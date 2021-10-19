U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,514.25
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,353.00
    +30.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,401.00
    +2.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.60
    +1.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.14
    +0.18 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.23 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5660
    +0.2060 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,186.85
    +1,994.86 (+3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.17
    +24.81 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution

·3 min read

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV:FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, declared today a cash distribution of Ps. 465.6 million (US$ 22.8 million), or Ps. 0.5483 per Certificado Bursátil Fiduciario Inmobiliario ("CBFI") (US$ 0.02688 per CBFI) related to the results of the second quarter ending September 30, 2021.

The distribution is payable October 29, 2021 to CBFI holders with an ex-dividend date of October 27, 2021, and a record date of October 28, 2021.

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 208 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.6 million square feet (3.8 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to the coronavirus pandemic, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

(PRNewsfoto/FIBRA Prologis)
(PRNewsfoto/FIBRA Prologis)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fibra-prologis-declares-quarterly-distribution-301404058.html

SOURCE FIBRA Prologis

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • New Bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168K: Analyst

    Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Head of Digital Asset Strategy, discusses the potential effects of the first Bitcoin-linked ETF on the NYSE from ProShares.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • Why Asana Stock Jumped 11.5% on Tuesday

    The maker of cloud-based collaboration tools for business teams enjoyed tailwinds from two separate events today. First, Asana's chief product officer, Alex Hood, was featured on the popular Inspired Execution podcast. Hood used this platform to highlight the disruptive potential of Asana's voice recognition and natural language processing systems.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Netflix beats on Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks key takeaways from Netflix's earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • Why Ulta and Atea Rained on the Nasdaq's Parade Tuesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been one of the most resilient stock market indexes for investors over the past 18 months. After taking a hit with the rest of the market at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nasdaq has bounced the most of any major benchmark. The good news for the index continued today, with the Nasdaq rising more than half a percent as of 11:45 a.m. EDT on a solid day across Wall Street.

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot on Tuesday

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher Tuesday, surging as much as 14.6%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain stock higher were reports that Dutch Bros may be outperforming its biggest competitors. Data intelligence platform Placer.ai analyzed customer visits to Dutch Bros and compared it to traffic at both Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and privately held Dunkin' Brands.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Netflix Q3 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick previews Netflix’s Q3 earnings, the company’s first earnings release since the success of ‘Squid Game’.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Is BlackBerry Stock A Buy? What Fundamentals, Fund Metrics, Chart Say

    Right now, short interest in BlackBerry stock — or total shares sold short on Wall Street — is no longer extreme.

  • Hedge Funds Are Coming Back To Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 56% since peaking in February.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.