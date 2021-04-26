U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,174.50
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,973.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,935.25
    +8.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,275.30
    +5.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.00
    -0.14 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2118
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • Vix

    17.33
    -1.38 (-7.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    +0.0026 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.7410
    -0.1240 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,233.62
    +2,048.23 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.04
    +81.14 (+7.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,095.36
    +74.73 (+0.26%)
     

FICO Survey: 1 in 11 Thai Consumers Suspect Their Identity Was Stolen, 1 in 12 Knows It Was

·4 min read
FICO survey shows a growing acceptance of security measures as online account opening surges

BANGKOK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO's identity proofing and digital banking survey shows identity theft is a tangible threat for people in Thailand8.5 percent said they know their identity has been stolen and used by a fraudster to open an account, while a further 9 percent believe it is likely to have happened.

Consumer Survey Thailand: Why do financial institutions need to check your identity?
The acknowledged level of risk from identity theft means there is a good understanding of why identity proofing is an integral part of the banking experience in Thailand.

More information: https://www.fico.com/en/latest-thinking/ebook/thailand-consumer-survey-2021-identity-proofing-and-digital-banking

Understanding the need for ID proofing

Just over two-thirds (69%) of respondents recognized that identity proofing happens for their protection. However, in Thailand some consumers are cynical about the reasons their identity is confirmed. While a large number (64%) recognize there is an element of regulation driving providers to carry out more checks, 27 percent think this is done to enable financial institutions to sell more.

A majority (62 percent) of Thai respondents did see identity proofing as a way for banks to protect themselves, while 44 percent regard it as a tool to prevent money laundering.

Most Thais are open to providing their bank with a biometric such as a facial scan, fingerprint, or
voiceprint to secure their accounts. The survey revealed that once they understand why it's necessary, 41 percent are happy to provide their biometrics. Only 7 percent say that banks should never capture biometrics, while just 8 percent are willing but unhappy to provide them.

"In a lot of Asian countries, fingerprinting, identity cards and authentication apps have been commonplace for some time," said Subhashish Bose, lead for fraud, security and compliance in Asia Pacific. "There is less concern around privacy and the survey shows there is broad acceptance of the benefits that biometrics deliver when it comes to securing bank accounts and stopping money laundering."

Asia is all about smartphones…and branches

In Thailand, 44 percent of consumers prefer to open bank accounts digitally and 44 percent prefer branches. However, over the last year, thanks to the pandemic, 66 percent of Thais are more likely to open an account digitally than a year ago; while those who attend branches often do so for social and technical reasons.

"Digital account opening has been available in Thailand for some time, it just remained unused by some segments of the market who either hadn't discovered it yet or weren't willing to trust it," said Bose. "This has created a belief that accessing a branch offers a more informed and secure account opening process."

As attitudes change and more people experience the benefits of digital banking there will be further opportunity for banks who adopt multichannel strategies and can engender trust in new channels.

Don't ask me to jump through hoops

Thais who open an account digitally, prefer to carry out the process entirely in their chosen channel whether it be smartphone or website. If customers are asked to move out of channel to prove their identities, many of them will abandon the application, either giving up on opening an account completely (4 to 5%) or by going to a competitor (7 to 9%). Of those who don't immediately abandon, up to an additional 21 percent will delay the process.

The survey found that any disruption matters. Asking people to scan and email documents or use a separate identity portal causes almost as much application abandonment as asking them to visit branches or mail in documents.

This survey was conducted in January 2021 by an independent research company adhering to research industry standards. 1,000 Thai adults were surveyed, along with 13,000 consumers in the USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Vietnam, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

FICO (NYSE: FICO) will discuss the results in a session at its free virtual event Success Realized: Digital Transformation Delivered (APAC), which runs April 27-29, 2021.

FICO Corporate logo.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1495829/FICO_Consumer_Survey_Thailand.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450763/FICO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FICO

  • Governments Want You to Buy Green. Ignore Them at Your Peril

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting against green trades are going up against the world’s most powerful governments.The leaders of the biggest economies have in the past week pledged massive cuts on greenhouse gas emissions, paving the way for a torrent of regulation that is set to benefit green stocks and bonds. And it’s likely to deal blows to companies not positioned for the transition to a lower-carbon economy.During a climate summit on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a goal to halve emissions by 2030 on 2005 levels, a vow that could mean penalizing fossil fuel use or mandating renewable power. Canada and Japan raised target cuts to 40%-46% by 2030, while the U.K. topped that with a vow to slash 78% by 2035.“The direction of travel is in one way only,” Mairead McGuinness, the European Union’s chief for financial services, said in an interview about new green investment rules. They form a “re-engineering of the economy and re-engineering of the financial world.”With the world’s biggest polluter China only reiterating plans to attain net-zero status by 2060, these efforts are still not seen as enough to meet goals to limit dangerous temperature increases under the Paris Agreement. That only means more targets and rules are likely in future.The EU is a case in point. It’s now following up goals with detailed legislation to drive money toward a sustainable future. Lawmakers reached a deal last week to make a 55% cut in emissions by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, legally binding. Its executive arm then unveiled a labeling system, or taxonomy, to classify green investment.That’s expected to divert financing to activities on the list, starting with a third of the bloc’s $2 trillion joint budget for the next six years. In favor are producers of rechargeable batteries, energy efficiency equipment, low-emission cars, wind energy and solar plants.“There is still much, much more to come from the global community,” said Eoin Murray, head of investment at the international business of Federated Hermes. “From an investment perspective, policy risks continue to loom large for long-term portfolios.”European renewables are poised to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the green spending spree, after a pullback this year. A gauge of stocks in the sector rallied 7% on Thursday, though remains about 20% down from a record high in January.The underperformance has created an attractive entry point, according to Berenberg analysts including Henry Tarr, who named wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Aker Carbon Capture AS as top picks this month. Wall Street banks poured out similar research in recent days, with Citigroup Inc. liking hydrogen producer ITM Power Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. eyeing Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA.“The recent market correction affecting clean energy stocks, driven by short-term catalysts and what we view as unsubstantiated medium-to-long term catalysts, presents a buying opportunity,” Societe Generale SA analysts led by Rajesh Singla wrote in a note.Among stocks expected to see gains of 20% or more, based on average analyst price targets, are ITM, Siemens Energy AG and McPhy Energy SA, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.For those firms left out of the EU’s playbook -- currently companies relying on oil and gas -- there’s a risk they will find it harder or more costly to access financing.Bond GreeniumInstead companies are rushing into a burgeoning market for environmental and social bonds, which now make up nearly a quarter of all sales in Europe this year. They can often get cheaper borrowing costs, with a so-called “greenium” -- a premium on bond prices.Telefonica SA saw seven times the demand for its 1 billion euros of sustainable bonds, enabling it to cut pricing by a “staggering” 75 basis points, according to ABN Amro Bank NV analysts. The Spanish telecom firm’s green 2027 bond is trading about 30 basis points tighter than a similar conventional note, showing a “crystal clear pricing benefit,” the analysts said in a note.The European Commission has also introduced more detailed and mandatory reporting requirements on sustainability, for some 50,000 companies on the continent. This is set to benefit testing and inspection companies, such as Bureau Veritas SA and Intertek Group Plc, Morgan Stanley strategists including Victoria Irving wrote in a note to clients.The greater transparency could also give confidence to investors concerned about the potential for greenwashing, or the possibility that governments and companies are misrepresenting their environmental credentials.Green PoliticsPolitics may become an even more decisive regional catalyst for green trades in the months ahead. The latest polls in Germany show the Greens have more than a fighting chance to participate or even lead the next government coalition.“A Green-led government (or one with a heavy Green footprint) could more credibly build trans-Atlantic links on the green transition with the Biden administration,” said Martin Lueck, BlackRock Investment Institute’s chief investment strategist for Germany.In any case, yet another EU legislative package will follow in June. That’s meant to reinforce carbon pricing, increase renewable energy output and boost sustainable transport. The proposals may include a carbon tax on selected products, or a carbon customs duty.“Any meaningful change in the regulatory backdrop that drives up scrutiny on carbon-intensive industries and helps fund innovation to reduce emissions can represent an attractive catalyst,” said Luke Barrs, head of fundamental equity client portfolio management in Europe at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Rebounds on Strong Economic Data; Tech Earnings Take Center Stage

    Equities were boosted after factory activity powered ahead in early April and sales of new single-family homes rebounded more than expected in March.

  • Will Biden give you a fourth stimulus check? We'll learn more this week

    The president will lay out his plans for further relief in a major speech to Congress.

  • GameStop's Departing Executives Getting $290M Worth Of Vested Stocks On Their Way Out

    This year's rise in the share price of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has created a windfall for some departing executives. Executives who are leaving the organization are getting vested stocks valued at roughly $290 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. The executives' separation agreements include terms that allow stock they were awarded while working at the company to vest when they leave. The company's Chief Executive Officer George Sherman, who will be stepping down by July 31, has 1.1 million restricted shares, valued at about $169 million as of Friday's close. Frank Hamlin, who resigned as chief customer officer in March, had restricted shares valued at $33.5 million as of Friday. The company's merchandising chief Chris Homeister, who is planning to leave the company, has 289,000 restricted shares valued at around $43.6 million as of Friday. Former GameStop finance chief James Bell had restricted shares of $43.6 million as of Friday. Shares of video game retailer GameStop Corp. as well as other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) skyrocketed in January amid a rally fueled by retail traders belonging to the subreddit channel r/WallStreetBets. The traders bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. GameStop's shares jumped last week after its CEO said he would leave before the end of July. On April 13, the company said it is redeeming senior notes worth $216.4 million due in two years, a move that would leave the company mostly debt-free. GameStop's shares closed at $151.18 on Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Investor Keith Gill Doubles Stake To 200,000 Shares, Worth Million© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Turkey’s Crypto Pain Grows With Second Exchange Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s cryptocurrency investors were dealt another blow at the end of a dismal week after a second big exchange collapsed in as many days and its chief executive was reportedly detained. Vebitcoin has halted operations citing deteriorating financial conditions, and Demiroren News Agency said its Chief Executive Ilker Bas and three other employees have been detained. The Financial Crimes Investigation Board has blocked Vebitcoin’s accounts and opened a probe.Vebitcoin is Turkey’s fourth biggest exchange with close to $60 million in daily volumes, according to CoinGecko.com which tracks data on price, volume and market value on crypto markets. More than half of this volume came from Bitcoin, which dropped 19% this week.This week’s rout marks the worst period for Bitcoin since it tumbled amid a wider slump in risk assets at the end of February and analysts have warned of further losses. Even digital currencies that managed to eke out gains over the past few days, like Ether and Dogecoin, tumbled on Friday.Vebitcoin’s collapse comes days after Thodex halted operations and its 27-year-old founder fled the country. Thodex had about 390,000 users according to a lawyer for the victims and losses could be as high as $2 billion, according to Turkey’s Haberturk newspaper.Read More: Turkey Begins Manhunt for CEO of Collapsed Crypto ExchangeThe two exchanges were part of the cryptocurrency boom that has drawn in legions of Turks seeking to protect their savings from rampant inflation and an unstable currency. Inflation hit 16.2% in March, more than three times the central bank’s target, and the lira has weakened more than 10% against the dollar this year -- its ninth consecutive year of losses.The daily volume of trade in Turkish crypto markets was close to $2 billion for Friday, according to data from CoinGecko.com. The boom has drawn attention from regulators.Turkey’s Central Bank has banned cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from April 30, and the country has prohibited payment and electronic money institutions from mediating money transfers to cryptocurrency platforms.Central Bank chief Sahap Kavcioglu said more regulations are in the pipeline in a televised interview on Friday. “We are working on regulations in terms of cryptocurrency,” he said. “There are disturbing money outflows to outside of Turkey via cryptocurrencies.”(Updated with report on CEO being detailed in lead and 2nd paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden signed $10 billion in mortgage help for homeowners. Do you qualify?

    Getting some of that money may require a little patience.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    COVID is receding, and markets are rising; those are the two trends that investors have most on their minds right now. It’s entirely sensible that they’ll go together. As the economy reopens, money will begin to circulate faster – and find its way in the equity market. With economic conditions improving, investors are on the lookout for the best returns in an expansionary environment. One natural place for them to look: the small-caps market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to seek out three stocks that meet a profile for growth under current conditions. We’ve found three Strong Buy small-cap stocks – valued under $700 million – that are trading below $10. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. Shift Technologies (SFT) Not least among the changes we saw during the pandemic year was the strong shift toward online business and e-commerce. Shift Technologies brought e-commerce to the used car market, with an end-to-end, hassle-free sales model designed to streamline the customer’s experience. Shift provides digital solutions connecting car owners and buyers, making it easy to find a car, test drive it, and purchase it. Currently, Shift is operating in California, Oregon, Washington state, and Texas, primarily in urban centers. Like many smaller tech-oriented companies, Shift went public last year through a SPAC merger. In this case, the special acquisition company (SPAC) was Insurance Acquisition Corporation. The merger was completed in October, in a transaction valued between $340 million and $380 million. The SFT ticker started trading on the NASDAQ on October 15. Since then, the stock has slipped 35%, leaving the company with a market cap of $602 million. Despite the slip in share value after completion of the merger, Shift still had some $300 million in newly available capital to conduct operations. The company has plenty of room to maneuver, as the used car market is worth more than $840 billion annually. In the company’s Q4 report, Shift’s first as a publicly traded entity, it reported strong year-over-year growth in revenues and units sold. For the quarter, revenues reached $73.4 million, company record and 168% higher than the previous year. Shift sold 4,666 units during the quarter, a 147% yoy increase. For the full year, the revenue of $195.7 million represented an 18% yoy gain, while the total units sold reached 13,135, also up 18%. The sale numbers skewed heavily toward e-commerce, which made up 9,497 units of the year’s total sales. Shift has attracted attention from Benchmark’s 5-star analyst Michael Ward, who sees a higher level of conviction for growth in 2021 and 2022. “[In] our view, positive trends with revenue per unit and cost performance in early-2021 have set the company on a positive path... and given the recent pullback in the stock, view it as a favorable time to Buy. The used vehicle market in the US is a $1 trillion revenue opportunity, pricing has increased on double-digit rates since mid-2020 and given the pricing/inventory trends in the new vehicle market, we expect the positive pricing environment to continue into the second half of 2021,” Ward opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Ward rates Shift shares a Buy, and his $13 price target suggests a one-year upside of ~74%. (To view Ward’s track record, click here) Wall Street tends to agree with Ward's confidence on the automotive e-commerce firm, considering TipRanks analytics reveal SFT as a Strong Buy. Shares in SFT are selling for $7.45 each, and the average target of $13.50 indicates a possible upside of ~81% by year's end. (See SFT stock analysis on TipRanks) Casper Sleep (CSPR) The next stock we're looking at, Casper Sleep, is a $290 million company in the bedding business. Specifically, the company sells mattresses, pillows, bedframes, and bedding – household items that everyone needs. Casper operates mainly online, but has showrooms as well. The NYC-based company has seen earnings rise in 2H20, with Q4’s top line reaching the highest level the company has seen since it went public in February of 2020. That top line was $150.3 million, up more than 18% year-over-year. Full year revenue reached $497 million, for a 13% yoy gain. It’s important to note that these gains came after the company’s announcement, in the third quarter, of agreements with four large retailers to carry Casper products. Ashley HomeStore, Denver Mattress, Mathis Brothers, and Sam’s Club all began to carry Casper Sleep bedding, giving the company a high profile among the country’s largest mattress retailers. Covering Casper for Piper Sandler, analyst Robert Friedner set an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and a $12 price target that indicates room for 70% share appreciation from the current $7.04 share price. (To view Friedner’s track record, click here) “CSPR has bounced back from the challenged Q3 that saw supply chain delays negatively impact sales. The company appears to be operating at a higher level going into 2021, as it has diversified its supplier base and is showing steady progress on posting positive EBITDA in 2H 2021. With sales growth rebounding, new products rolling out in 2021, and easy compares ahead, we believe the sales multiple for CSPR… will continue to expand," Friedner noted. In general, the rest of the Street has an optimistic view of CSPR. The stock’s Strong Buy status comes from the 3 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months. The upside potential lands at 63%, slightly below Friedner's forecast. (See CSPR stock analysis on TipRanks) Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) The proliferation of online commerce – and the general increase in virtual interactions via the web – has boosted demand for tech security. Intellicheck operates in that sphere, offering a suite of SaaS products based on a propriety ID validation platform. Intellicheck boasts a high-profile customer base, including 5 top financial institutions and over 50 law enforcement agencies. Intellicheck also has a strong presence in the retail industry, where its ID validation is used to authenticate customer photo identification documents. The pandemic – which slammed brick-and-mortar retail – was hard on the company, but the economic reopening has seen business expand. The company saw its record revenue - $3.12 million – in the first quarter of 2020, right before taking a heavy hit at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Sales and revenues bounced back, however, and Intellicheck’s Q4 top line of $3.08 million, was only 1.2% off that peak – and up 6% from 4Q19. The company’s SaaS revenue grew 18% yoy, and 23% sequentially. More importantly, the company recorded positive EPS in Q4, with earnings coming in at 7 cents per share. This compared favorably to the break-even result in Q3, and the 5-cent per share loss in Q2. These facts lie behind 5-star analyst Scott Buck’s optimistic view of the company. In his coverage for H.C. Wainwright, Buck sees Intellicheck holding a strong position for long-term growth. “[As] several large states have begun to ease COVID-19 related restrictions and younger people have been, or can be, vaccinated at this time, we expect same-store scans to show improvement through the remainder of 2021…. New implementations are expected to include additional retailers as well as more traditional financial service providers and potential new markets such as healthcare, real estate, and standardized testing. While new customers are unlikely to have a meaningful impact on the quarter’s results, they will provide incremental revenue over the next 12 months," Buck wrote. The analyst summed up, "With additional sales hires, we believe the company will again be positioned to complete between 30 and 40 software implementations during 2021 driving meaningful revenue growth into 2022.” To this end, Buck puts a Buy rating on IDN, and his $18 price target implies an upside potential of 113% for the year ahead. (To watch Buck’s track record, click here) All in all, Intellicheck’s Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 3 recent positive reviews. The stock has an average price target of $14.83, suggesting a 75% one-year upside for the current price of $8.45. (See IDN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for small-cap stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Toshiba’s Investor 3D Calls for Strategic Review After CVC Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Toshiba Corp.’s largest investors is calling on the Japanese conglomerate to run a strategic review after private equity firm CVC Capital Partners proposed taking the company private for $21 billion.3D Investment Partners, which owns a 7.2% stake in Toshiba, said in a letter to the company’s board that it believes running a full and fair sales process was essential to rebuilding trust with investors after a tumultuous period that has included an investor revolt and the resignation of former CVC dealmaker Nobuaki Kurumatani as chief executive officer.“To conduct a fair and proper process, Toshiba should explicitly indicate that it is open to alternative ownership structures and correct media speculation that Toshiba’s management team and board have a strong preference for remaining a listed company,” 3D Investment said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg.3D Investment said its view is the fair value of Toshiba exceeds 6,500 yen per share, but that it should run a full sales process in order to determine the company’s valuation. The investment firm said it was disappointed Toshiba’s chairman didn’t respond to a previous request to run a review.The stock has seen large swings since the CVC proposal, with the shares closing as high as 4,895 yen on April 15, before falling in the past week to 4,410 yen at Friday’s close. If the company fails to run an auction, 3D Investment, the third-largest Toshiba investor, is prepared to either campaign to vote against the company’s board nominees at this year’s annual general meeting or call for a shareholder meeting to replace directors, according to a person familiar with the matter.CVC first approached the company earlier this month about potentially taking the company private. It reiterated its interest in a letter on April 18, saying that while it was not prepared to go hostile, it remained interested in acquiring the company.The firm said it would “step aside” while Toshiba prioritizes its communication with shareholders after the management change but was prepared to reengage when the company was ready.CVC has informal financing commitments from banks and has been continuing talks with potential partners including Bain Capital, people with knowledge of the matter said. Citigroup Inc. is advising CVC, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.CVC, Citigroup and Bain representatives declined to comment. Toshiba wasn’t immediately available for comment.Toshiba said in a statement CVC’s proposal lacks the required information and the board determined “it is not possible to evaluate it.”3D Investment said Toshiba’s board had an obligation to investors to explore any bona fide interest in the company, and that doing so would be consistent with its duties to good governance and an important first step in rebuilding trust with shareholders.It said it believed Toshiba is at “an important crossroad” with the recent resignation of its CEO, the expressions of interest from private equity suitors, and the ongoing process for maximization and distribution of the value of its stake in memory-chip business Kioxia Holdings Corp.“Our firm is focused on enabling Toshiba to realize its enormous potential for all stakeholders,” 3D Investment said, including the consideration of a new ownership structure. “If the board cannot demonstrate that it has objectively and properly considered this question, public shareholders will have no choice but to seek a more significant and ongoing role in governance.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The U.S. Could See Record Natural Gas Production In 2022

    The United States is ramping up natural gas production in a big way, and is set to grow to a new record in 2020

  • New proposal to lower Medicare age to 50 could be a lifeline to millions

    Research shows many Americans nearing retirement worry about retaining health coverage.

  • Coinbase customers with hacked accounts get no justice from 'horrible' US laws: Fintech lawyer

    Dozens of hacks have been reported over the past five years concerning breached accounts on the popular trading platform Coinbase, which started trading publicly on Wednesday, April 14

  • The 10 basic rules that made Warren Buffett $100 billion

    These simple guidelines helped Buffett get rich, and anyone can use them.

  • Qatar Petroleum Plans $10 Billion Bond Sale for Gas Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Petroleum plans to issue up to $10 billion of bonds as soon as this quarter to fund a massive natural-gas project, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The state producer is inviting banks to arrange what would be its first dollar bonds, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The company is seeking between $7 billion and $10 billion of five, 10- and 30-year notes, the person said. That would make it one of the largest corporate deals this year and one of the biggest of any kind from emerging markets.A spokesperson for QP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The money would go toward the North Field expansion, the person said. Through that $29 billion project, Qatar will cement its status as the biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas. It aims to raise its annual output capacity more than 50% by 2027 to 126 million tons.The North Field, situated in the Persian Gulf, is the world’s largest gas deposit and shared between Qatar and Iran.Qatar’s government issued a $10 billion bond in April last year and attracted nearly $45 billion of orders. Like the sovereign, QP is rated AA- or its equivalent by Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.Reuters earlier reported that QP was planning a bond.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sports Betting And Casino Company Super Group Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

    Super Group Holding Co, owner of Betway and Spin, is going public with a SPAC deal to bring the global online sports betting and casino company public. The SPAC Deal: Super Group Holding Co is going public with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SEAH). Betway is an online sports betting company, and Spin is a multi-brand online casino. The SPAC merger values Super Group Holdings at a pre-money equity valuation of $4.75 billion. Shares will trade as SGHC on the NYSE after the merger is complete. Current shareholders of Sports Entertainment Acquisition will own 9.3% of the new company. About Super Group: Super Group is licensed in 23 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas and Africa. The company says it can scale into new markets and has proprietary marketing and data analytics to improve the customer experience. The company had over $42 billion worth of wagers in the 12-month period ending March 2021. The company says it has over 2.5 million monthly unique active customers. Super Group’s Betway brand has become well-known around the world with over 60 brand partnerships. Betway is a partner with the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers in the National Basketball Association. Betway is also a brand partner of the English Premier League team West Ham United and eSports team Ninjas in Pyjamas. Growth Ahead: One of Super Group's biggest pushes is to expand into the fast-growing U.S. online sports betting market. The company has entered into an agreement with Digital Gaming Corporation for the rights to 10 U.S. states. Among the 10 states are Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa, which have all legalized online sports betting. The first U.S. bet under the partnership was taken in March. Super Group and Digital Gaming Corporation are working to add additional licenses outside the initial 10 states. Additional growth could come from mergers and acquisitions, according to the company’s presentation. The company will look to add companies with high value technology stacks, and business-to-consumer online casino and sports betting companies. Related Link: 6 Sports SPACs To Consider For Your Investing Playbook Financials: At close of the SPAC deal, Super Group will be debt free and have over $200 million in cash. The company had net gaming revenue of $1.1 billion in 2020 and EBTIDA of $259 million on a pro forma basis. Revenue in 2020 was split with 48% in the Americas, 21% in Europe, 12% in Africa and 18% in other regions. Super Group is estimating net gaming revenue of $1.6 billion in fiscal 2021 and $1.8 billion in fiscal 2022. EBITDA estimates are $350 million in fiscal 2021 and $420 million in fiscal 2022. Super Group is estimating compounded annual revenue growth of 23.1% from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2022 compared to 20.2% for Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) and 50.9% for DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). Super Group has EBITDA margins of 23.6%, beating Flutter’s 21.3% and the negative 23.1% from DraftKings. The SPAC deal values Super Group at 2.6x estimated fiscal 2022 revenue. Flutter Entertainment and DraftKings shares trade at 4.8x and 14.9x this valuation respectively. Price Action: Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp closed at $9.83 on Friday. Photo by Macau Photo Agency on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSPACs Attack Recap: SPAC Activity Slows Down With 3 Deals And No Offerings'Captain America 4' Could Be In Works: What Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Elon Musk Will Host Saturday Night Live. That Might Just Matter To the Stock.

    (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced he will be hosting Saturday Night Live on May 8. The show will be must-watch TV, but is there any (TSLA) (TSLA) stock angle to the show? While it’s more free advertising for Tesla, SpaceX, and Musk’s other ventures, the overall impact on the stock should be small.

  • This Penny Stock Is Creeping Up To A Key Technical Level

    Naked Brand Group LTD. (NASDAQ: NAKD) moved higher Friday, likely after shareholders voted for approval of the proposed transaction to divest its Bendon brand brick-and-mortar operations. Another recent development from the company includes an appointment of a new chief financial officer, Mark Ziirsen, as of April 19, 2021. Naked Brand Daily Chart Analysis Naked Brand stock looks to be testing a key level where it has previously held as resistance. The stock has been forming higher lows throughout the past six months. The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green) and above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is most likely facing a period of consolidation. The 50-day moving average may hold as a place of resistance on the chart, and the 200-day moving average is a potential area of support. Key Levels To Watch In May 2020, the stock held the $0.60 level as support. Later in the year the stock broke down below this level and tested its resistance a handful of times. Late January 2021 saw a breakout above this level before the stock eventually fell back below. The stock is now looking to test this level again, and consolidation above the level could let this stock see higher moves. The stock began trading with higher lows in November 2020, and can be seen in the trendline on the chart above. What’s Next? Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock break above the resistance line and consolidate. Consolidation above the $0.60 level could let the stock see a breakout. Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall below the $0.60 level. If the stock is able to break below the trendline, it could see a further downwards push. Naked Brand had over 50 million shares traded Friday, and notably, a large amount of activity. Some other penny stocks that traded at that volume on Friday include: Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR), Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX). Image by makingmilly from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This Tech Stock Looks Like It's Breaking Out2 Semiconductor Stocks Hanging Near Support Levels© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bears in Charge Ahead of AMD Report

    AMD has failed to match the performance of NVIDIA and Intel so far in 2021, slumping to an 8% year-to-date loss.

  • The Stock Market Got Spooked by What It Already Knew. Here’s Next Week’s Surprise.

    When news “broke” that the Biden administration was considering raising the top capital-gains tax rate on millionaires to 39.6%, the S&P 500 dropped from its high of the day to its low in less than one hour.

  • China’s Economy Continues Booming After Record First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy continued to boom in April from the record growth in the first quarter, with strong exports and rising business confidence supporting the recovery.That’s the outlook of an aggregate index combining eight early indicators tracked by Bloomberg, which remained unchanged from March in strong expansionary territory. Some of the strength this month may be exaggerated by the comparison with April 2020, when the country was still struggling to recover and reopen after a lockdown to contain the world’s first coronavirus cases.Confidence among small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs, picked up for a second month in a survey of more than 500 companies by Standard Chartered Plc., with the rise in expectations pointing to even stronger performance in the current quarter compared to the first three months of the year.“Export-oriented SMEs continued to outperform domestically-focused SMEs, with faster production and higher output price gains,” according to the Standard Chartered’s economists Lan Shen and Ding Shuang. “The services sector is catching up at a faster pace, driven by the transport and logistics, IT, and commercial services industries, while the catering and accommodation sectors remain sluggish.”The improvement in services was due to the “removal of restrictive measures and vaccine rollout,” they wrote in a report. “While export demand stayed resilient, domestic demand also started to pick up.”Three Reasons to Believe in the Boom on Bloomberg Trade TrackerThe strength of overseas demand can be seen in South Korea’s exports in the first 20 days of the month, which jumped more than 45% compared to the same period a year earlier, the fastest pace since 2011.Global demand has driven up commodity costs, boosting factory-gate inflation in China to its highest since 2017, according to Bloomberg Economics’ price tracker. Copper prices approached the nine-year highs reached in February, while steel futures in China reached new peaks even as rebar stockpiles shrank slightly.China’s stock market moved higher in April, with the benchmark index of 300 mainland companies bouncing back to levels above 5,100.Home sales continued to grow in the month, although the pace was less robust than in March. Regulators have been trying to control housing risks after monetary easing spurred a rebound in the residential market, with buyers using property to hedge against inflation. Car sales growth in the same period slowed slightly.Early IndicatorsBloomberg Economics generates the overall activity reading by aggregating a three-month weighted average of the monthly changes of eight indicators, which are based on business surveys or market prices.Major onshore stocks - CSI 300 index of A-share stocks listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen (through market close on 25th of the month)Total floor area of home sales in China’s four Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen)Inventory of steel rebar, used for reinforcing in construction (in 10,000 metric tons). Falling inventory is a sign of rising demandCopper prices - Spot price for refined copper in Shanghai market (yuan/metric ton)South Korean exports - South Korean exports in the first 20 days of each month (year-on-year change)Factory inflation tracker - Bloomberg Economics created tracker for Chinese producer prices (year-on-year change)Small and medium-sized business confidence - Survey of companies conducted by Standard Chartered PlcPassenger car sales - Monthly result calculated from the weekly average sales data released by the China Passenger Car AssociationFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.