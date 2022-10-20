U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Fiber Lids Market is set to Enjoy a Revenue of US$ 41.8 Mn in 2022, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2032 end | Get data analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

·7 min read

The fiber lids market in Germany is forecasted to grow at a rate of 1.5 times the current value during 2022-2032 due, in part, to an increased demand for sustainable packaging products. Indian fiber lids market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bagasse is a pulpy, dry, fibrous remnant of sugarcane pulp. It is majorly used by food packaging manufacturers. Bagasse is fully biodegradable & compostable which has no harmful effects on the surroundings. The bagasse products with no coating can be composted at home and within sixty days it degrades.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

As per the research on bagasse, it is concluded that the bagasse material is suitable for hot and cold food & beverage and can also be microwaved and frozen. Regulations & bans by various governments on the usage of single-use plastic products fuel growth for the bagasse packaging market. The growing demand for sustainable and disposable bagasse products after the arrival of the pandemic is expected to improve the market revenue for the fiber lids market. The carbon footprint of bagasse products is also much less than plastic products.

Eco-friendly, recyclable, and lightweight features of bagasse products are responsible for boosting bagasse in the fiber lids market. Various key manufacturers offer fiber lids made from bagasse. For instance, the fiber lids offered by Huhtamaki Oyj are made from natural bagasse and wood fibers which makes it a sustainable choice. Hence, bagasse is projected to act as a revolutionary element in the fiber lids market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15700

Key Takeaways from Fiber Lids Market

  • Based on the source, the natural fiber segment is estimated to remain the leading segment in the global fiber lids market during the forecast period as natural fiber is more sustainable than synthetic fiber. The natural fiber segment is projected to account for around 75% of the market share by the end of 2032.

  • The food service outlets segment by end-user is expected to generate hefty demand for the fiber lids market. The same segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2032 due to the rapidly increasing number of food service outlets across the globe which fuels the demand for fiber lids.

  • South Asia region is projected to create a growth opportunity for the global fiber lids market. The major factor propelling the growth of fiber lids in the South Asia market is the availability of raw materials such as sugarcane which gains traction among the fiber lids manufacturers.

"The end-user brands focusing towards gaining sustainability goals create a growth opportunity for the fiber lids due to its composability & biodegradability feature. Also, the fiber lids are suitable for hot as well as cold beverages which gains momentum in the market. Thus, the growing number of food service outlets along with the adoption of sustainable packaging products augment the sales of fiber lids" – says an FMI analyst

The Availability of Spill Prevention Benefits by the Fiber Lids Creates a Growth Opportunity for the Market

The fiber lids offered by various key players are designed to ensure a secure fit to the cup which reduces the chances of spillage. The fiber lids are perfectly designed and snap-lock with the cup so that the customer can enjoy the product without any fear of leakage or spillage. For instance, Zume Inc. fiber lids are designed to perfectly snap-lock with coffee cups.

Also, Huhtamaki Oyj fiber lids are designed to ensure a secure fit with paper cups. This feature of spill prevention gains popularity in the online food delivery sector as the food service outlets/cafes wish to have packaging product that helps in delivering the product without any leakage. This increases the sales of fiber lids in the online food delivery sector. Overall, the availability of spill prevention benefits by fiber lids creates a growth opportunity for the market.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-15700

Impact of COVID-19 on the Fiber Lids Market

The fiber lids market had a negative effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the strict rules and regulations imposed by the government. The global food service industry was significantly affected due to lockdown, travel bans, and business shutdowns, which led to a temporary decline in the fiber lids market.

The operations were slowed down due to the disruptions in the value chains caused by the shutdown of national and international boundaries. However, improvement in the situation led to a relaxation in the rules which allowed restaurants and the food industry to operate at fifty percent capacity and walk-in orders. Thus, despite a temporary decline, it is expected that the market would rebound due to the growing takeout and online food delivery market, and a healthy growth rate is expected over the forecast period.

Fiber Lids Market Landscape

The key players operating in the global fiber lids market are Huhtamaki Oyj, Stora Enso Oyj, Zume Inc., Liplid AB, Scandicore AB, and Pactiv LLC. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market include Be Green Packaging, Transcend Packaging Ltd., Tridas, s.r.o., WorldCentric, Green Olive Environmental Technology (dongguan) Co. Ltd., and others.

Fiber Lids Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global fiber lids market, analysing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on the fiber lids based on the source (natural fiber and synthetic fiber), diameter (less than 60 mm, 60-80 mm, more than 80 mm), end-user (foodservice outlets, online food delivery, and institutional) across seven regions.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15700

Fiber Lids by Category

By Source, Fiber Lids is Segmented as:

  • Natural Fiber

  • Synthetic Fiber

By Diameter, Fiber Lids Market is Segmented as:

  • Less than 60 mm

  • 60-80 mm

  • Above 60 mm

By End-user, Fiber Lids is Segmented as:

  • Foodservice Outlets

  • Online Food Delivery

  • Institutional

By Region, Fiber Lids Market is Segmented as:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

  • Oceania

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Fiber Based Packaging Market Size: The global fiber based packaging market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 437,124.3 Million by 2032

Thermoformed Lids Market Share: Thermoformed lids are made through the thermoforming process which in turn provides a clear finish to the lids.
 
Sterile Lids Market Trends: The sterile lids are used to cover the trays in the pharmaceutical and healthcare applications.

Die Cut Lids Market Analysis: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global die cut lids market is set to enjoy a market valuation of US$ 712.4 Mn in 2022

Aluminum Foil Lids Market Outlook: In 2022, the global aluminum foil lids market was valued at US$ 1807 Million. The market is expected to reach approximately US$ 2888.5 Million by 2032

