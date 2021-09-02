Fiber Optics Market | Analyzing Opportunities in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fiber Optics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 3.18 billion is expected in the fiber optics market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fiber optics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable and System Ltd., Optical Cable Corp., Prysmian Spa, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing number of FTTH subscribers will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fiber Optics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fiber Optics Market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

Fiber Optics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the fiber optics market in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry include CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable and System Ltd., Optical Cable Corp., Prysmian Spa, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Fiber Optics Market size

Fiber Optics Market trends

Fiber Optics Market industry analysis

Market trends such as M&A strategies followed by market players is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growth of the VDSL market may threaten the growth of the market in focus.

Fiber Optics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fiber optics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fiber optics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fiber optics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fiber optics market vendors

