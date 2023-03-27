U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.75
    +13.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,540.00
    +106.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,913.00
    +22.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.80
    +10.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.15
    -0.11 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.70
    -8.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0769
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -0.87 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2242
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8040
    +0.1030 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,846.71
    +216.84 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.10
    -12.29 (-1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,463.22
    +77.97 (+0.28%)
     

Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market is Expected to Reach US$ 1,779.9 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The increasing adoption of 5G technology is likely to fuel the demand for fiber optic test equipment in the coming years, particularly in emerging economies such as India and China, where governments are actively promoting testing operations in telecom base stations to support the ongoing infrastructure development for 5G.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the fibre optic test equipment market to be worth US$ 923 million. It is set to reach US$ 1,779.9 million by 2033, with a 6.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

As the telecommunications industry quickly adopts all the fiber optic cable types for high-speed data transfer, the relevance of fiber optic testing equipment for these has grown over the years in production, inspection, on-field troubleshooting of network systems, and research and development phases across industries.

Market Dynamics and Constraints for Fibre Optic Test Equipment

The expanding number of fibre cable networks may fuel fibre optic test equipment demand. The growing demand for real-time operations necessitates constant testing of insertion loss and bandwidth to provide services efficiently. This need creates enormous prospects for the fiber optic testing equipment market.

From a technological standpoint, the fibre optic test equipment market may be driven by the deployment of real-time 40-gig and 100-gig network deployments, which may create a demand for high fibre optic performance.

Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The Sample report is available in PDF format

The increasing complexity of electronic devices and networks necessitates the development of fibre optic test equipment that is simple to use and has improved functionality. Increased fiber optic testing frequency can boost market revenue by enabling better error rate testers and next-generation fiber optic testing systems.

Although the fibre optic tools market is expanding significantly, customers' lack of testing awareness is preventing market expansion.

Forecast for the Region

North America is likely to have the lion's share of the global fibre optics test equipment market due to full-stream 4G deployments. While having a small share of the global fibre optic test equipment market, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at a considerable rate, driven by increased FTTH implementation in emerging nations such as China and India.

Governmental policies for FTTH implementation, as well as the increasing use of smartphones, drive fibre optic test equipment demand in China, creating prospects for the Chinese fibre optic tools market.

Key Takeaways

  • The United States to acquire a market share of 21.2% from 2023 to 2033.

  • Germany’s fibre optic tools market is to hold a market share of 4.9% between 2023 and 2033.

  • Japan to acquire a global market share of 3% from 2023 to 2033.

  • Australia market to hold a market share of 3.4% between 2023 and 2033.

  • China to develop at a fibre optic test equipment market CAGR of 8% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

  • India to accelerate at a fibre optic tools market CAGR of 10.7% between 2023 and 2033.

  • The United Kingdom to advance at a fiber optic testing equipment market CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

  • The optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR tester) segment in the equipment category is to have a market share of 35.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Analysis of Competitors

The fibre optic test equipment market is highly fragmented due to intense competition among industry participants. The fibre optic test equipment manufacturers are heavily investing in providing customers with a diverse range of technologies for application-specific field measurement, monitoring, and maintenance.

To increase market share, these organizations are constantly investing in strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and product development. EXFO, Keysight Technologies, Viavi Solutions Inc, Anritsu Corporation, and Tektronix Inc are some of the key fibre optic test equipment manufacturers we evaluated.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3330

Key Players

  • Anritsu

  • Keysight Technologies

  • Viavi Solutions

  • EXFO

  • National Instruments

  • Yokogawa Electric

Key Segments

By Equipment Type:

  • Optical Light Sources

  • Optical Power & Loss Meters

  • Remote Fiber Test Systems

  • Optical Time Domain Reflectometers

  • Optical Spectrum Analyzers

Other Test Equipment

By Portability Type:

  • Handheld/Portable

  • Bench-top

By End Use:

  • Telecommunication Service Providers

  • Network Equipment Manufacturers

  • Data Centers

  • Cable Operator

  • Educational & Research Institutes

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia Pacific

  • East Asia

  • The Middle East and Africa

Innovations in Products Stay Vital for Upholding Competition

  • Introduction

VIAVI Solutions Inc. announced a 400G module for the OneAdvisor 800 in March 2022, enabling sophisticated 400G transport test and maintenance features for field business service and network core specialists. The OneAdvisor 800 provides remarkable testing performance for personnel who must take their equipment into the area by combining its transmission protocol with fibre network flexibility.

  • Purchase

EXFO is increasing its range of electrical and optical test solutions by incorporating technology purchased from InOpticals Inc. into its test & measurement portfolio to deliver comprehensive, modular test solutions in March 2022. This results in best-in-class performance for transceivers and optical components from start to finish.

Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3330

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

Read More TOC..

Complete TOC with Report preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fiber-optic-test-equipment-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Testing Equipment

Fiber Optic Tester Market Outlook: Fiber Optic Tester Market | Global industry segment analysis, regional outlook, share, growth | Fiber Optic Tester 2018-2028 by Future Market Insights.

Optical Component Tester Market Forecast: The Global Optical Component Tester demand is projected to be valued at US$ 3.3 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% to be valued at US$ 5.1 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Test rig Market Growth: The largest test rig market share is held by North America, owing to the presence of well-developed manufacturing companies with innovative technologies in the region.

Soil Field Testing Equipment Market Type: The soil field testing equipment market may reach an overall valuation expected to surpass US$ 680.0 million in 2023. Furthermore, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2033.

Automated Test Equipment Market Value: The automated test equipment market is set to thrive at a steady CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The market holds a share of US$ 9.33 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 23.76 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates  LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Old Source - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiber-optic-test-equipment-market-to-expand-at-a-healthy-cagr-of-6-7-through-2019-2027--future-market-insights-300806632.html


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Silicon Valley Bank Sale Close; Microsoft, Tesla Near Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures rose slightly Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Headlines have been relatively modest so far this weekend, though a deal may be close for FDIC-controlled Silicon Valley Bank. A stock market rally attempt is ongoing, but the indexes have been volatile while breadth has been narrow.

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • Jeremy Siegel says there's a silver lining to the current bank crisis — making him more optimistic about 2024. Is the famed economist onto something?

    Recent turmoil = a more bullish outlook? Here's how

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • Oil Traders’ Bearish Turn Signals Prices May Stay Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Ask the world’s biggest oil traders where the market is headed as prices hover near a 15-month low, and you’ll hear almost universal agreement: The stage is set for a rally. Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeBut an examinatio

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse earlier this month, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeFirst Citizens could re

  • Lululemon, Intel, Carnival, Micron, Walgreens, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

    BioNTech, Carnival, Lululemon, McCormick, Micron, and Walgreens Boots Alliance report this week. Plus, banking regulator testimony, housing data, and consumer confidence.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Stock Market Hopes the Worst Is Over. Experience Says It’s Not.

    Never underestimate the stock market’s ability to prioritize hope over experience. Hope would suggest that everything will work out fine: The banking panic that began with Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is just a blip; the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point interest-rate hike, despite the turmoil in the financial system, is sound monetary policy; and the bounce that began in October really was the start of a new bull market. As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged on Wednesday, the latest one is sure to slow the economy.

  • Is There Actually an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Asia wary, US stock futures up on SVB reports

    Asian shares followed U.S. stock futures higher on Monday on hopes authorities were working to ring fence stress in the global banking system, even as the cost of insuring against default neared dangerous levels. Helping nerves were reports First Citizens BancShares Inc was in advanced talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. S&P 500 futures firmed 0.5% in early trade while Nasdaq futures added 0.4%.

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to

  • Bond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed View

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors are piling into wagers that a US recession is around the corner amid a growing dissonance between how markets and the Federal Reserve see the outlook for the economy.Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeThe gap is

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch: 3 Internet Giants Are Actionable

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Thousands of Retirees Can’t Withdraw Savings Invested in Firms Controlled by Indicted Financier Greg Lindberg

    Holders of annuities totaling $2.2 billion can’t touch their money as the legal battle over Greg Lindberg’s empire rages on.