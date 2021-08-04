U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

FIBERSTAMP Launches 200G QSFP56 ER4 Optical Transceiver ---- The Optimum Solution of 40km Long Reach Transmission

·2 min read

TAIPEI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To fill the market gap and satisfy development demands, FIBERSTAMP has launched a 200G optical transceiver applicable for 40km long-distance metro DCI - 200G QSFP56 ER4 today, which refreshes the transmission rate of conventional optical transceivers in the 40km track, and well balance the cost simultaneously.

The product's appearance provides data centers, communication network equipment vendors and network operators with present optimum option when they eager for further higher transmission speed at 40km long-distance interconnection. With FIBERSTAMP 200G QSFP56 ER4, users don't need to take expensive coherent optical modules as the sole answer to achieve 200G high-speed transmission at 40km transmission, and thus the cost can be well balanced with significant network upgrade.

This product uses the mainstream 4-lane WDM optical engine architecture, which integrates 4-lane cooled EML ROSA, APD TOSA and 50G PAM4 CDR based on DSP technology, empowering it with superior comprehensive performance. At the same time, it complies with the QSFP MSA standard, supports IEEE 802.3cn 200GBASE-ER4 Ethernet and OTN protocols, and supports a maximum transmission distance of 40km, well applicable for 200G long-distance metro DCI and 5G backhaul.

The 200G QSFP56 ER4 optical transceiver also has excellent performance in terms of power consumption. According to actual test results, its power consumption is as low as 6.4W at normal temperature, and can keep less than 7.5W at multiple testing temperatures of 0℃, 25℃ and 75℃, which can help users greatly save the energy costs.

In addition, this product has excellent OMA sensitivity, the actual test result is better than -17dBm, entrusting it with an absolute advantage in long-distance transmission.

About FIBERSTAMP

As a High-speed Optical Interconnection Expert, FIBERSTAMP is committed to provide global users with Economic, Professional and Efficient Open Optical Network Solutions. The current main products cover 25G/50G/100G/200G/400G optical transceiver modules, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and Direct Attached Cables (DACs), 100G/200G/400G coherent optical modules and UHD video transmission products. Meanwhile, through long-term deep digging in new technology, FIBERSTAMP is rapidly evolving to the promising era of 800G and CPO based on Silicon Photonics!

Contact: Jessica Wang, wangsy@fiberstamp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiberstamp-launches-200g-qsfp56-er4-optical-transceiver--the-optimum-solution-of-40km-long-reach-transmission-301347837.html

SOURCE FIBERSTAMP TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

