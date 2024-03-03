Fidelis Insurance Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Fidelis Insurance Holdings (NYSE:FIHL) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$3.60b (up 138% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$2.13b (up by US$2.08b from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 59% (up from 3.5% in FY 2022).

EPS: US$18.66 (up from US$0.25 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 47%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 5.8%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 18% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Insurance industry in the US are expected to grow by 6.0%.

Performance of the American Insurance industry.

The company's shares are up 19% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Fidelis Insurance Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.