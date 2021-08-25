U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.75
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,332.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,356.75
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.60
    +2.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.76
    +0.22 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    -13.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.32
    +0.17 (+0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    +0.2530 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,374.60
    -1,819.98 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.65
    -63.05 (-5.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,139.56
    +13.78 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

FibroGen Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Roxadustat for the Treatment of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FibroGen, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced positive topline results from WHITNEY, the Company’s Phase 2 clinical study of roxadustat, a first-in-class oral small molecule hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).

WHITNEY is a Phase 2, open label study investigating the efficacy and safety of roxadustat for treatment of anemia in patients receiving concurrent chemotherapy treatment for non-myeloid malignancies. The primary efficacy endpoint of maximum change in hemoglobin within 16 weeks from baseline without red blood cell transfusion was met.

“Roxadustat is a promising new approach for treating chemotherapy induced anemia, which complicates the treatment of many cancer patients,” said Mark D. Eisner, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, FibroGen. “Further studies will be necessary to evaluate whether roxadustat can effectively and safely treat this important type of anemia.”

In WHITNEY, ninety-two patients with non-myeloid malignancy (solid tumor) having a hemoglobin level at or below 10 g/dL were enrolled. Patients received a starting roxadustat dose of 2.0 mg/kg or 2.5 mg/kg, three times per week (TIW), during a treatment period of 16 weeks, with an additional 4-week follow-up period. Doses could be titrated every 4 weeks.

Roxadustat was generally well tolerated and there were no substantive differences in treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) between arms with different starting doses.

The full results of the study will be presented at a medical meeting later this year.

For more information regarding this study, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04076943).

About Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia
Although chemotherapy-induced anemia is one of the most common side effects of chemotherapy, it is often not recognized and is frequently undertreated. CIA can adversely affect long-term patient outcomes, as the anemia limits both quality of life and efficacy of chemotherapy treatment. The incidence and severity of CIA depends on a variety of factors. This includes the type of cancer and the treatment, including the type of chemotherapy, schedule, and intensity of therapy. It also depends on whether the patient has received prior myelosuppressive chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or both. An estimated 30% to 90% of cancer patients receiving chemotherapy develop anemia1. Approximately 650,000 cancer patients undergo chemotherapy every year in the United States2.

About Roxadustat
Roxadustat, an oral medication, is the first in a new class of medicines comprising HIF-PH inhibitors that promote erythropoiesis, or red blood cell production, through increased endogenous production of erythropoietin, improved iron absorption and mobilization, and downregulation of hepcidin. Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Roxadustat is approved in European Union (EU) member states, including the European Economic Area (EEA) countries, as well as in Japan, China, Chile and South Korea for the treatment of anemia of CKD in adult patients on dialysis (DD) and not on dialysis (NDD). Several other licensing applications for roxadustat have been submitted by partners, Astellas and AstraZeneca to regulatory authorities across the globe, and are currently under review.

Astellas and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the potential treatment of anemia in territories including Japan, Europe, Turkey, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa. FibroGen and AstraZeneca are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the potential treatment of anemia in the U.S., China, other markets in the Americas, in Australia/New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the development and commercialization of the company’s product candidates, the potential safety and efficacy profile of our product candidates, our clinical programs and regulatory events, and those of our partners. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will”, “should,” “on track,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the continued progress and timing of our various programs. These include, the enrollment and results from ongoing and potential future clinical trials, and other matters that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for quarter ended June 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

References:

  1. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/preventinfections/providers.htm

  2. National Cancer Institute estimates of annual diagnoses from 2007 to 2011

Contacts:
FibroGen, Inc.

Investors:
Michael Tung, M.D.
Corporate Strategy / Investor Relations
415.978.1434
mtung@fibrogen.com

Media:
GCI Health
FibroGenMedia@gcihealth.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cassava Sciences stock tumbles, and company responds to allegations disputing trial data

    Cassava Sciences Inc. responded Wednesday to allegations posted overnight regarding the "accuracy and integrity" of trial data for its treatment of Alzheimer's disease, saying it believed the claims are "false and misleading." Cassava's stock had rallied 1.9% on Tuesday, and 16.4% over the past three days, with the company saying early Tuesday that it reached agreement with the Food and Drug Administration under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for its Phase 3 studies of oral simufilam for th

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Why Cara Therapeutics Shot Higher Today

    Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) was a hot stock on Tuesday. One of the formerly clinical-stage biotech's drug candidates won FDA approval, and investors reacted in the usual manner. The biotech company's most promising drug, Korsuva --- developed with Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma -- addresses this medical challenge sufficiently to win that all-important FDA approval.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line -- and AMC Stock, Too -- Popped Today

    For the third trading day in a row, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are on the rise, up 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively, as of 11 a.m. EDT. Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is also notching its third straight day of share-price gains -- up 2.6% -- and it's all because of COVID-19. Stocks tied to the tourism industry began moving higher on Friday in anticipation of a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approving Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 infection in patients aged 16 and over.

  • Doctor: 'If you want to question [the efficacy of vaccines], you’re betting against the house'

    Dr. Calvin Sun, The Monsoon Diaries Founder and CEO, explains the latest in COVID-19 including the discussion around vaccine efficacy.&nbsp;

  • Theravance Stock Crashes; Can Longer Testing Salvage Its J&J-Partnered Drug?

    Theravance said its ulcerative colitis treatment failed in midstage testing, and the biotech stock plummeted Tuesday.

  • U.S. COVID-19 vaccine approval is 'seismic' shift for legality of mandates, experts say

    Formal U.S approval of the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine will make it nearly impossible to successfully challenge mandates by employers, legal experts said. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration to give full approval to the vaccine is "seismic," said Brian Dean Abramson, an author on vaccine law. He said it will become extremely difficult to challenge the FDA's decision and the mandates that flow from it.

  • Warren Buffett Sold Off This Biotech Stock. Should You?

    For those accustomed to following stock market news, Warren Buffett needs no introduction. The legendary CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13-F filing (a quarterly report some institutional investment managers are required to file) revealed that the conglomerate closed its stake in biotech Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB).

  • Double Covid jab failing to create antibodies in some with weak immune systems

    Two in five people with weak immune systems have "low or undetectable" antibodies after two Covid vaccinations, research shows, prompting calls for the rollout of booster jabs.

  • BioMedNewsBreaks – Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Receives FDA Clearance For mmRNA Oral Appliance

    Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), has received 510(k) market clearance from the FDA for its modified mandibular repositioning nighttime appliance (“mmRNA”). The device is designed to treat mild-to-moderate OSA in adults; it is also used for treating sleep-disordere

  • Doubts grow over the future of AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine

    Britain may be about to start its Covid booster jab roll-out, but already the wheels are in motion for next year's vaccine blitz. This week, ministers announced they had struck a deal for 35m Pfizer booster shots to be delivered in the second half of 2022.

  • EPIX: Unwarranted Selloff Following Phase 1 Trial Update

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:EPIX READ THE FULL EPIX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Update on Phase 1 Trial of EPI-7386 ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial of EPI-7386 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who had progressed on two or more systemic therapies, including at least one second generation anti-androgen

  • U.S. data show rising 'breakthrough' infections among fully vaccinated

    Some 25% of SARS-CoV-2 infections among Los Angeles County residents occurred in fully vaccinated residents from May through July 25, a period that includes the impact of the highly transmissible Delta variant, U.S. officials reported on Tuesday. The data, published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly report on death and disease, shows an increase in so-called "breakthrough" infections among fully vaccinated individuals. The CDC is relying on data from cohorts, such as the Los Angeles County study, to determine whether Americans need a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to increase protection.

  • Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

    Jack Guez/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America.In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, ha

  • 10 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Right Now

    In early 2021, it seemed that the bright light at the end of the tunnel was finally here. Vaccines were available and effective, and life was finally en route to get back to normal. Except, that wasn't really the case. Many are now vaccinated, but there's also a lot of people that aren't, and as dangerous COVID-19 virus mutations continue to spread, a return to normal still feels pretty far off, and frustration levels remain high. As many of us try to find a balance between living life carefully

  • These 5 States to Have Next Outbreak, Virus Expert Warns

    Massive COVID outbreaks in the Southern Sun Belt have been dominating the headlines: States like Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee are leading the nation in new cases and hospitalizations. But several other states are dangerously bubbling under. "We're now seeing noteworthy rises in some Western states and continued increases in Midwest cases," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on t

  • UPDATE 1-With full vaccine approval, U.S. could control COVID by spring 2022 -Fauci

    The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year, with potential wider vaccine approvals coming in the weeks ahead, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday, one day after Pfizer won wider FDA approval for its shot. The nation's top infectious disease expert, in television interviews, said full Food and Drug Administration approval for Pfizer's vaccine paves the way for more people to get inoculated, with potential approval for Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines in coming weeks and approval for young children possibly this fall. "If we get the overwhelming majority of those 80 to 90 million people who have not yet been vaccinated, who have been reluctant to get vaccinated or have not had the opportunity, I believe we can see light at the end of the tunnel," he told NBC News' "Today" program.

  • COVID vaccine protection wanes within six months - UK researchers

    LONDON (Reuters) -Protection against COVID-19 offered by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines begins to fade within six months, underscoring the need for booster shots, according to researchers in Britain. After five to six months, the effectiveness of the Pfizer jab at preventing COVID-19 infection in the month after the second dose fell from 88% to 74%, an analysis of data collected in Britain's ZOE COVID study showed. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, effectiveness fell from 77% to 67% after four to five months.

  • Arkansas governor says no more ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients

    There are no more intensive care unit beds available for coronavirus patients due to a surge in cases driven by the Delta variant, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said during a press conference on Tuesday.Why it matters: It is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that ICU beds are full in the state, AP reports. The state reached a new record on Monday for the number of coronavirus patients currently on ventilators, according to government data.Stay on top of the latest market tren

  • Here's Why Theravance Biopharma Stock Is Tanking Today

    The company's second clinical-trial flop in as many months isn't sitting well with investors.