Fiber Optics Market | Analyzing Opportunities in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 3.18 billion is expected in the fiber optics market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fiber optics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable and System Ltd., Optical Cable Corp., Prysmian Spa, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing number of FTTH subscribers will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Fiber Optics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fiber Optics Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Fiber Optics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the fiber optics market in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry include CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable and System Ltd., Optical Cable Corp., Prysmian Spa, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Fiber Optics Market size
Fiber Optics Market trends
Fiber Optics Market industry analysis
Market trends such as M&A strategies followed by market players is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growth of the VDSL market may threaten the growth of the market in focus.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the fiber optics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Fiber Optics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist fiber optics market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the fiber optics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the fiber optics market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fiber optics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Datacom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
Corning Inc.
Fujikura Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
Leoni AG
LS Cable and System Ltd.
Optical Cable Corp.
Prysmian Spa
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
