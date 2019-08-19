Fidelity’s charity unit includes XRP to its list of accepted cryptos for donation; hits $100 million-mark

Fidelity Charitable, the financial services giant’s charity unit, is now accepting XRP, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency, for donations.

Until now, the unit accepted only four cryptocurrencies - bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), ether (ETH) and litecoin (LTC), having launched the form of donation back in 2015, according to an announcement shared with The Block late last week.

Since the launch, Fidelity Charitable has received more than $106 million in cryptocurrencies. Last year, it received a lesser amount at $30 million in crypto donations as the cryptocurrency market saw a significant hit.Source: Fidelity Charitable 2019 Giving Report

The charity organization further said that non-publicly traded assets such as cryptocurrencies and real estate help donors save 20% more in capital gains taxes.