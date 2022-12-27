U.S. markets closed

FIBRA Prologis Qualified Notice

·4 min read

STATEMENT

FIBRA Prologis Fideicomiso Irrevocable 1721 Banco Actinver, S. A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Actinver, División Fiduciaria

90-1019970

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, informs: In accordance with U.S. Treasury Regulation §§ 1.1446-4(b)(4) and 1.1446(f)-4(b)(3). FIBRA Prologis Fideicomiso Irrevocable 1721 Banco Actinver, S. A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Actinver, División Fiduciaria ("FIBRA Prologis") was not engaged in a trade or business within the United States at any time during the 2022 taxable year of the partnership through December 27, 2022.

This first Qualified Notice will be posted to both the FIBRA Prologis website and the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores website, released via EMISNET (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores system). Going forward, it is expected that the Qualified Notice will be included in the FIBRA Prologis quarterly report; however, this process may change from time to time and will be communicated as necessary.

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2022, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 228 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 43.4 million square feet (4.0 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management.  Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature.  All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to the coronavirus pandemic, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and  the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fibra-prologis-qualified-notice-301710350.html

SOURCE FIBRA Prologis

