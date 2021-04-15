FIBROGEN INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased FGEN stock or other securities between November 8, 2019 and April 6, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/FibroGen to submit their information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.
The case alleges that FibroGen and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) FibroGen's prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia certain safety analyses submitted in connection with CKD included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (ii) FibroGen's analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors result in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (iii) based on these analyses FibroGen could not conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; and (iv) as a result, FibroGen faced significant uncertainty that its NDA for roxadustat as a treatment for anemia of CKD would be approved by the FDA.
Interested FibroGen investors have until June 11, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney.
