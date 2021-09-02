U.S. markets open in 8 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,519.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,250.00
    -40.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,610.25
    +1.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.10
    -2.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.33
    -0.26 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -1.3020 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -16.48 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0170
    -0.0060 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,442.14
    +2,285.85 (+4.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,290.24
    +77.08 (+6.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,524.60
    +73.58 (+0.26%)
     

Fiber Optics Market | Analyzing Opportunities in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fiber Optics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fiber Optics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 3.18 billion is expected in the fiber optics market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fiber optics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable and System Ltd., Optical Cable Corp., Prysmian Spa, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing number of FTTH subscribers will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fiber Optics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fiber Optics Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44660

Fiber Optics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the fiber optics market in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry include CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable and System Ltd., Optical Cable Corp., Prysmian Spa, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Fiber Optics Market size

  • Fiber Optics Market trends

  • Fiber Optics Market industry analysis

Market trends such as M&A strategies followed by market players is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growth of the VDSL market may threaten the growth of the market in focus.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the fiber optics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market - Global submarine fiber cable market is segmented by investment source (consortia, private enterprises, and governments and development banks) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Radio Over Fiber Market - Global radio over fiber market is segmented by product (0-2.9 GHz, 3-7 GHz, 8-17 GHz, 18-29 GHz, and >30 GHz), application (satcom, defense, telecom, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Fiber Optics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fiber optics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the fiber optics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the fiber optics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fiber optics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Datacom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

  • Corning Inc.

  • Fujikura Ltd.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Leoni AG

  • LS Cable and System Ltd.

  • Optical Cable Corp.

  • Prysmian Spa

  • Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/fiber-optics-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-fiber-opticsmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiber-optics-market--analyzing-opportunities-in-electrical-components--equipment-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301366885.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • Ripple claim another victory in SEC courtroom saga

    In another win for Ripple in the ongoing courtroom saga against the SEC, Judge Sarah Netburn has sided with arguments put forward by the XRP legal team and will rule decisively on deliberative process procedures on September 28.

  • Oil Declines After OPEC+ Alliance Agrees to Return More Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, with the cartel wagering that the global market can absorb the additional supply as demand improves and stockpiles get drawn down.West Texas Intermediate was 0.5% lower after closing little changed on Wednesday. Following a swift midweek meeting, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day increase scheduled for October. In the U.S., a government

  • Chinese regulators raise concerns with ride-hailing firms

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators summoned 11 ride-hailing firms including Didi Global Inc, Geely's Caocao and Meituan's ride-hailing unit to a meeting, the transport ministry said on Thursday, to discuss points of concern in the sector. At the meeting held on Wednesday, authorities highlighted the hiring of unqualified drivers and use of promotions that disrupt fair market order, the ministry said in a statement.

  • Exclusive: Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech jobs in first hiring push under his watch

    Amazon.com Inc is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months, Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Reuters. Jassy, in his first press interview since he ascended to Amazon’s top post in July, said the company needed more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, the cloud and advertising, among other businesses. With Amazon's annual job fair scheduled to begin Sept. 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time for recruiting.

  • China’s Corn-Buying Binge May Fall Short as Bumper Harvest Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s record corn-buying spree -- a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. -- may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is already starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices, narrowing the gap with overseas prices and hurting the attractiveness of imports, accordi

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers like Ph.D.s annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in thi

  • Mercado Libre Is Rapidly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

    Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mercado Libre is the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America.

  • Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

    New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Walmart to hire 20,000 supply chain associates during hiring events

    Walmart Inc. will host hiring events on September 8 and September 9 during which the retail giant plans to add 20,000 supply chain associates. New hires will work across 250 Walmart and Sam's Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. Average pay will be $20.37 per hour. The company also highlights its medical care benefit cost, which starts at $30.50 per pay period, the $150 bonus for getting the COVID-19 vaccination, education benefits and other perks. Walmart j

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • Major miners are missing energy-transition boat, industry veteran warns

    TechMet's founder and CEO Brian Menell tells Dow Jones Newswires that the world is on the verge of a massive metals supply-demand imbalance and that the major mining houses aren't doing enough to meet soaring consumption.

  • Rolex watch shortage is a 'perfect storm'

    “It’s really a perfect storm,” Wind Vintage Founder Eric Wind says on the shortage of Rolexes and high-end watches.

  • This Company's Land-and-Expand Business Model Should Be on Your Radar

    DocuSign's go-to-market strategy is paying early dividends, yet the company is still in the beginning stages of its growth story.

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • U.S. Oil Prices Reverse After OPEC+ Stays The Course

    Oil prices were mixed following the OPEC+ meeting Wednesday as the cartel agreed to continue boosting production.