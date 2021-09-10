U.S. markets closed

Fiber Laser Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19|Demand For Additive Manufacturing to Boost the Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Laser Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fiber Laser Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the fiber laser market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 9.92 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Exclusive Fiber Laser Market Report Analysis!

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

  • Market Trends

The increasing demand for high-powered fiber lasers and surging demand for enhanced productivity are some of the key market drivers. In addition, market trends including the growing use of fiber lasers in thin-sheet and micro-cutting applications and increasing demand for nanosecond pulsed fiber lasers will influence the market positively. However, factors such as regulatory challenges and dependency on limited suppliers will challenge the market's growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The fiber laser market report is segmented by application (material processing, advanced application, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Moreover, North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period with China, India, Japan, and South Korea emerging as the key revenue-generating economies of the region.

Download our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Amonics Ltd.

  • Coherent Inc.

  • FANUC Corp.

  • IPG Photonics Corp.

  • To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Semiconductor Laser Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Laser Cutting Machine Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Application

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiber-laser-market--roadmap-for-recovery-from-covid-19demand-for-additive-manufacturing-to-boost-the-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301372505.html

SOURCE Technavio

