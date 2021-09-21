U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.75
    +30.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,093.00
    +254.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,116.00
    +106.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,195.60
    +18.80 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.90
    +0.61 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.10
    +9.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.33 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3180
    +0.0090 (+0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    23.46
    +2.65 (+12.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3667
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2920
    -0.1280 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,270.55
    -212.35 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.19
    -50.20 (-4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,986.59
    +82.68 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

FICX Introduces No-Code CX Automation Platform to Automate Any Customer Process Across Channels

FICX
·3 min read

Platform empowers citizen experience designers to digitize and automate customer processes in minutes, without writing code.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FICX (www.ficx.io), innovators in no-code digital CX, today announced the release of the FICX CX Automation (CXA) Platform that empowers any business professional to build secure, automated customer processes without coding or developer support.

The FICX Platform streamlines and accelerates broken customer journeys, removing costly friction from sales and customer service interactions. Using a drag-and-drop interface, users can create screens, configure form logic, set up back-end integrations, test workflows, and deploy to one or multiple customer channels. FICX workflows integrate with existing business systems, unifying customer experience and data without changes to a brand’s infrastructure.

As customers adopt more devices and channels, companies are struggling to deliver consistent, frictionless CX. While automation and self-service could help solve these problems, CX efforts are often frustrated because legacy app and process development require scarce coding skills and resources. While so-called “low-code” solutions promised to address these challenges, they still require long timelines and significant tech intervention. With the no-code FICX platform, anyone can develop and deploy a secure self-service or assisted service experience.

FICX clients are using the platform to enhance and automate key sales, onboarding, compliance, and servicing processes with great success. These digital experiences can be delivered to customers in virtually any channel. They can be completed in self-service or with the help of an agent, making it easy to collect data, eSignatures, supporting documents, PCI-compliant payments, and much more.

“FICX was a game-changer in solving for some of our most pressing needs during the COVID outbreak,” said David C. Williams, Assistant Vice President of Automation for AT&T. “Since then, FICX has continued to partner with our team to quickly resolve opportunities of all sizes, and also deliver new capabilities to improve sales and increase customer satisfaction. The no-code approach has allowed us to rapidly innovate in multiple channels while delivering critical controls and security — all without requiring many (if any) internal resources.”

“Too many businesses are losing sales and customers due to broken customer journeys,” said Michael Oiknine, CEO of FICX. “The new FICX platform allows businesses to take charge of the customer experience to increase sales and reduce churn. Our flexible, no-code approach radically accelerates CX automation and innovation.”

FICX seamlessly connects with front-office and back-office systems to sync customer data and surface workflows at the precise moment of need. Pre-built connectors, APIs, and software developer kits simplify the integration of enterprise technology. FICX also empowers businesses to pre-populate forms to simplify customer experience and respond to new information with intelligent process logic. FICX also integrates with web services for advanced functionality like ID verification, credit checks, real-time quotes, inventory checks, and targeted offers.

About FICX
FICX is reimagining the way leading brands digitally transform their customer experience. As a pioneer and a leader in no-code CX app development and automation, FICX empowers modern enterprises to rapidly digitize and automate CX journeys and deploy them anywhere they engage customers. By removing friction from sales and service interactions, modern enterprises cut costs, convert more sales, and keep their customers happy. For more information, visit www.ficx.io.

Contact:
Tom Woolf
Woolf Media & Marketing
tomw@woolfmedia.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Arrives at Last Defense as Chart Support Tested

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is falling for a third day after a global selloff in riskier assets and has dropped to as low as $40,237, a level not seen since early August. That takes it to the lower end of an Ichimoku cloud technical pattern, which offers support at about $39,900 for the next week. The price is forming a “hammer” candlestick pattern with a relatively long lower shadow, demonstrating that support from the cloud is being watched closely. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • Apple iPhone 13 Setup Looks Worse Than iPhone 12, Says Analyst

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says the Street is expecting too many Apple iPhone upgrades.

  • Here's Why Apple's iPhone 13 Should Be a Resounding Success

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 13 has arrived, and the initial reactions to the smartphone giant's latest and greatest device don't appear all that optimistic. Apple added the usual suite of upgrades to its latest iPhone models, packing in a better screen, faster processor, superior camera system, and bigger battery, among others. The iPhone 12 helped Apple become a dominant player in the 5G smartphone market.

  • 2 Top Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The software-as-a-service (SaaS) business has generated significant returns for both the technology industry and its investors. Market research firm Valuates forecasts that the SaaS market, valued at $158 billion in 2020, will grow at a compound annual rate of 12% through 2026. Two companies that I expect will produce considerable returns for investors long-term are DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • PayPal launches its 'super app' combining payments, savings, bill pay, crypto, shopping and more

    PayPal has been talking about its "super app" plans for some time, having recently told investors its upcoming digital wallet and payments app had been given a go for launch. Today, the first version of that app is officially being introduced, offering a combination of financial tools including direct deposit, bill pay, a digital wallet, peer-to-peer payments, shopping tools, crypto capabilities and more. The company is also announcing its partnership with Synchrony Bank for its new high-yield savings account, PayPal Savings.

  • Netflix Launches a Totally Free Streaming Plan, Available Only in Kenya for Now

    Netflix is launching an entirely free plan — with a more limited content selection, available only on Android phones — first in Kenya. The streaming company’s hope is that by offering a 100% free tier, which includes about one-fourth of the content available in its paid-streaming plans in Kenya, more people will try out the […]

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 20th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the week for the majors. Failure to revisit last week’s highs early in the week will likely leave the majors under pressure.

  • Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 8 leaks days before company’s official launch event

    The new device will have an 11th generation Core processor, a 120Hz screen, and dual Thunderbolt ports

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bears Take Control and Eye sub-$44,000…

    It’s been a bearish start to the week for the majors, with support levels in play across the board. A Bitcoin return to $47,500 would be needed to restore confidence…

  • Why Apple's Health App Could Be the Sleeper Hit of iOS 15

    When Apple’s iOS 15 goes live Monday, it will come with the usual bevy of software upgrades meant to enhance slightly older iPhones while also laying the groundwork for the Cupertino, Calif. company’s next generation of devices. While most of the tech world will be focused on the headline changes, like a long-overdue overhaul of the default Weather app that centers more useful information, iOS 15 also introduces some major new health features, including new trend analysis and notification abilities, data sharing features, first-of-their-kind health metrics and more. “Since 2014, the Health app’s mission has been to help you make sense of your own health data, and making sure it’s private and secure, all in one place,” says Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple’s VP of Health.

  • Xata is a database service for serverless apps

    Meet Xata, a startup with a new take on managed databases. The company runs your database for you and turns it into an API so that you can query and update it from your serverless app. Xata has raised a $5 million funding round.

  • Roku Launches New 4K Streaming Stick, Will Add Voice Controls for Netflix and Spotify

    Roku, gearing up for the 2021 holiday shopping season, unveiled the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K — priced at $50, the same as its previous-generation model. It’s also releasing the Roku OS 10.5 operating system with a bunch of enhancements, including new voice controls for Netflix and Spotify. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is up […]

  • Pre-Order iPhone 13 for $0 With These Trade-In Deals

    Apple recently revealed the iPhone 13, and retailers are already scrambling to offer the best pre-order incentives before it arrives on September 24th. Whether you’re looking to stay frugal with the iPhone mini or want to take incredible photos with iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can save a bundle of money by opting for some impressive trade-in …

  • Don't Look Now: Square's Cash App Is Almost as Big as Venmo

    In Square's (NYSE: SQ) most recent product announcement for Cash App Pay, the fintech provided a small detail about Cash App's user base. "Square sellers will also be able to better reach Cash App's more than 70 million annual transacting active customers," it said in a press release. Square previously kept its reporting on Cash App to monthly active users.

  • Robinhood testing crypto wallet, cryptocurrency transfer features- Bloomberg News

    There was also a hidden image showing a waitlist page for users signing up for a crypto wallet feature, the report added. The company's retail shareholders have long waited for a crypto wallet. A day before the brokerage announced its first quarterly results last month, the top question https://www.reuters.com/technology/robinhoods-shareholders-are-crypto-wallets-coming-do-we-get-hoodies-2021-08-17 on Say, a platform that lets companies crowdsource questions from retail investors, was whether the brokerage was getting such a wallet.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 20th, 2021

    Following a bearish end to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would support the broader pack.

  • Apple's Epic Loss Could Be A Game Changer For Spotify

    Last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) lost a court case to Fortnite creator Epic Games and was ordered to allow developers to send their app's users to outside payment systems. Opening Apple's ecosystem up to third-party payment options translates to freeing users from paying Apple 15% to 30% commission fees. This turn of events threaten the revenue Apple gains by charging fees to app developers and therefore, it could be a game changer for companies like Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). The Bigger Picture While

  • The Morning After: China’s tech crackdown reaches TikTok

    An IKEA charging plate you don't need to drill, the new ZTE Axon and trouble for Honor in the US.