Fidelity Charitable® Study Reveals How Geography Affects Donor Giving, Highlights Differences

Fidelity Charitable’s Geography of Giving Study showcases the top metro areas for supporting each of the IRS’ eight charitable sectors. (Graphic: Business Wire)

There are new top cities for giving according to a study released today by Fidelity Charitable®, the nation’s largest grantmaker. The Geography of Giving study takes a look at how donors in 30 cities around the country support causes in the eight charitable sectors defined by the IRS: arts and culture, education, environment and animals, health, human services, international affairs, religion and society benefit.

Responsive giving leaves a mark

Surges and drops in the rankings were, in many cases, tied to how donors responded to news-making issues in their communities, illustrating how giving remains strongly tied to local issues and concerns. Examples of how topical issues and events have affected giving include:

Human services sees a bump: As donors responded to natural disasters, such as Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and wildfires in California, the human services sector—the most popular charitable sector among Fidelity Charitable donors—saw the most changes in its ranking with four new cities joining the top 10: Seattle, Charlotte, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Portland climbs the ranks : Portland moved four spots to second in the ranking for supporting the environment and animals sector. Environmental activism may have been top-of-mind in Portland last year, as Juliana v. United States —a landmark lawsuit filed in Oregon by 21 students against the federal government over its climate change policies—continued to garner media attention.

: Portland moved four spots to second in the ranking for supporting the environment and animals sector. Environmental activism may have been top-of-mind in Portland last year, as —a landmark lawsuit filed in Oregon by 21 students against the federal government over its climate change policies—continued to garner media attention. D.C. supports the world: Washington, D.C. surged in the ranking of supporting the international affairs sector. The increase in international support here was influenced by world events—from the humanitarian crisis in Yemen to immigration policies at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“As the nation’s largest grantmaker, we seek to understand the complete landscape of American giving—the priorities, concerns and values of donors across the country—to create a better informed donor community. Last year, Fidelity Charitable’s 200,000 donors generously supported more than 142,000 nonprofit organizations in every state and across the world, but what we consistently see is how dedicated our donors are to their local communities,” said Pam Norley, president, Fidelity Charitable.

The analysis highlighted philanthropic identities for the country’s different regions: support for education was particularly strong in the Northeast; religious organizations ranked high in the South and Midwest; the West was disproportionately prominent in its support of the environment and animals sector; and cities with a more global perspective were active in the international affairs sector.

For additional detail on reporting methodology and to read the complete analysis and download the ranking, visit 2019 Geography of Giving.

Highlights from 2019 Geography of Giving (Alphabetically by Sector)

ARTS & CULTURE

Support for organizations like museums, arts programs and public broadcasting services continued to be strong, with Portland and Boston taking the top spots. Portland, known for its vibrant art and music scene, moved up the rankings in 2018 to take the top spot for the first time. And Cleveland—an underestimated destination for the arts—pushed Chicago out of the rankings for the tenth spot.

Current Ranking Metro Area Change in Ranking 1 Portland-Vancouver-Beaverton +5 2 Boston-Cambridge-Quincy -1 3 San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont -1 10 Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor NEW

EDUCATION

Rankings for the education sector, which includes charities such as schools and universities, literacy and after-school programs and libraries, are the most stable and consistent from year to year. It is no surprise that cities like Bridgeport, Boston and New York City—with their proximity to globally recognized universities like Harvard, Yale and New York University—make up the top three spots in the rankings.

Current Ranking Metro Area Change in Ranking 1 Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk -- 2 Boston-Cambridge-Quincy -- 3 New York–Northern New Jersey–Long Island --

ENVIRONMENT & ANIMALS

Support for this sector was on the rise last year, with a 24 percent year-over-year increase in the number of Giving Accounts recommending grants to environmental organizations—the largest increase of any charitable sector. Environment and animal charities, including conservation organizations, zoos and animal shelters, saw increased support in Portland and Boston. With Providence falling in the rankings to fourth, Boston moved to the top of the list for support of the environment and animal welfare.

Current Ranking Metro Area Change in Ranking 1 Boston-Cambridge-Quincy +1 2 Portland-Vancouver-Beaverton +4 3 San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont -- 10 St. Louis NEW

HEALTH

Grants to health-related charities, hospitals or research organizations saw a 23 percent year-over-year increase—largely driven by support of prominent organizations working to address some of the world’s toughest health challenges, like the American Cancer Society, the Alzheimer’s Association and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Boston maintained its spot at the top of the list for supporting the health sector.

Current Ranking Metro Area Change in Ranking 1 Boston-Cambridge-Quincy -- 2 Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk +2 3 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach -- 6 Baltimore-Towson NEW

HUMAN SERVICES

Human services is the most popular charitable sector among Fidelity Charitable donors

nationwide, with many donors supporting charities such as food banks, homeless shelters and youth programs. Donors in the Cleveland area jumped two spots from the year before, making the region first in support of this sector. Several cities—Seattle, Charlotte, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.—were new to the rankings, influenced by issues and events affecting those local communities.

