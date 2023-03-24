Fiber Glass Global Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2028: Key Players Include China Jushi, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Nippon Electric Glass and Owens Corning

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fiber Glass Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Glass Type, Product Type, Application, End-User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



According to this analysis, the Global Fiber Glass Market was valued at ~US$ 12 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 15 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach a market size of ~US$ 20 billion, growing at a CAGR of ~5% owing to the rising demand from the manufacturing industry.



The expansion of the construction sector is the main driver for the growth of the fiberglass market. The market is growing due to a notable rise in attention paid to infrastructure and road quality. In the construction industry, fiberglass is used in mesh fabrics that prevent cracks in interior walls, floor covering, wall covering, in self-adhesive drywall tapes, waterproofing frit, and others.

There has been a significant rise in modern architecture in recent years, leading to the development of modern materials such as glass fiber.



The major challenge faced by the fiberglass market is the negative environmental effects during the production of the material. Fiberglass processing and production require a high volume of energy and resources which generally have an adverse impact on the environment.

Fiberglass production generates not just air pollution but also solid and liquid waste. Strict restrictions and standards established by the governments of different countries may impede the growth of the fibreglass industry, influencing the overall market.



The market was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the first half of 2020, as most of the end-use industries that use fiberglass were shut down and sales of fiberglass saw a major change of trend during this period.

Production halts and supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic led to the suspension of several other activities along the value chain of industries, such as automotive, construction, aerospace, and others.

Story continues

However, the market is expected to exhibit significant growth in the forecast period due to surging demand for fiberglass material products in the textile industry.



Scope of the Report



The Fiber Glass market is segmented by glass type, product type, application, end-user, and region. In addition, the report also covers the market size for each of the four regions' Fiber Glass market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.



Glass Type

E-Glass

ECR-Glass

H-Glass

AR-Glass

S-Glass

Product Type

Glass Wool

Yarn

Roving

Chopped Strands

Others

Application

Composites

Insulation

End-User

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace& Defense

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Pipe & Tank

Others

Region

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Players

Asahi Fiber Glass Co, Ltd

3B - the fibreglass company

China Jushi Co, Ltd

Johns Manville

Knauf Insulation

Nippon Electric Glass Co,Ltd

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

xingtai jinniu fb glass

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Glass Type: The E-Glass segment held the largest market share in the global fiber glass market in 2021, due to its qualities such as high flexibility, corrosion, and abrasion resistance

E-glass is produced from the oxides of magnesium, calcium, boron, and aluminum It is lightweight woven plastic fabric that is frequently utilized in maritime, industrial, and aerospace applications

The S-glass segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it has high compressive strength, and high-temperature resistance, as a result, it is widely used in composites and textile industries.



By Product Type: The glass wool segment held the largest market share in the global fiber glass market in 2021, as it is widely used as an indoor thermal and acoustic insulation material.



Glass wool is a popular indoor thermal and acoustic insulation material. The product is most typically used beneath pitched roofs, on hardwood floors, or on interior walls.



The chopped strands segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to its wide usage as a reinforcement material with high performance resin in automotive and electronics industries.



By Application: The composites segment held the largest market share in the global fiber glass market in 2021, due to the rising automotive and construction industries.



The fiber glass composite materials help make automotive structures lighter in weight and exhibit high strength. With the rising environmental concerns, there is an increasing demand for lightweight composite materials across numerous industries for reducing carbon footprints.



Growing focus on the production of lightweight vehicles is driving the usage of fiberglass composites in the automotive industry.



By Region: Asia Pacificheld the largest market share among all other regions within the global fiber glass market in 2021, due to the growing demand for eco-friendly products that have led to technological advancements to augment the growth of the region.



The Asia Pacific is the largest consumer and producer of fiberglass owing to the presence of rapidly growing economies in the region such as China and India. Factors, such as the rising population, are likely to be the major drivers for the market in this region.



The rising disposable income coupled with the presence of key players in the Asia Pacific is likely to drive the regional market over the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions



What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The Global Fiber Glass Market is covered from 2017-2028 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period (2022-2028)

What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Fiber Glass Market?

The global Fiber Glass market is expected to witness a CAGR of ~5% over the next 6 years

What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Fiber Glass Market?

The growing demand for fiber glass from the automotive and construction industries is one of the primary drivers for the growth of the global fiber glass market

Which is the Largest Application Segment within the Global Fiber Glass Market?

The composites segment held the largest share of the global fiber glass market in 2021

Who are the Key Players in the Global Fiber Glass Market?

Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd., 3B - the fibreglass company, China Jushi Co., Ltd., Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd., Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain, xingtai jinniu fb glass, Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, among others are the major companies operating in Global Fiber Glass Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2nk5x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiber-glass-global-market-to-reach-20-billion-by-2028-key-players-include-china-jushi-johns-manville-knauf-insulation-nippon-electric-glass-and-owens-corning-301780875.html

SOURCE Research and Markets