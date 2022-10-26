U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

FibreONE Partnership Expands Offering with New Partner INNO Instrument

Prysmian Group
·6 min read
Prysmian Group

Expansion in Unprecedented Partnership Elevates Support for High-Speed Broadband Infrastructure Development in Rural Canada

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / The FibreONE partnership today announced the addition of INNO Instrument as the latest global supplier to join Prysmian Group, Clearfield, Inc., Dura-Line, MacLean Network Solutions, Oldcastle Infrastructure and Primex in an unprecedented partnership aimed at delivering comprehensive high-speed broadband to Canadian citizens in all provinces and territories by 2030. FibreONE offers the broadest possible range of telecommunication solutions, leveraging each partner company's strong technologies to deliver one best-in-class solution to customers. INNO Instrument will bring comprehensive solutions for building innovative optical communication and connectivity to the already robust partnership and offering.

"We are proud to work together through this FibreONE partnership to provide the best technology, solutions and support needed to expand broadband access in Canada," said Ken Raquel, FibreONE Program Director at Prysmian Group. "The addition of INNO Instrument is crucial to supporting the Canadian government's initiatives aimed at providing high-speed broadband access to all Canadians, including those in rural areas."

FibreONE's unique partnership and offering features industry-leading technologies from seven individual manufacturers:

  • Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry and the largest global manufacturer of cables.

  • Clearfield, Inc., the specialist in fiber management for service providers, accelerating cost-effective fiber fed deployments with the industry's most craft-friendly fiber optic management and pathway products.

  • Dura-Line, the leading international manufacturer and distributor of communication and energy infrastructure products and systems including conduit, cable-in-conduit, pipe and accessories.

  • INNO Instrument, a trusted global supplier and provider of key products and services for total optical communication.

  • MacLean Network Solutions, manufacturer of a comprehensive line of outside plant hardware for pole to pole, pole to house, and bonding and grounding needs.

  • Oldcastle Infrastructure, providing the largest product breadth of composite underground enclosures protecting essential infrastructure connections for communications and telecom markets.

  • Primex, offering premium FFTH and in-home network solutions for service providers, communications integrators and builders.

In 2020, Canada invested $7 billion to provide high-speed broadband access to 100 percent of Canadian citizens in all provinces and territories by 2030. Canadian provinces, territories and municipalities, as well as corporations and broadband infrastructure developers and operators are ready to effectively leverage these funds. The FibreONE program provides these stakeholders with a competitive end-to-end solution that is in full compliance and alignment with government initiatives.

To learn more about FibreONE, visit www.fibre-one.ca.

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 27 manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 5,400 employees with net sales of near $4 billion. From wire & cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Our "fiber to anywhere" platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

About Dura-Line

Dura-Line is the leading global manufacturer of communication infrastructure products including conduits, advanced MicroTechnology products, and accessories. Dura-Line offers fast, safe, and organized solutions for creating permanent pathways that extend the useful life of infrastructure assets, simplify installations, and minimize disruptions and repair costs.

Several advanced manufacturing techniques set Dura-Line apart, including SILICORE™ ULF, an ultra-low friction, permanently lubricated lining and FuturePath, bundled MicroDucts, available for OSP; and plenum, riser, and low smoke zero halogen (LSZH) for ISP.

Dura-Line has over 20 global manufacturing facilities in Canada, India, Oman, Europe, and the U.S. www.duraline.com

About INNO Instrument

INNO Instrument is one of the reputed global suppliers of various equipment for the telecommunications industry with a vision to bring value through good quality products, services, and support to the optical communication industry. INNO Instrument's flagship product solutions include the ARC Fusion Splicer, High Precision Cleaver, OTDR, and more. For more information, visit www.innoinstrument.com

About MacLean Network Solutions

MacLean Network Solutions, or MNS, offers a comprehensive line of Outside Plant Hardware for all pole to pole, pole to house, and grounding & bonding needs. MNS serves the Communications market, which includes Telephone, Broadband, Satellite, Electrical Coop, and Wireless, and support the Electronics industry with a full line of electromechanical components. Their domestic manufacturing footprint allows MNS to provide the highest level of service, and proudly backs their products with application training and support, which MNS uniquely provides to the market. www.macleannetworksolutions.com

About Oldcastle Infrastructure

Oldcastle Infrastructure is the leading provider of building materials, products and services for infrastructure projects to several market sectors in North America, including: Communications, Energy, Transportation, Building Structures and Water. Oldcastle Infrastructure consists of three main business units: Precast Concrete, Enclosures and StormWater, with over 3000 people operating in over 90 production facilities in United States, Canada and Mexico. Oldcastle Infrastructure is a part of CRH, a global leader in building materials. For more information, visit www.oldcastleinfrastructure.com.

About Primex

Primex, a CRH company, is a market leader in creating broadband network solutions for service providers, communications installers, and builders. Our SOHO Pro™ media panels and connectivity products lay the foundation for the connected home. And our Wave™ Fiber ties in OSP service with flexible, reliable solutions. Smart starts with Primex. Visit www.primex.com

About SOS Solutions

Sales Outsource Solutions is a national Canadian based manufacturer's sales representative group. Our product portfolio is comprised of industry leading and complementary solutions for the telecommunications, electrical, industrial, utility, transit and enterprise network industries. Our team is a collection of talented, knowledgeable and experienced industry experts who are singularly focused on bringing value to their respective markets and geographies. With over 20 years' experience, we enable the manufacturers we represent to achieve greater penetration into multiple markets, cost effectively and efficiently. www.sosgroup.biz

Media Relations

Lauren Kane
External Communications Manager
lauren.kane@prysmiangroup.com

Justine David
Mower, on behalf of Prysmian Group
jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722449/FibreONE-Partnership-Expands-Offering-with-New-Partner-INNO-Instrument

