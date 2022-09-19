U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

Fidelis Care Shines Light on National Recovery Month

·4 min read

Statewide Health Plan Promotes Awareness for Substance-Use Disorder Treatment, Recovery

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the pressures and challenges individuals face on an everyday basis, substance use/misuse is becoming more common, increasing the risk of addiction. In recognition of National Recovery Month during September, Fidelis Care is promoting awareness for substance-use disorder (SUD) treatments and recovery practices, while recognizing the nation's strong and proud recovery community and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible.

Fidelis Care Earns NCQA Health Plan Accreditation (PRNewsfoto/Fidelis Care)
Fidelis Care Earns NCQA Health Plan Accreditation (PRNewsfoto/Fidelis Care)

HealthierLife, Fidelis Care's Health and Recovery Program (HARP) promotes recovery through support of physical, mental, and social health and well being by helping to remove quality of life roadblocks caused by substance use disorder and mental illness. Members and care coordinators work together to develop a personal plan aimed at allowing each member to pursue the goals that are most important to them. In addition to physical and behavioral health care, services can include getting assistance in gaining life skills, education, and jobs with support from those who also have been in recovery. New York State residents must be 21 or older to join a HARP, be insured only by Medicaid, and be eligible for Medicaid Managed Care.

Fatal overdoses in New York have nearly tripled in the last decade, with nearly 85 percent of them linked to controlled substances, including opioids. In 2021, the CDC determined fatal overdoses claimed more than 2,857 lives in New York, with 2,420 attributed to opioids.

Substance misuse and dependence are caused by multiple factors, including genetic vulnerability, environmental stressors, social pressures, and more. As the COVID-19 pandemic endures, it is likely that substance use will continue to increase as many people turn to substances as a way to cope with these and other stressors, which can lead to substance use disorder, overdose, or even death.

"Fidelis Care is dedicated to increasing substance-use disorder awareness and prevention through HealthierLife (HARP) and educating the public on the causes and challenges those who struggle with substance use disorder face," said HARP Medical Director Celeste Johns, MD. "It takes a community of loving support and access to medical and behavioral health care for an individual to seek out treatments and begin recovery practices. At Fidelis Care, we celebrate and applaud those who take the first step towards recovery and those who are a part of the recovery community today."

Because substance-use disorder (SUD) feeds on secrecy and shame, increasing education and awareness and promoting anti-stigma messages from both communities and health providers can help decrease barriers to treatment and normalize the difficulties many experience. SUD impacts individuals of all racial and ethnic groups, and those of varying socioeconomic status.

For anyone suffering from substance-use disorder, Fidelis Care offers the tips and guidelines below for seeking recovery or supporting a loved one who is:

For those with SUD:

  • Recognize there is a problem and decide to make a change

  • Explore addiction treatment options such as detox assistance, individual or group counseling, medication, or long-term rehab programs

  • Seek support throughout recovery by leaning on family or close friends, making support group meetings a priority, and connecting to community recovery organizations.

For caregivers:

  • Talk to loved ones, express concern, and show support

  • Learn about addiction and recovery steps to support loved ones

  • Be patient. Expect recovery but understand it may take many attempts. Maintain hope.

  • Join a support group for families and loved ones

For more information about Fidelis Care services and benefits, please visit fideliscare.org. If you or someone you know is experiencing a suicidal, mental health, and/or substance use crisis, dial 988 to reach the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24/7 for local assistance.

About Fidelis Care Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.5 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care, on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Contact:
mediainquiries@fideliscare.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelis-care-shines-light-on-national-recovery-month-301626282.html

SOURCE Fidelis Care

