U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,446.59
    +49.14 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.59
    +344.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,643.59
    +272.02 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    -0.55 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.60
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    +0.0114 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6400
    +0.2520 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,196.18
    +1,497.87 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.23
    +22.59 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Fibit Pro Exchange brings revolutionary Discount Broking in Crypto

FiBit Pro Exchange
·3 min read
FiBit Pro Exchange
FiBit Pro Exchange

The demand for cryptocurrency exchanges has surged over recent years as industries from all corners of the world have started adopting blockchain technology. Amid this influx, a new and disruptive exchange has arrived in cryptoverse. Fibit Pro Exchange aims to offer a discount on broker rates whilst offering robust security, ensuring a safe user experience

Pune, India, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Fibit Exchange Features

  • Discount Broking

Fibit Pro Exchange is leading the crypto trading revolution by offering Discount trading for buying and selling crypto assets. Here users have to pay only 0.1% or a maximum $1 in fees for any trade.

  • State of the art Trading Platform

Advanced trading tools are a fingertip away when you trade on Fibit Pro Exchange. You can select from a set of six different themes to customize the trading interface from head to toe with different colours for each element, such as background, borders, buttons, etc.

Fibit Pro Android App and iOS app are also available to quickly trade, buy, sell crypto.

  • 24/7 Live Chat Support

As it is said, crypto never sleeps, so does the Fibit Pro Exchange. Users can avail quality support 24/7 and resolve their queries in no time.

  • Merchant Payment Gateway

Fibit Pro Exchange aims to provide users with an ecosystem to manage their daily payments by sending and receiving cryptocurrency.

  • Staking/Fixed Deposit

Users can earn 14.7% APY by creating $USDT fixed deposits. Further, up to 12% APY can be availed by crypto holdings.

$FBT (Fibit Token)

Fibit token or $FBT breathes on BEP-20 (Binance Smart Chain). It comes with lightning speed holding the potential to perform 8 Million transactions per second, making Fibit Pro one of the fastest exchanges globally.

$FBT is an integral part of the Fibit Pro Exchange. When users decide to pay fees via $FBT, they can enjoy a whopping 50% discount on the trading fees.

With a vision to increase the usage of crypto and bring more adoption, currently, anyone who signs up on the Fibit Pro and completes KYC verification will get 100 INR worth of $FBT (Fibit Token) and the referrer will get 25 INR worth of $FBT. Apart from this, there are referral bonuses on new signups and even on trades that any user makes will grant the bonus to whoever reffers. Signup on Fibit Pro Exchange to avail this offer.

Fibit Play Gaming

Another use case for the $FBT token is incorporated in Fibit Play. Currently, users can play with $FBT, INR, and $USDT. Here users can play games like ludo and win $FBT.

Monthly tournaments are hosted for players across the globe, where players compete in the leaderboard to win different rewards. More games like Roulette, Poker and Teenpati will be available to play in the near future.

Roadmap Ahead

There are different upgrades in motion that Fibit Pro Exchange will deliver in the near future. Some of the features such as Loan against Crypto, Copy Trading, and NFT Platform are scheduled to roll out in the latter quarter of 2022.

Fibit Pro is changing the way people trade on exchanges. They offer low fees, great deals, and fast trades, so you get more bang for your buck. This simple platform is designed to make buying and selling cryptocurrencies quick and easy for anyone.

About Fibit Pro Exchange

Fibit Pro Exchange is based out of Pune, India. It started in 2019 with a vision to manifest an Extreme Crypto Trading platform that offers Limit, Market, Stop-Loss, Margin, and Escrow trading on the fly.


CONTACT: RAGHAV SAWHNEY Outreach Manager Fitbit Pro Blockchainprbuzz.com +919999904923 contcat (at) blockchianprbuzz.com


Recommended Stories

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • Here's Why Investors Might Be Concerned About Innovative Industrial Properties

    When you're a shareholder of a profitable, growing business like Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), it's easy to get complacent. In short, there's an early sign that marijuana companies don't need its services as much as they might have in the past. Innovative Industrial leases units from its portfolio of 105 cannabis cultivation facilities to marijuana companies that need somewhere to grow their greens.

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • GameStop's Candles Are Showing a Top Reversal Pattern

    Shares of video game retailer GameStop have been on a wild ride for more than a year but the most recent upswing is looking tired and vulnerable to a fresh decline. In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of GME, below, we can see that prices made a runup last month on heavy volume and prices doubled in short order. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line moved up quickly and then down as prices retreated.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • 10 Biotech Stocks to Buy Today According to Ken Fisher

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten biotechnology stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management. If you want to skip the details about the billionaire hedge fund executive and simply want to learn about the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biotech […]

  • Bitcoin’s price is heading to $1 million, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of bitcoin.&nbsp;

  • J.P. Morgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 40%

    The main headlines impacting markets lately can be put into three broad categories: US inflation, which remains stubbornly high and shows no signs of slowing, geopolitical matters, mainly the war in Ukraine, and also China’s COVID lockdowns. These are pulling in various, sometimes contradictory, directions, and can make for a confusing investment situation. Observing the market conditions for investment giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic believes that investors should keep

  • Why Southwest Airlines Stock Jumped 7% Today

    The rally added to impressive returns for the airline stock, which is in positive territory so far in 2022 even as the market is down nearly 8%. It was sparked by good operating news from rival Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL), whose stock was also rising early Wednesday. Delta announced before the market opened that the company returned to profitability in March as the pandemic threat faded and travel demand picked up.

  • Toyota launches all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000

    MARKET PULSE Toyota Motor Corp. (tm) announced Tuesday the launch of its all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000. The bZ4X line will have two grades, XLE and Limited, and will be offered in both front wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD).

  • 2 Big Reasons Nio Stock Is Flying High Today

    After sharp declines over the past couple of days, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged this morning and were up as much as 5.3% at 11:10 a.m. ET. Investors believe fears about Nio's decision to halt production might have been overblown, even as they were just reminded of a popular investor's interest in the electric vehicle (EV) stock. Nio started deliveries of the ET7 on March 28.