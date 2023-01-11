U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.76
    +37.51 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.82
    +187.72 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,888.78
    +146.15 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.44
    +17.78 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.67
    +2.55 (+3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.90
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0758
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4510
    +0.2590 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,540.90
    +81.85 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.58
    +2.86 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Fiberglass Fabric Market will worth USD 13.98 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% till 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Fiberglass Fabric Market Size By Product (E-Glass, S-Glass, and Others), By Fabric Type (Woven and Nonwoven), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Transportation, Wind Energy, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Fiberglass Fabric market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Fiberglass Fabric market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/fiberglass-fabric-market/307/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as Product, Fabric Type, Application, and Region.  Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Fiberglass Fabric market are Hangzhou Mingda Glass Finbre Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass Mesh Co. Ltd, Tianyu, Changshu Jiangnan GlassFiber Co. Ltd, Xiangyang Huierjie Glassfibre, Chaozhou Chuangjia Group Co. Ltd, Saint Gobain (Adfors), Valmiera Glass Group among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Fiberglass Fabric market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A wide variety of end-use industries, including the chemical, aerospace and military, automotive and transportation, wind energy, building and construction, and others, have an increasing need for fiberglass fabric. Due to their extensive range of qualities, such as high tensile strength, dimensional stability, high heat resistance, fire resistance, great thermal conductivity, superior chemical resistance, and more, fiberglass fabrics are highly sought after in a variety of industries. The manufacture of fiber is particularly time-consuming and difficult due to the use of labor- and time-intensive manufacturing procedures including vacuum-assisted transfer molding (VARTM) and autoclaving. In addition, a lot of energy is required. A sizeable portion of the total cost of generating fiber is contributed by the price of energy alone. In the highly skilled field of composite production, labor is nearly expensive. Due to the expensive cost of the furnace and related equipment, the product demands a sizeable capital expenditure, which is restricting the Fiberglass Fabric market. Global demand for fiberglass fabrics has expanded as a result of the growth of several significant end-use industries. The consumption of fiberglass fabric has lately expanded at the fastest pace in the building sector, which has aided the expansion of the sector.
Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/307

Scope of Fiberglass Fabric Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Product, Fabric Type, Application, and Region

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Hangzhou Mingda Glass Finbre Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass Mesh Co. Ltd, Tianyu, Changshu Jiangnan GlassFiber Co. Ltd, Xiangyang Huierjie Glassfibre, Chaozhou Chuangjia Group Co. Ltd, Saint Gobain (Adfors), Valmiera Glass Group among others

Segmentation Analysis

E-Glass are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The Product segment is E-Glass, S-Glass, and Others. E-Glass is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022Coatings made on aromatic polyurea dominated the market. Fiberglass fabric made by E-Glass dominated the market. E-glass fibers provide superior strength, corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, and heat resistance at a lower cost than S-Glass textiles. E-Glass Fiberglass Fabric's excellent strength is a key factor in the market.

Nonwoven is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The Fabric Type segment is Woven and Nonwoven.  Nonwoven is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.  Compared to woven fabrics, fiberglass nonwoven fabric has enhanced impact resistance and thermal insulation. It is a strong fabric. These materials are also fairly excellent at filtering a range of liquids and have a lifespan that is 10 to 15 times longer than those made of metal and cotton. The demand for them is predicted to rise even more during the course of the forecast period.

Construction is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The Application segment is Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Transportation, Wind Energy, and Others.  Construction is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.  Due to the growing demand for structural reinforcing materials in construction and architectural projects. Estimates suggest that the product's increased use in the construction industry is partly attributable to its resistance to longitudinal and transverse stresses, chemicals, and corrosion.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for Fiberglass Fabric include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. A significant portion was seen in the Asia Pacific area. The rise is mostly attributable to the demand for fiberglass fabric in electrical and electronic applications as well as wind power. The markets for electronics, electricity and wind energy are growing significantly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's Fiberglass Fabric Market size was valued at USD 0.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2030. A little growth is foreseen for the German market for fiberglass fabric over the course of the forecast timeframe. This is a result of the predicted increase in building in the area. In Germany, steady growth is foreseen throughout the predicted years. Germany's major construction projects are anticipated to increase demand for fiberglass fabric

  • China

China’s Fiberglass Fabric Market size was valued at USD 0.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.13 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. 
Asia-Pacific is the region where the electrical and electronics industry is concentrated, with China leading this market. Another development driver for the fiberglass fabric industry in the China region is the need for fiberglass fabric for PCB fabrication.

  • India

India's Fiberglass Fabric Market size was valued at USD 0.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2030.  In the field of transportation, India is predicted to become the dominant nation. As the transportation industry develops, it is projected that the demand for fiberglass fabric for use in interior and external parts will increase. The nation is also growing in the building industry.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing uses for temperature resistant fabrics.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/307/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Textile Machine Lubricants Market Size By Base Oil (Mineral Oil-Based and Synthetic Oil-Based), By Application (Spinning Machine, Processing Machine, Winding Machine, Knitting Machine, Weaving Machine, Finishing Machine, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/textile-machine-lubricants-market/387

Polyester Fiber Market Size By Grade (PCDT Polyester and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyester), By Form (Solid and Hollow), By Application (Carpets and Rugs, Home textiles, Non-Woven Fabrics, Apparel, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/polyester-fiber-market/375

Compostable Paper Trays Market Size By Type (Food Trays, Plates, Utility Trays, Bowls and Cups and Others), By Application (Confectioneries, Restaurants, Bars, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/compostable-paper-trays-market/368

Footwear Sole Material Market Size By Type (Non-Athletic and Athletic), By End-User (Men, Children, and Women), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/footwear-sole-material-market/365

Coated Abrasives Market Size By Type (Paper, Non-Woven, Cloth, and Others), By Application (Industrial, Building, Construction, Household, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/coated-abrasives-market/364

Metal Fiber Felt Market Size By Type (Inconel, Stainless Steel, and Others), By Application (Automobile, Petrochemical Industry, Manufacturing Industry, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/metal-fiber-felt-market/360

Aluminium Composite Panels Market Size By Product (Polyester, PVDF, Laminating Coating, Oxide Films, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars), By Application (Automotive, Railways, Construction, Advertisement Board, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/aluminium-composite-panels-market/347

Metal Fiber Market Size By Type (Nickel, Copper, Steel, Aluminium, and Others), By Application (Power & Electronics, Automotive, Chemical and Materials, Textile, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/metal-fiber-market/345

Flexible Rubber Sheets Market Size By Base Material (Synthetic Rubber, Recycled Rubber, Natural Rubber, and Reclaimed Rubber), By End-User (Construction Industry, Chemicals Industry, Military & Defense, Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Marine Industry, and Mining Industry), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/flexible-rubber-sheets-market/342

Paint Cans Market Size By Material (Plastic and Metal), By Capacity (1001-2000 ml, 3001-4000ml, 1000ml and below, 2002-3000ml, and 4001 ml and above), By End-User (Consumer and Professional), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/paint-cans-market/337


Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Devon Energy's Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Is Facing an Unexpected Headwind

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) paid out a gusher of dividends in 2022. Fueled by higher oil prices and its innovative dividend strategy, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, more than double its total in 2021. Now, it's facing another headwind as severe winter weather affected its production in the fourth quarter.

  • US Natural Gas’s 48% Drop in a Month Set to Deepen on Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the US have almost halved in just under a month, and the downward pressure may continue as incremental production is expected to far outstrip demand growth. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMexican President’s 28-Min

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Rallying Again Today

    Amazon maintained its buy rating with one Wall Street analyst, and has had some other bullish news flow of late.

  • Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

    The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were soaring today on an apparent short squeeze in shares of the struggling online seller of used cars, which could be approaching bankruptcy. The movement in Carvana comes as meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond, which is teetering on bankruptcy, and AMC Entertainment were rallying on a short squeeze, showing a coordinated effort to drive these stocks higher. Carvana was not previously part of the group of meme stocks that first got attention on Reddit's WallStreetBets page, but its low price and high short-selling ratio seem to have attracted the interest of the same crowd.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • Apple Gets Ready to Storm a Big Promising Market

    IPhone maker set to open first brick-and-mortar stores in world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights LG Display, Mercury Systems, Stratasys and Vuzix

    LG Display, Mercury Systems, Stratasys and Vuzix have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • 11 Biggest BNPL Companies In The World (Updated)

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biggest BNPL companies in the world. If you want to read about some more BNPL companies, go directly to 5 Biggest BNPL Companies In The World. Digital payment options have gained immense popularity in recent years. These payment options are more popular in Europe and US, but are […]

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • Tesla a stock ‘you want to own 3-5 years from now,’ strategist says

    Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

  • Tesla stock: Citi says end of selloff in sight

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Citi analyst’s bullish pre-earnings calls on Tesla.

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • 12 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best up-and–coming stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now. 2022 has been the worst year for growth stocks, and stocks in general, since 2008. The runaway inflation we had […]

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • 3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    Choosing solid dividend stocks can be tricky. Buying a stock with a really high dividend yield is tempting, but many stocks with high dividends got that way because their share prices have plummeted. Many stocks with high yields also have high dividend payout ratios, meaning a company devotes much of its earnings to those dividends.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Blasted 6% Higher Today

    In the first of what's apparently intended to be an annual series, SoFi released its SoFi Investor Study. For the latter period, most (93%) of the respondents continued to invest in various financial investments despite the often high market volatility. Certificates of desposits (CDs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) also served as popular alternatives.

  • GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Jumps After Company Releases Guidance

    GE HealthCare Technologies' shares rose Wednesday after the company issued preliminary results for the fourth quarter and forecasted continued organic revenue growth in the year ahead. The company, which [completed its spinoff](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-01-04-2023/card/ge-healthcare-spinoff-starts-trading-WpvaxRCwO5Vfht5JyHEo) from General Electric last week, said it expects 2023 organic revenue to grow by 5% to 7% from 2022 levels. In 2022, organic revenue grew by