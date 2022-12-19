U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 (Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor or Heparin Binding Growth Factor 2 or FGF2) Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 (Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor or Heparin Binding Growth Factor 2 or FGF2) - Basic fibroblast growth factor also known as bFGF or FGF2 is a member of the fibroblast growth factor family.

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 (Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor or Heparin Binding Growth Factor 2 or FGF2) Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371475/?utm_source=GNW
This protein plays an important role in diverse biological processes, such as limb and nervous system development, wound healing, and tumor growth. Diseases associated with FGF2 include corneal neovascularization and pulmonary capillary hemangiomatosis.

Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 (Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor or Heparin Binding Growth Factor 2 or FGF2) pipeline Target constitutes close to 8 molecules. Out of which approximately 5 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes. The molecules developed by companies in Phase II stages are 5 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 3 molecules, respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Dermatology, Immunology, Infectious Disease, Musculoskeletal Disorders and Respiratory which include indications Melanoma, Wet (Neovascular / Exudative) Macular Degeneration, Achondroplasia, Bone Disorders, Cancer Pain, Choroidal Neovascularization, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Critical Limb Ischemia, Dengue Fever, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Diabetic Macular Edema, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Intermittent Claudication, Lung Cancer, Metastatic Adenocarcinoma of The Pancreas, Metastatic Colorectal Cancer, Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer, Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR), Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Osteoporosis, Pancreatic Cancer, Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)/ Peripheral Vascular Disease (PVD), Peripheral Artery Occlusive Disease (PAOD), Pressure Ulcers, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Solid Tumor and Venous Leg Ulcers (Crural Ulcer).

The latest report Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 - Drugs In Development, 2022, outlays comprehensive information on the Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 (Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor or Heparin Binding Growth Factor 2 or FGF2) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. It also reviews key players involved in Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 (Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor or Heparin Binding Growth Factor 2 or FGF2) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.

Note: Certain content / sections in the pipeline guide may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 (Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor or Heparin Binding Growth Factor 2 or FGF2)
- The report reviews Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 (Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor or Heparin Binding Growth Factor 2 or FGF2) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 (Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor or Heparin Binding Growth Factor 2 or FGF2) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report assesses Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 (Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor or Heparin Binding Growth Factor 2 or FGF2) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 (Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor or Heparin Binding Growth Factor 2 or FGF2) targeted therapeutics

Reasons to Buy
- Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand the targeted therapy areas and indications for Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 (Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor or Heparin Binding Growth Factor 2 or FGF2)Identify the use of drugs for target identification and drug repurposing
- Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic
- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 (Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor or Heparin Binding Growth Factor 2 or FGF2) development landscape
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371475/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


