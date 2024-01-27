FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) institutional owners may be pleased with recent gains after 96% loss over the past year

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in FibroGen implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

50% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 63% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Last week's US$17m market cap gain would probably be appreciated by institutional investors, especially after a year of 96% losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of FibroGen, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FibroGen?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

FibroGen already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see FibroGen's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. It looks like hedge funds own 8.0% of FibroGen shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. PRIMECAP Management Company is currently the largest shareholder, with 15% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.2% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.2% by the third-largest shareholder.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of FibroGen

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that FibroGen, Inc. insiders own under 1% of the company. It has a market capitalization of just US$108m, and the board has only US$1.0m worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 23% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over FibroGen. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 5.1%, private equity firms could influence the FibroGen board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand FibroGen better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for FibroGen (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

