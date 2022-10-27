Fibrin Sealants Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Baxter International Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Grifols, S.A., and Hemarus Therapeutics Ltd

Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global fibrin sealants market is expected to clock US$ 4.65 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period. As high adoption of fibrin sealants due to growing rates of surgical procedures. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Fibrin Sealants Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”



The global fibrin sealants market has been analyzed from four perspectives: type, application, end-user, and region.

Rising healthcare expenses are one of the primary drivers of the fibrin sealants market. Patients suffering from various diseases prefer to opt for surgeries for better and faster treatment, resulting in the growth of fibrin sealants and boosting the global market. Additionally, increased awareness and literacy rates have accelerated the adoption of modern products. This is expected to drive the global market. Furthermore, governments and private-sector organizations collaborate to raise awareness of chronic illnesses.

Excerpts from ‘by Device Type’

Based on device type, the global market for fibrin sealants is categorized into:

Stenting Systems

Neurothrobectomy

Embolization

Support Device

The embolization segment has dominated the market. The growth is attributed to rising neurological disease incidences and the increasing launch of new products. The benefits of neurothrobectomy include avoiding or lowering the usage of pharmacologic thrombolysis, extending therapy beyond the limited time range of intravenous recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (rt-PA), and offering faster recanalization than thrombolytics is influencing segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘by Application’

Based on application, the global fibrin sealants market is categorized into three segments:

Ischemic Stroke

Cerebral Aneurysms

Others

Ischemic stroke is characterized by rising obesity and an unhealthy lifestyle. The global prevalence of stroke is increasing at an alarming rate, and patient preferences for minimally invasive procedures are rising, which will boost segment growth over the projection period. The cerebral aneurysm segment, on the other hand, is impacting the market through the increased preference of neurosurgeons to use less invasive neurosurgical surgeries, increased healthcare spending in developing countries, and a rise in the incidence of risk factors (such as high blood pressure, cigarette smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity).

Excerpts from ‘By End-user’

End-users have segmented the global fibrin sealants market into:

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

The hospital segment has covered the majority of the global fibrin sealants market. During the projection period, the segment is expected to be driven by an increase in the hospitalization rate for chronic disorders. Furthermore, surgery complexity, such as heavy blood loss can be solved by using fibrin sealants.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Regionally, the global fibrin sealants market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The number of surgical operations in North America fuels the fibrin sealants industry. Europe is the second-largest market for fibrin sealants. Germany has led the tissue sealants industry among European countries, despite a significant increase in the aged population. During the anticipated period, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit considerable expansion in the global fibrin sealants market. Developing nations such as India and China are projected to expand the Asia Pacific fibrin sealants market significantly. Primary drivers of the fibrin sealants market in developing nations are an increase in healthcare spending, rising government funding, an increase in the number of patients, and rising hospital density in the area.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the fibrin sealants market are

CSL Limited

Baxter International Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Grifols, S.A.

Vivostat A/S

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Hemarus Therapeutics Ltd.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL FIBRIN SEALANTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Liquid Patches Powder GLOBAL FIBRIN SEALANTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Orthopedic Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery Transplant Surgery General Surgery Others GLOBAL FIBRIN SEALANTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers

