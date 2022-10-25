U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Fiberglass Market by Glass Type, Product Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast 2027

Global Fiberglass Market

Global Fiberglass Market

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiberglass Market by Glass Type (E-Glass, ECR-Glass, H-Glass, AR-Glass, S-Glass), Product Type (Glass Wool, Direct and Assembled Roving, Yarn, Chopped Strand), Application (Composites, Insulation) and Region - Global Forecast 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fiberglass market size is expected to grow from USD 27.5 billion in 2022 to USD 38.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Fiberglass composites are being used in the construction & infrastructure, aerospace, wind energy, automotive, electronics, and other end-use industries. The increasing wind energy projects and demand of lightweight material from automotive industry support the demand for fiberglass in the wind energy and automotive end-use industry.

S-Glass Type is the fastest-growing Glass Type of fiberglass, in terms of value.

S-glass has similar properties as E-glass but is stronger and stiffer than E-glass. High strength S-glass is made with magnesium aluminosilicate. S-glass fiber offers high-performance at elevated temperatures; it is used in applications which demand high strength and stability under extreme temperatures and corrosive environments.

S-glass is also available in the global market and is the highest-performing fibers available at present. It is produced with a higher content of silica than standard glass fiber products. This glass type is widely used for the textile and composite industries. It has high compressive strength, high-temperature resistance, and improved impact resistance.

Chopped Strand is the fastest-growing product type of fiberglass, in terms of value.

Chopped strands are fiberglass strands that are used to provide reinforcement to thermoplastic and thermoset composites. These strands can be mixed with resins to produce reinforcing gap filler for construction activities. Chopped strands used with polyester resins produce strong, stiff, and durable laminates, which are primarily utilized to manufacture water tanks, boats, and industrial equipment. Chopped strand mats made from glass fiber filaments can be oriented either randomly or evenly. They are suitable for hand lay-up process using thermoset resins for manufacturing a wide range of products for automobile, recreation, and chemical industries.

Composites is the fastest-growing application of fiberglass, in terms of value.

Based on application, the fiberglass market is segmented into composites and insulation. In terms of value, the composites segment accounted for a significant share of the fiberglass market in 2021. The larger share of the composites application segment can be attributed to the high growth of the construction and automotive industries in Asia Pacific and North America.

APAC is the fastest-growing fiberglass market.

APAC is expected to be the largest market for fiberglass during the forecasted years. The high market share for the region is attributed to various favorable government policies in order to protect volatile fuel prices in the region along with rules and regulations against GHGs emissions. These policies and regulations are fueling the growth of wind energy installations in the region specifically in China, India, and South Korea. The growth of end-use industries are automatically having an impact on the demand of fiberglass across the region. Europe followed by North America also contribute to significant share in the global fiberglass market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in Fiberglass Market
4.2 Fiberglass Market, by Product Type and Region, 2021
4.3 Fiberglass Market, by Application, 2021
4.4 Fiberglass Market, by Glass Type
4.5 Fiberglass Market Growth, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Evolution
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Extensive Use of Fiberglass in the Construction & Infrastructure Industry
5.3.1.2 Increased Use of Fiberglass Composites in the Automotive Industry
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Issues Associated with Glass Wool Recycling
5.3.2.2 Lack of Standardization in Manufacturing Technologies of Various Fiberglass Products
5.3.2.3 Decline in Economy due to COVID-19
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Wind Energy Capacity Installations
5.3.3.2 Rising Demand for Composite Materials in Construction & Infrastructure Industry in Middle East & Africa
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Capital-Intensive Production and Complex Manufacturing Process of Fiberglass
5.3.4.2 Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5 Supply Chain Analysis
5.6 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.6.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.6.2 Buying Criteria
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Ecosystem: Fiberglass Market
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.10 Impact of COVID-19 on Fiberglass Value Chain
5.10.1 Raw Materials
5.10.2 OEM/Assembly
5.11 Impact of COVID-19
5.11.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive and Transportation Industries
5.11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Marine and Aerospace Sectors
5.11.3 Opportunities
5.12 Key Markets for Import/Export
5.12.1 Japan
5.12.2 China
5.12.3 Taiwan
5.12.4 US
5.12.5 India
5.13 Pricing Analysis
5.14 Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Application
5.15 Average Selling Prices, by Glass Type
5.16 Average Selling Prices, by Product Type
5.17 Average Selling Price
5.18 Fiberglass Market: Optimistic, Pessimistic, and Realistic Scenarios
5.18.1 Optimistic Scenario
5.18.2 Pessimistic Scenario
5.18.3 Realistic Scenario
5.19 Key Conferences & Events
5.2 Tariff and Regulations
5.20.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.21 Patent Analysis
5.21.1 Introduction
5.21.2 Methodology
5.21.3 Document Type
5.21.4 Insights
5.21.5 Legal Status of Patents
5.21.6 Jurisdiction Analysis
5.21.7 Top Applicants' Analysis
5.21.8 Patents by Johns Manville
5.21.9 Patents by Boeing Company
5.21.10 Patents by Owens Corning
5.21.11 Top 10 Patent Owners (US) in Last 10 Years
5.22 Case Study Analysis
5.23 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers

6 Fiberglass Market, by Glass Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 E-Glass
6.2.1 Most Widely Used Glass Type in Fiberglass Market
6.2.2 E-Glass Fiber Market, by Region
6.3 Ecr-Glass
6.3.1 Asia-Pacific to be Fastest-Growing Market for Ecr-Glass
6.3.2 Ecr-Glass Fiber Market, by Region
6.4 H-Glass
6.4.1 H-Glass Widely Used in Advanced Composites
6.4.2 H-Glass Fiber Market, by Region
6.5 Ar-Glass
6.5.1 Ar-Glass Replacing Asbestos in Construction Application
6.5.2 Ar-Glass Fiber Market, by Region
6.6 S-Glass
6.6.1 Europe to be the Largest Market for S-Glass Segment
6.6.2 S-Glass Fiber Market, by Region
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Other Glass Types: Fiberglass Market, by Region

7 Fiberglass Market, by Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Glass Wool
7.2.1 Glass Wool Used as Thermal Insulator in Residential Walls and Ceilings to Reduce Power Consumption
7.2.2 Glass Wool Market, by Region
7.3 Direct and Assembled Roving
7.3.1 High Demand from Construction, Infrastructure, and Wind Energy
7.3.2 Direct and Assembled Roving Market, by Region
7.4 Yarn
7.4.1 Rising Demand for Electronics and Construction
7.4.2 Yarn Market, by Region
7.5 Chopped Strand
7.5.1 Rising Automobile Production in Asia-Pacific and Europe
7.5.2 Chopped Strand Market, by Region
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Other Product Types Market, by Region

8 Fiberglass Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Composites
8.2.1 Composites Accounted for Larger Market Share
8.2.2 Fiberglass Market in Composites, by Region
8.2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Composites Industry
8.2.4 Fiberglass Market Size in Composites, by End-use Industry
8.3 Construction & Infrastructure
8.3.1 Tensile Strength and Strength-To-Weight Ratio of Fiberglass Ideal for this Segment
8.3.2 Fiberglass Composites Market in Construction & Infrastructure End-use Industry, by Region
8.3.3 Automotive
8.3.3.1 Weight Reduction, Increased Processing Speed, and Low Voc Emissions Encouraging Fiberglass Adoption
8.3.4 Fiberglass Composites Market in Automotive End-use Industry, by Region
8.3.5 Wind Energy
8.3.5.1 High Tensile Strength of Fiberglass Composites Driving Demand in Wind Turbine Blades Manufacturing
8.3.6 Fiberglass Composites Market in Wind Energy End-use Industry, by Region
8.3.7 Electronics
8.3.7.1 High Thermal Resistance and Electrical Conductivity of Fiberglass Fueling Adoption in Electronics Application
8.3.8 Fiberglass Composites Market in Electronics End-use Industry, by Region
8.3.9 Aerospace
8.3.9.1 S-Glass and E-Glass Most Widely Used Glass Types in Aerospace Applications
8.3.10 Fiberglass Composites Market in Aerospace End-use Industry, by Region
8.3.11 Others
8.3.12 Fiberglass Composites Market in Other End-use Industries, by Region
8.4 Insulation
8.4.1 Fiberglass Market in Insulation, by End-use Industry
8.4.2 Residential Construction
8.4.2.1 Residential Construction Segment Led Fiberglass Insulation Market
8.4.3 Fiberglass Insulation Market in Residential Construction End-use Industry, by Region
8.4.4 Non-Residential Construction
8.4.4.1 Asia-Pacific Dominates Market for Fiberglass Insulation in Non-Residential Construction
8.4.5 Fiberglass Insulation Market in Non-Residential Construction End-use Industry, by Region
8.4.6 Industrial
8.4.6.1 High Demand for Glass Wool Fiber to Manufacture Industrial Pipes, Power Plant Boilers, and Smoke Flues
8.4.7 Fiberglass Insulation Market in Industrial End-use Industry, by Region
8.4.8 Others
8.4.9 Fiberglass Insulation Market in Other End-use Industries, by Region

9 Fiberglass Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Market Ranking
10.4 Market Evaluation Framework
10.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
10.6 Company Evaluation Matrix
10.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence
10.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)
10.7.1 Stars
10.7.2 Pervasive Players
10.7.3 Participants
10.7.4 Emerging Leaders
10.8 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs
10.9 Startups/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Matrix
10.9.1 Progressive Companies
10.9.2 Responsive Companies
10.9.3 Dynamic Companies
10.9.4 Starting Blocks

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 China Jushi Co. Ltd.
11.1.2 Owens Corning
11.1.3 Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (Ctg)
11.1.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (Cpic)
11.1.5 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
11.1.6 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company
11.1.7 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
11.1.8 Pfg Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co. Ltd.
11.1.9 Johns Manville Corp.
11.1.10 Asahi Fiberglass Co. Ltd.
11.1.11 Knauf Insulation
11.1.12 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
11.1.13 Certainteed Corporation
11.1.14 Saint-Gobain Adfors
11.1.15 Agy Holding Corp.
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Saint-Gobain Isover
11.2.2 Soda Sanayii Aa
11.2.3 Saertex GmbH & Co. KG
11.2.4 Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.
11.2.5 Kcc Corporation
11.2.6 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co. Ltd.
11.2.7 Bgf Industries, Inc.
11.2.8 Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co. Ltd. (Afico)
11.2.9 Fiberex Corporation
11.2.10 Shree Laxmi Udyog

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxzcmk

