Fiber Cement Siding Market Size Worth $6,229.51 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·5 min read

The fiber cement siding market size was valued at $3,963.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $6,229.51 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research study on “Fiber Cement Siding Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Portland Cement, Silica, Cellulosic Fiber, and Others), Type (Clapboard, Shingles, and Stone or Stucco), and End-User (Residential and Commercial)”, published by The Insight Partners. The fiber cement siding market growth is driven by the growing residential and commercial construction activities and the low cost of fiber cement siding, the rising benefits of fiber cement sidings and increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings globally. However, numerous health problems associated with the installation of fiber cement sidings, and durability and resilience of fiber cement sidings are a few market restraining factors.


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 3,963.50 million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 6,229.51 million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

136

No. Tables

68

No. of Charts & Figures

69

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Material, Type, and End-User

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001095/


Fiber Cement Siding Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
James Hardie Industries, GAF, Nichiha, CSR Limited, and Toray Industries Inc. are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global fiber cement siding market and its ecosystem.

In January 2020, James Hardie Building Products Inc. launched 700 ColorPlus Technology finishes fiber cement under the James Hardies’ Dream Collection, intending to expand the product portfolio of the fiber cements’ wide range of color options.

In April 2018, James Hardie acquired Fermacell, a building material business, to strengthen its business. This strategic initiative is expected to increase the growth of its fiber cement business across Europe. Furthermore, it would also strengthen its geographical footprint and product portfolio.

Fiber cement siding is a building material used to cover the exterior of the buildings in commercial and residential applications. Fiber cement is a composite material made of sand, cement, and cellulose fiber. It offers several advantages such as impact resistance, fireproof properties, resistance to termites, and rot proof. It comprises fly ash, wood pulp, and Portland cement. It acts as an alternative to actual wood and vinyl siding. Fiber cement siding offers an aesthetic appearance, prolonged maintenance, and extended durability, and it is less expensive. Furthermore, it provides a smooth finish and a better exterior home design to enhance curb appeal.


Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100001095/


The growing residential and commercial construction activities and the low cost of fiber cement siding are among the major factors that positively influence market growth. However, numerous health problems associated with installing fiber cement sidings and durability and resilience of fiber cement sidings are a few market restraining factors. Nevertheless, rising benefits of fiber cement sidings and increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings globally are among the factors creating market growth opportunities.

Fiber Cement Siding Market: End-User Overview
Based on end-user, the fiber cement siding market is segmented into residential and commercial. In 2021, the residential segment led the market and accounted for a larger market share. The residential segment has a significant market share due to the rising construction of residential buildings worldwide. For instance, according to the Oxford Economics/Haver Analytics data of contribution to global construction growth 2020–2030, China, India, and the US are among the significant contributors in residential construction activities. Also, in 2021, according to the Marsh LLC data, residential construction activity is forecast to be the fastest-growing sector globally at 7.1%. The residential sector accounted for 44% of total global construction in 2020, making it is the largest sub-sector and a key driver. Further, the strong economic conditions and low rates of housing loan interest will help maintain the expansion of construction activities in the residential sector worldwide.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Fiber Cement Siding Market:
Russia, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany are among the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe. Businesses in the region faced severe economic difficulties as they had to suspend their operations or substantially reduce their activities. Due to business lockdowns, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions, the region experienced an economic slowdown in 2020 and 2021. Italy, Spain, and Germany implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 among its citizens. Further, in 2020, a halt in the construction of new housing projects hampered the growth of the real-estate sector in Europe. This has led to inflated real-estate prices and unfair competition among licensed accommodation providers.


Buy Premium Copy of this research report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001095/


Furthermore, in 2020, France and Spain reported a decline in housing permits. Therefore, the fiber cement siding market experienced a slowdown in this period. However, the outlook for residential construction remained positive in 2021. The UK experienced a surge in demand for housing due to the cut in stamp duty on the sale of new homes, which led to a rapid rise in the number of new orders.





About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/fiber-cement-siding-market


