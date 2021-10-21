U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.19
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,520.99
    -88.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,171.83
    +50.16 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,302.73
    +12.96 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.40
    -1.02 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.90
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.22 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6690
    +0.0330 (+2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8610
    -0.4680 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,384.73
    -1,530.04 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,524.03
    -10.62 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.38
    -27.72 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

Fidelity Bank Selects Total Expert to Expand Customer Relationships Through Data-Driven Insights

Total Expert
·3 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced it has been selected by Fidelity Bank, one of the oldest and continually growing independent, local community banks serving customers in Central and Eastern Massachusetts.

Partnering with Total Expert, Fidelity Bank will bring CRM and marketing automation under one roof to empower front-line staff to make data-driven decisions and better serve customers. Fidelity Bank will leverage Total Expert to refine its customer engagement strategies aimed at helping consumers make well-informed and confident financial decisions.

“Total Expert’s ‘bank-built’ CRM and customer engagement platform delivers a host of rich benefits traditional CRM platforms can’t match,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “We’re thrilled to partner with Fidelity Bank to create financial wellness for its customers, and build an authentic, connected customer journey--tying data and insights to the right action at the right time.”

Total Expert will fuel Fidelity Bank’s 360-degree view of customer data across all bank locations so the bank can identify and improve customer onboarding and cross-sell opportunities across the organization. Fidelity Bank will integrate Total Expert’s marketing automation technology to seamlessly and consistently deliver a personalized and helpful experience along the entire financial journey.

“We believe in the power of client relationships built on the foundation of true understanding, goal setting, and informed decision-making,” said Christopher McCarthy, president and COO at Fidelity Bank. “With client-centric data, smart marketing automation, and caring communications, Total Expert will help us bolster our LifeDesign Banking approach with more clarity and confidence to our clients from onboarding through all of life’s banking decisions.”

For more information about Total Expert’s banking capabilities, visit https://totalexpert.com/solutions/banking/.

About Fidelity Bank
Founded in 1888, Fidelity Bank is one of the strongest independent community banks in Central and Eastern Massachusetts. Fidelity Bank’s unique LifeDesign approach to banking provides the care and clarity needed to make informed decisions with confidence. The Bank offers a range of personal and business banking solutions to clients in 13 full-service banking centers in Leominster, Worcester, Fitchburg, Needham, Gardner, Shirley, Barre, Millbury, Paxton, Princeton, and Winchendon. The Bank has consistently earned a “5 Star” rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and research firm. In 2020 Fidelity Bank was voted Worcester Telegram & Gazette Best Financial Services in Central Massachusetts and was named to the Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work list for the sixth time. As of December 31, 2020, the bank had total assets of approximately $1.1 billion. For more information, visit fidelitybankonline.com or facebook.com/fidelitybankma.

About Total Expert
Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com.

Media Contact: Jack McHugh, jack@propllr.com


Recommended Stories

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • Kinder Morgan Remains Well Positioned as the Energy Market Pivots

    The energy infrastructure company's legacy businesses continue to thrive as it adds new growth drivers.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confr

  • Pinterest Shareholders Should Say No to a PayPal Buyout

    Of all the companies that could make a bid for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the least likely. While the offer represents a 26% premium over Pinterest's closing price on Tuesday before the news broke, the stock was trading near a 52-week-low at the time, and $70 a share would still be 22% below its peak in February.

  • Tesla Posted Record Earnings. It Has Reached ‘Escape Velocity.’

    Electric-vehicle giant Tesla reported record operating profits Wednesday evening. Wall Street sounds blown away by its profit margins.

  • Could Teladoc Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) stock performance this year isn't putting a smile on its investors' faces. The shares have slipped about 30%. That's after a 138% increase last year. Teladoc's online medical visits and revenue soared in 2020 as patients opted for telehealth over in-person appointments.

  • IBM Misses Q3 Revenue Estimates; Shares Drop 4%

    Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) declined 4.3% in Wednesday’s extended trading session after the computer hardware company reported disappointing third-quarter revenues, which missed analysts’ expectations. However, earnings during the quarter beat consensus estimates. The company reported revenues of $17.6 billion, missing analysts’ expectations of $17.77 billion. Adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share slipped 2.3% year-over-year. The Street had estimated the same to be

  • These Are the 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Thursday

    The stock market looked poised to give up some ground on Thursday morning, with futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) posting a nearly 50-point decline to 15,329 as of 8 a.m. EDT. The Nasdaq has struggled somewhat recently, as the high-growth stocks that are most popular among investors right now have had their long-term prospects called into question by the specter of rising interest rates. On Thursday morning, Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) continued their winning ways, setting the stage for solid gains even in a down market.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Suggests It's 20% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) by estimating the company's...

  • Are These 2 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    SmileDirectClub and Accelerate Diagnostics are super cheap right now, with very high short positions. Here's why the shorts might rupture.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Earnings Beat; FCX Stock Slips But Is Near New Buy Point

    Freeport-McMoRan earnings topped estimates, even though revenue fell a bit short. FCX slipped as copper prices fell, but a new buy point is near.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Choose the Top Dog in the Restaurant Race with Portillo’s Nasdaq IPO

    Portillo’s Inc. restaurant chain begins trading Thursday on Nasdaq (ticker: PTLO) Portillo’s is a Chicago institution known for hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and more Generates staggering avg. store volume of $8.7 million, easily topping Chipotle, Shake Shack Plans to expand to at least 600 stores from current count of 67 at 10% annual […]