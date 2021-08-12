FibroBiologics appoints Hamid Khoja, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, a clinical stage company developing fibroblast-based therapeutic solutions for chronic diseases, today announced the appointment of Hamid Khoja, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Khoja will lead research, development and advancement for the pipeline of cell therapy candidates. Dr. Khoja has more than 25 years of experience as a leader of scientific teams, development of cell-based genomic, proteomic, epigenetics assays and technologies for clinical, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics use.

"We are thrilled to have Hamid join our group. He has a tremendous track record of assembling teams to drive discovery and therapeutic development," said Pete O'Heeron, Chairman/Founder/CEO. "We look forward to building a culture of great science with Hamid's leadership and expertise. His efforts will accelerate our therapeutic development to treat chronic diseases and relieve the suffering of our patients."

"FibroBiologics is the world leader in the use of fibroblasts to treat chronic diseases and I am excited to join their mission to bring our novel technologies to patients who are afflicted by these chronic diseases," said Dr. Khoja. "Our mission will be driven by science, discovery and most of all, by the patients who will benefit from fibroblasts."

Dr. Khoja will join FibroBiologics from Covaris where he served as Principal Scientist responsible for long-term strategic application and technology development for their unique proprietary technology. Prior to Covaris, Dr. Khoja was a scientist at Genomic Solutions, Eli Lilly and Chiron Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Khoja graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of Southern California and a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from Boston University.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, Texas, FibroBiologics is a regenerative medicine company developing an innovative solution for chronic disease treatment using fibroblast cells. Currently, FibroBiologics holds 150+ U.S. and International issued patents/patents pending across a variety of clinical pathways, including Disc Degeneration, Orthopedics, Multiple Sclerosis, and Cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy.

