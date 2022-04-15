U.S. markets closed

Fibocom Introduces Pioneering OpenCPU Solution for 5G FWA, Built with R16-Compliant Module

·3 min read
Fibocom introduces pioneering OpenCPU solution for 5G FWA, built with the R16-compliant module FG160. The solution significantly accelerates product development process while meeting customers' expectations on cost, power consumption as well as security.

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, introduces the pioneering OpenCPU solution. Built with Fibocom's R16-compliant 5G module FG160, the solution significantly improves price–performance ratio and competitive advantages, bringing seamless 5G experience to the global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market.

(PRNewsfoto/Fibocom Wireless Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Fibocom Wireless Inc.)

Instead of using an external MCU, OpenCPU is an embedded solution that utilizes a module as the main processor, which greatly reduces power consumption of terminal devices with compact size. The solution supports secondary development based on comprehensive application requirements, remote firmware upgrade via OpenCPU FOTA, and secure data transmission. It simplifies circuit design by reducing peripheral devices, which makes hardware design easier for developers as well as improves cost-performance of end devices. Besides, product developers are able to utilize the software system integrated in the module and simplify the development of local communication protocol, facilitating product development process for manufacturers.

The Fibocom OpenCPU solution is equipped with all the above advantages. Integrated with the Fibocom 5G module FG160, it is compliant with the advanced 3GPP Release 16 (R16) standards, supporting Wi-Fi 6E, up to 160 MHz of bandwidth as well as 4096 QAM. The solution also supports wired network deployment, allowing maximum 10Gb Ethernet, satisfying different application requirements. Instead of transferring data via UART, the FG160 OpenCPU solution pre-configures encryption algorithms, allowing higher security for critical data transmission.

Specially, the solution integrates FIBO FWA, which is the Fibocom self-developed SDK, offering high flexibility for software developers when creating applications for different products. To date, Fibocom FG160 OpenCPU solution has been successfully verified by practical cases in the field, empowering FWA application scenarios includes MIFI, IDU, ODU, etc.

"To help customers develop devices quickly and effectively, Fibocom has achieved a major technology breakthrough on the OpenCPU solution, built with the R16 module FG160," said Simon Tao, general manager of MBB Product Management Dept., Fibocom. "We believe that the solution can meet customers' expectations with excellent performance, cost-effectiveness as well as optimized power consumption, providing OEMs and system integrators with robust 5G connectivity."

For more information, please visit:

Resources

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the sector of IoT (Internet of Things), as well as the first stock-listed (Stock Code:300638) wireless module provider in China. We provide end-to-end IoT wireless communication solutions for telecom operators, IoT equipment manufacturers, and IoT system integrators. With over two decades' engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of independently developing high-performance wireless communication modules including 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, Android Smart, Automotive, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi, GNSS, etc. Besides reliable, convenient, safe and intelligent IoT communication solutions for almost all vertical industries, we are also geared to customize the best and optimal IoT modules and solutions catering to your special requirements.

Media Contact
Ellie Cai
pr@fibocom.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fibocom-introduces-pioneering-opencpu-solution-for-5g-fwa-built-with-r16-compliant-module-301526417.html

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.

