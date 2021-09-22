U.S. markets open in 7 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,358.00
    +14.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,922.00
    +124.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,061.50
    +37.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,190.00
    +9.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    -1.35 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3655
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5180
    +0.2980 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,913.38
    -579.57 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,039.28
    -24.57 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,712.68
    -127.03 (-0.43%)
     

Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in Flanders (Belgium)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SOLUTIONS 30
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Signature of a 3-year extendable master agreement covering 60,000 homes passed per year

Fiberklaar, a fiber network company that was founded in 2021 by EQT Infrastructure and Proximus to design, build and maintain a Fiber-to-the-Home (“FTTH”) network that is open and accessible to all operators in Flanders, has selected Solutions 30 as one of its key partners.

Over the next seven years, Fiberklaar has the ambition to connect 1.5 million houses to ultra-high speed Internet and to build 300,000 connections in the coming two years. In its process to select the long-term partners that will help build the largest broadband network in Flanders, Fiberklaar has selected Solutions 30 and has entrusted the Company with passing up to 60,000 homes per year. Both companies have signed a master agreement that will be effective starting on 21 September 2021.

Commenting on this agreement, Rik Missault, CEO of Fiberklaar said "We are very pleased to call Solutions 30 one of our key partners in our ambitious plan to build an open fibre network in Flanders. This long-term cooperation with an experienced company is vital for us to provide the inhabitants of Flanders with super-fast and stable internet. Solutions 30 has already started preparations for the roll out in Lokeren, and other towns will follow."

Luc Brusselaers, Chief Revenue Officer of Solutions 30, stated: “We would like to thank Fiberklaar for their trust. Over the past five years, Solutions 30 has developed great expertise in deploying fiber optics, especially in France, Poland and in Spain, which will help us support fast ramp-up in the FTTH deployments in Flanders. We are very proud to be part of such a large project and are fully committed in sustaining its success, while creating value and jobs opportunities in the country. This new contract for Solutions 30 in Belgium proves our ability to accelerate growth when we reach the critical size in a region and shows our continued commitment to the digital communications market, that is booming all across Europe.”

About Fiberklaar

Fiberklaar is the fiber network company in Flanders and wants to bring its "Fiber To The Home" technology to many Flemish cities and towns. The company wants to make 1.5 million Flemish homes "fiber-ready" by 2028. This fiber technology brings fiber to the inside of the home and allows for super-fast and stable communication. Fiberklaar offers an open network for all operators. The headquarters are located in Ghent. The main shareholders are Proximus and the Swedish company EQT Infrastructure, which has extensive experience in building fiber networks in France, Scandinavia, Germany and the Netherlands. More information: www.fiberklaar.be

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Individual Shareholders:
Investor Relations - Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 - shareholders@solutions30.com

Analysts/Investors:
Nathalie Boumendil - Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 -nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7:
Leslie Jung - Tel: +44 7818 641803 - ljung@image7.fr
Flore Larger - Tel: +33 6 33 13 41 50 - flarger@image7.fr
Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 - clebarbier@image7.fr

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets with a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Le

  • China Injects $18.6 Billion Into Banking System During Evergrande Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank boosted its gross injection of short-term cash into the financial system after concern over a debt crisis at China Evergrande Group roiled global markets. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy C

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • September Sell-Off: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    Don't panic during this market pullback. Instead, load up on these stocks with above-average yields.

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST): Forecasts Need to Rise Significantly to Justify Lofty Valuation

    Upstart and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), appear to now be the preferred stocks in the fintech space, as larger fintech companies PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) and Square (NYSE: SQ) have traded lower over the same period. The question now is whether Upstart has run too far too quickly.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Uber raises guidance, Lennar dips amid supply shortage, Nvidia stock caught in Evergrande fears

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick break down Tuesday's stocks on the move, which include: Uber shares seeing a jump in the market as a result of a more optimistic outlook for the company, Lennar stock dipping as supply chain constraints continue to plague the company, and Nvidia getting caught up in the Evergrande crisis.

  • You Should Own These 9 Stocks, According To Both Warren Buffett And Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • ConocoPhillips bets $23 billion on U.S. shale oil as rivals retreat

    ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Ryan Lance on Monday doubled down on U.S. shale and the world's continued demand for oil with his second blockbuster acquisition in less than a year. His $9.5 billion purchase of Royal Dutch Shell's West Texas properties, nine months after closing a $13.3 billion deal for Concho Resources, puts the company's future squarely in shale after exiting Canada's oil sands, U.S. offshore and British North Sea fields. The strategy depends on a world thirsty for cheap oil and Conoco's ability to extract it with less carbon emissions.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Nvidia, GOOGL Stock Among 17 Names Expecting Up To 776% Growth In Q3

    Nvidia, AMD and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks as the market uptrend gets tested.

  • Goldman Sachs new ETF targets non-megacap tech stocks around the world

    Sung Cho, Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Goldman Sachs' new tech ETF that could shake up ETFs like Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation.&nbsp;

  • AT&T’s CEO Says the Stock Is Undervalued. That Won’t Be Fixed Soon.

    CEO John Stankey spoke about valuation, and the company’s leaner, meaner, telecom-focused future, at an investor event on Tuesday.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger holdings even as the market took a hit on Monday.

  • Morning Brief: This is why September stinks for stocks

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details how September is living up to its persona of being a historically weak time for the market as stocks continue to slip and the other factors that could continue to affect the market during September.