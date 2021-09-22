Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in Flanders (Belgium)

Signature of a 3-year extendable master agreement covering 60,000 homes passed per year

Fiberklaar, a fiber network company that was founded in 2021 by EQT Infrastructure and Proximus to design, build and maintain a Fiber-to-the-Home (“FTTH”) network that is open and accessible to all operators in Flanders, has selected Solutions 30 as one of its key partners.

Over the next seven years, Fiberklaar has the ambition to connect 1.5 million houses to ultra-high speed Internet and to build 300,000 connections in the coming two years. In its process to select the long-term partners that will help build the largest broadband network in Flanders, Fiberklaar has selected Solutions 30 and has entrusted the Company with passing up to 60,000 homes per year. Both companies have signed a master agreement that will be effective starting on 21 September 2021.

Commenting on this agreement, Rik Missault, CEO of Fiberklaar said "We are very pleased to call Solutions 30 one of our key partners in our ambitious plan to build an open fibre network in Flanders. This long-term cooperation with an experienced company is vital for us to provide the inhabitants of Flanders with super-fast and stable internet. Solutions 30 has already started preparations for the roll out in Lokeren, and other towns will follow."

Luc Brusselaers, Chief Revenue Officer of Solutions 30, stated: “We would like to thank Fiberklaar for their trust. Over the past five years, Solutions 30 has developed great expertise in deploying fiber optics, especially in France, Poland and in Spain, which will help us support fast ramp-up in the FTTH deployments in Flanders. We are very proud to be part of such a large project and are fully committed in sustaining its success, while creating value and jobs opportunities in the country. This new contract for Solutions 30 in Belgium proves our ability to accelerate growth when we reach the critical size in a region and shows our continued commitment to the digital communications market, that is booming all across Europe.”

About Fiberklaar

Fiberklaar is the fiber network company in Flanders and wants to bring its "Fiber To The Home" technology to many Flemish cities and towns. The company wants to make 1.5 million Flemish homes "fiber-ready" by 2028. This fiber technology brings fiber to the inside of the home and allows for super-fast and stable communication. Fiberklaar offers an open network for all operators. The headquarters are located in Ghent. The main shareholders are Proximus and the Swedish company EQT Infrastructure, which has extensive experience in building fiber networks in France, Scandinavia, Germany and the Netherlands. More information: www.fiberklaar.be

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Attachment



