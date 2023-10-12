Fibon Berhad's (KLSE:FIBON) Dividend Will Be Increased To MYR0.0125

Fibon Berhad's (KLSE:FIBON) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 29th of December to MYR0.0125, with investors receiving 47% more than last year's MYR0.0085. This takes the annual payment to 2.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Fibon Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, Fibon Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 10.8% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0115 total annually to MYR0.0125. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Fibon Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. Fibon Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Fibon Berhad's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Fibon Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

