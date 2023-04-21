U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank
·25 min read
Fidelity Deposit &amp; Discount Bank
Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank

DUNMORE, Pa., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) and its banking subsidiary, The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, announced its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Unaudited Financial Information

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $7.0 million, or $1.24 diluted earnings per share, compared to $7.5 million, or $1.32 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The $0.5 million, or 6%, decline in net income resulted primarily from the $0.3 million decline in net interest income and $0.2 million higher non-interest expenses. Diluted earnings per share decreased by $0.08 per share, or 6%, due to the lower net income.

“The first quarter results continue to be positive and reflect the strength and stability of Fidelity Bank. During the first quarter, despite the market disruption in March, the bank increased its capital position, grew loans, and maintained strong credit quality, while at the same time effectively managing expenses.” stated Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Fidelity Bank’s strong balance sheet positions the company well to continue growing through a well-executed strategic plan that focuses on building relationships and delivering value to clients.”

Consolidated First Quarter Operating Results Overview

Net interest income was $17.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, a 2% decrease over the $17.3 million earned for the first quarter of 2022. The $0.3 million decline in net interest income resulted primarily from the increase of $4.4 million in interest expense primarily due to a 99 basis point increase in the rates paid on interest-bearing deposits which resulted in $3.8 million in additional interest expense. The Company also required $48.9 million in average short-term borrowings during the first quarter of 2023 which contributed $0.6 million in interest expense compared to no short-term borrowings needed during the first quarter of 2022. Partially offsetting the higher interest expense, interest income grew $4.2 million primarily due to a $17.6 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and a 72 basis point increase in fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") yields on these earning assets. The loan portfolio had the biggest impact, producing a $4.4 million increase in FTE interest income from $142.3 million in higher average balances and an increase of 74 basis points in FTE yields earned on loans. FTE interest income in the commercial portfolio increased $2.5 million during the first quarter of 2023 versus the first quarter of 2022, despite the recognition of $0.7 million less Small Business Administration ("SBA") fees attributable to Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans over the comparative periods.

The overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.33% for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 111 basis points from the 0.22% paid for the first quarter of 2022. The cost of funds increased 82 basis points to 0.98% for the first quarter of 2023 from 0.16% for the first quarter of 2022. The Company’s FTE (non-GAAP measurement) net interest spread was 2.73% for the first quarter of 2023, down 39 basis points from the 3.12% recorded for the first quarter of 2022. FTE net interest margin decreased by five basis points to 3.13% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from 3.18% for the same 2022 period due to the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities growing at a faster pace than the yields on interest-earning assets.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $0.2 million and the provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standard Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (CECL). Upon adoption on January 1, 2023, the Company recorded an increase of $0.7 million in the allowance for credit losses on loans and an increase of $1.1 million in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023 are presented under ASC 326 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the increase in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was due to four large unfunded commercial loan commitments originated during the quarter. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was due to growth in the loan portfolio.

Total non-interest income decreased $0.1 million, or 1%, to $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily attributable to $0.5 million lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans and $0.1 million less service charges on loans. Partially offsetting these decreases was $0.1 million higher service charges on deposits and $0.1 million death claim on bank-owned life insurance. The Company also had $0.2 million in losses on the write-down of premises and equipment during the first quarter of 2022 compared to no significant gains/losses on the sale, write-down or disposal of premises and equipment during the first quarter of 2023 which partially offset decreases in non-interest income.

Non-interest expenses increased $0.2 million, or 2%, for the first quarter of 2023 to $12.9 million from $12.7 million for the same quarter of 2022. Professional services and premises and equipment expenses each increased by $0.2 million quarter-over-quarter. Donation expense increased $0.1 million due to additional donations related to PA tax credit programs during the first quarter of 2023. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $0.2 million in PA shares tax expense and $0.2 million in salaries and employee benefit expenses.

The provision for income taxes increased $0.1 million during the first quarter of 2023 due to higher estimated taxable income compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Consolidated Balance Sheet & Asset Quality Overview

The Company’s total assets grew to $2.4 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $65 million from December 31, 2022. Growth in the loan portfolio of $61 million and $34 million of cash and cash equivalents was offset by a reduction of the investment portfolio by $29 million. The decline in the investment portfolio was primarily due to sales of $31 million in securities partially offset by a $10 million improvement in market value of available-for-sale securities. During the first quarter of 2023, the market value of held-to-maturity securities also improved by $7 million, with $29 million in unrealized losses at March 31, 2023. During the same time period, total liabilities increased $52 million, or 2%. Growth of $76 million in short-term borrowings replaced deposit declines of $24 million with the remaining balance used to fund loan growth with the excess increasing cash balances. Transactional deposit balances are down primarily from customers' investing part of their funds in higher yields. The reduction was partially mitigated through the promotional CD offerings during the first quarter of 2023.

Shareholders’ equity increased $12.9 million, or 8%, to $175.9 million at March 31, 2023 from $163.0 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was caused by an $8.2 million, after tax, improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income from lower net unrealized losses recorded on available-for-sale investment securities. At March 31, 2023, there were no securities identified with credit-related, other-than-temporary impairment losses. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) is excluded from regulatory capital ratios. Retained earnings also improved from net income of $7.0 million, partially offset by $2.1 million in cash dividends paid to shareholders. An additional $1.1 million was recorded from the issuance of common stock under the Company’s stock plans and stock-based compensation expense. Partially offsetting these increases, a cumulative-effect adjustment was made for adoption of ASU 2016-13 during the first quarter of 2023 which reduced retained earnings by $1.3 million. The Company remains well capitalized with Tier 1 capital at 8.92% of total average assets as of March 31, 2023. Total risk-based capital was 14.59% of risk-weighted assets and Tier 1 risk-based capital was 13.42% of risk-weighted assets as of March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share was $27.33 at March 31, 2023 compared to $25.18 at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity was 6.39% of total assets at March 31, 2023 compared to 6.01% at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets were $3.4 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. Based on the Company’s adoption of ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326) Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures, the recognition and measurement guidance related to troubled debt restructurings (TDR) has been eliminated. As such, TDRs were removed from non-performing assets at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 above to adhere to this standard and provide better comparability. Past due and non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.26% at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.28% at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs to average total loans were 0.04% at March 31, 2023 unchanged compared to 0.04% at December 31, 2022.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. and The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has built a strong history as trusted financial advisor to the clients served by The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”). Fidelity Bank operates 20 full-service offices throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lehigh and Northampton Counties, along with a limited production commercial office in Luzerne County and a Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Minersville Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital and virtual experience via digital services, and digital account opening offered through online banking at bankatfidelity.com and the mobile app. Additionally, Fidelity Bank offers full-service Wealth Management & Brokerage Services, a Mortgage Center, and an array of personal and business banking products and services. Part of the Company’s vision is to serve as the best bank for the community, which was accomplished by having provided over 4,100 hours of volunteer time and over $1.6 million in donations to non-profit organizations directly within the markets served throughout 2022. The Company continues its mission of exceeding client expectations through a unique banking experience, providing 24 hour, 7 days a week service to clients through branch offices, online at www.bankatfidelity.com, and through the Customer Care Center at 800-388-4380. Fidelity Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to provide information useful to the reader in understanding its operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to measure their performance and trends. Non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to GAAP used to prepare the Company’s operating results and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP are presented in the tables below.

Interest income was adjusted to recognize the income from tax exempt interest-earning assets as if the interest was taxable, fully-taxable equivalent (FTE), in order to calculate certain ratios within this document. This treatment allows a uniform comparison among yields on interest-earning assets. Interest income was FTE adjusted, using the corporate federal tax rate of 21% for 2023 and 2022.

Forward-looking statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as such may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

The Company’s actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation:

 

local, regional and national economic conditions and changes thereto;

 

the short-term and long-term effects of inflation, and rising costs to the Company, its customers and on the economy;

 

securities markets and monetary fluctuations and volatility;

 

impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards and other regulatory pronouncements, regulations and rules;

 

governmental monetary and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes;

 

effects of short- and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and their effect on economic and business conditions;

 

the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;

 

the impact of new or changes in existing laws and regulations, including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance and their application with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply;

 

the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters;

 

the risks of changes and volatility of interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks;

 

the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market area and elsewhere, including institutions operating locally, regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the internet;

 

the effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of lingering disruptions caused by the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and any other pandemic, epidemic or other health-related crisis and responses thereto on current customers and the operations of the Company, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans;

 

technological changes;

 

the interruption or breach in security of our information systems, continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger processing and loan or deposit updates and potential impacts resulting therefrom including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses;

 

acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses;

 

the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for loan losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities;

 

acts of war or terrorism;

 

disruption of credit and equity markets; and

 

the risk that our analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect analyses only as of the date of this release. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

For more information please visit our investor relations web site located through www.bankatfidelity.com.

Contacts:

 

 

 

Daniel J. Santaniello

Salvatore R. DeFrancesco, Jr.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

570-504-8035

570-504-8000



FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

 

At Period End:

 

March 31, 2023

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

63,038

 

 

$

29,091

 

Investment securities

 

 

614,526

 

 

 

643,606

 

Restricted investments in bank stock

 

 

5,968

 

 

 

5,268

 

Loans and leases

 

 

1,627,155

 

 

 

1,565,811

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

 

 

(17,910

)

 

 

(17,149

)

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

31,408

 

 

 

31,307

 

Life insurance cash surrender value

 

 

53,567

 

 

 

54,035

 

Goodwill and core deposit intangible

 

 

21,071

 

 

 

21,168

 

Other assets

 

 

44,198

 

 

 

45,235

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

2,443,021

 

 

$

2,378,372

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing deposits

 

$

591,055

 

 

$

602,608

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,552,036

 

 

 

1,564,305

 

Total deposits

 

 

2,143,091

 

 

 

2,166,913

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

88,989

 

 

 

12,940

 

Secured borrowings

 

 

7,560

 

 

 

7,619

 

Other liabilities

 

 

27,494

 

 

 

27,950

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,267,134

 

 

 

2,215,422

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

175,887

 

 

 

162,950

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

2,443,021

 

 

$

2,378,372

 


Average Year-To-Date Balances:

 

March 31, 2023

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

29,192

 

 

$

81,532

 

Investment securities

 

 

623,097

 

 

 

684,588

 

Restricted investments in bank stock

 

 

5,418

 

 

 

3,565

 

Loans and leases

 

 

1,609,655

 

 

 

1,500,796

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

 

 

(18,380

)

 

 

(16,612

)

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

31,477

 

 

 

30,640

 

Life insurance cash surrender value

 

 

53,995

 

 

 

53,443

 

Goodwill and core deposit intangible

 

 

21,120

 

 

 

21,359

 

Other assets

 

 

43,690

 

 

 

40,265

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

2,399,264

 

 

$

2,399,576

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing deposits

 

$

585,987

 

 

$

594,541

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,559,212

 

 

 

1,593,805

 

Total deposits

 

 

2,145,199

 

 

 

2,188,346

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

48,937

 

 

 

1,031

 

Secured borrowings

 

 

7,548

 

 

 

8,886

 

Other liabilities

 

 

29,651

 

 

 

28,434

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,231,335

 

 

 

2,226,697

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

167,929

 

 

 

172,879

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

2,399,264

 

 

$

2,399,576

 


FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Mar. 31, 2023

 

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases

 

$

19,018

 

 

$

14,775

 

Securities and other

 

 

3,320

 

 

 

3,403

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest income

 

 

22,338

 

 

 

18,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

(4,618

)

 

 

(822

)

Borrowings and debt

 

 

(695

)

 

 

(65

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest expense

 

 

(5,313

)

 

 

(887

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

17,025

 

 

 

17,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses on loans

 

 

(180

)

 

 

(525

)

(Provision) credit for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments

 

 

(225

)

 

 

11

 

Non-interest income

 

 

4,489

 

 

 

4,554

 

Non-interest expense

 

 

(12,857

)

 

 

(12,665

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

8,252

 

 

 

8,666

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(1,212

)

 

 

(1,144

)

Net income

 

$

7,040

 

 

$

7,522

 


 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Mar. 31, 2023

 

 

Dec. 31, 2022

 

 

Sep. 30, 2022

 

 

Jun. 30, 2022

 

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases

 

$

19,018

 

 

$

17,425

 

 

$

16,320

 

 

$

15,500

 

 

$

14,775

 

Securities and other

 

 

3,320

 

 

 

3,869

 

 

 

3,815

 

 

 

3,565

 

 

 

3,403

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest income

 

 

22,338

 

 

 

21,294

 

 

 

20,135

 

 

 

19,065

 

 

 

18,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

(4,618

)

 

 

(2,822

)

 

 

(1,550

)

 

 

(950

)

 

 

(822

)

Borrowings and debt

 

 

(695

)

 

 

(145

)

 

 

(75

)

 

 

30

 

 

 

(65

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest expense

 

 

(5,313

)

 

 

(2,967

)

 

 

(1,625

)

 

 

(920

)

 

 

(887

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

17,025

 

 

 

18,327

 

 

 

18,510

 

 

 

18,145

 

 

 

17,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses on loans

 

 

(180

)

 

 

(525

)

 

 

(525

)

 

 

(525

)

 

 

(525

)

(Provision) credit for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments

 

 

(225

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

6

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

11

 

Non-interest income

 

 

4,489

 

 

 

3,920

 

 

 

3,911

 

 

 

4,256

 

 

 

4,554

 

Non-interest expense

 

 

(12,857

)

 

 

(12,854

)

 

 

(13,034

)

 

 

(12,808

)

 

 

(12,665

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

8,252

 

 

 

8,857

 

 

 

8,868

 

 

 

9,076

 

 

 

8,666

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(1,212

)

 

 

(1,711

)

 

 

(1,179

)

 

 

(1,412

)

 

 

(1,144

)

Net income

 

$

7,040

 

 

$

7,146

 

 

$

7,689

 

 

$

7,664

 

 

$

7,522

 


FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

 

At Period End:

 

Mar. 31, 2023

 

 

Dec. 31, 2022

 

 

Sep. 30, 2022

 

 

Jun. 30, 2022

 

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

63,038

 

 

$

29,091

 

 

$

134,042

 

 

$

109,125

 

 

$

97,403

 

Investment securities

 

 

614,526

 

 

 

643,606

 

 

 

635,787

 

 

 

674,833

 

 

 

711,583

 

Restricted investments in bank stock

 

 

5,968

 

 

 

5,268

 

 

 

3,639

 

 

 

3,622

 

 

 

3,231

 

Loans and leases

 

 

1,627,155

 

 

 

1,565,811

 

 

 

1,524,328

 

 

 

1,494,316

 

 

 

1,479,114

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

 

 

(17,910

)

 

 

(17,149

)

 

 

(16,779

)

 

 

(16,590

)

 

 

(16,081

)

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

31,408

 

 

 

31,307

 

 

 

30,971

 

 

 

30,855

 

 

 

31,336

 

Life insurance cash surrender value

 

 

53,567

 

 

 

54,035

 

 

 

53,711

 

 

 

53,383

 

 

 

53,065

 

Goodwill and core deposit intangible

 

 

21,071

 

 

 

21,168

 

 

 

21,264

 

 

 

21,360

 

 

 

21,462

 

Other assets

 

 

44,198

 

 

 

45,235

 

 

 

48,805

 

 

 

44,036

 

 

 

39,661

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

2,443,021

 

 

$

2,378,372

 

 

$

2,435,768

 

 

$

2,414,940

 

 

$

2,420,774

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing deposits

 

$

591,055

 

 

$

602,608

 

 

$

616,844

 

 

$

610,987

 

 

$

599,497

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,552,036

 

 

 

1,564,305

 

 

 

1,636,389

 

 

 

1,606,637

 

 

 

1,610,508

 

Total deposits

 

 

2,143,091

 

 

 

2,166,913

 

 

 

2,253,233

 

 

 

2,217,624

 

 

 

2,210,005

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

88,989

 

 

 

12,940

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

-

 

Secured borrowings

 

 

7,560

 

 

 

7,619

 

 

 

7,688

 

 

 

7,736

 

 

 

10,572

 

Other liabilities

 

 

27,494

 

 

 

27,950

 

 

 

28,350

 

 

 

26,951

 

 

 

24,954

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,267,134

 

 

 

2,215,422

 

 

 

2,289,281

 

 

 

2,252,321

 

 

 

2,245,531

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

175,887

 

 

 

162,950

 

 

 

146,487

 

 

 

162,619

 

 

 

175,243

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

2,443,021

 

 

$

2,378,372

 

 

$

2,435,768

 

 

$

2,414,940

 

 

$

2,420,774

 


Average Quarterly Balances:

 

Mar. 31, 2023

 

 

Dec. 31, 2022

 

 

Sep. 30, 2022

 

 

Jun. 30, 2022

 

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

29,192

 

 

$

73,023

 

 

$

88,863

 

 

$

69,086

 

 

$

95,319

 

Investment securities

 

 

623,097

 

 

 

637,825

 

 

 

672,595

 

 

 

693,121

 

 

 

736,021

 

Restricted investments in bank stock

 

 

5,418

 

 

 

3,840

 

 

 

3,645

 

 

 

3,538

 

 

 

3,228

 

Loans and leases

 

 

1,609,655

 

 

 

1,540,999

 

 

 

1,511,268

 

 

 

1,482,629

 

 

 

1,467,362

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

 

 

(18,380

)

 

 

(17,113

)

 

 

(16,911

)

 

 

(16,441

)

 

 

(15,966

)

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

31,477

 

 

 

31,190

 

 

 

30,956

 

 

 

31,091

 

 

 

29,301

 

Life insurance cash surrender value

 

 

53,995

 

 

 

53,925

 

 

 

53,599

 

 

 

53,277

 

 

 

52,960

 

Goodwill and core deposit intangible

 

 

21,120

 

 

 

21,210

 

 

 

21,308

 

 

 

21,405

 

 

 

21,517

 

Other assets

 

 

43,690

 

 

 

47,715

 

 

 

42,564

 

 

 

40,878

 

 

 

29,679

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

2,399,264

 

 

$

2,392,614

 

 

$

2,407,887

 

 

$

2,378,584

 

 

$

2,419,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing deposits

 

$

585,987

 

 

$

609,262

 

 

$

589,227

 

 

$

593,121

 

 

$

586,363

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,559,212

 

 

 

1,589,129

 

 

 

1,614,573

 

 

 

1,579,150

 

 

 

1,592,173

 

Total deposits

 

 

2,145,199

 

 

 

2,198,391

 

 

 

2,203,800

 

 

 

2,172,271

 

 

 

2,178,536

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

48,937

 

 

 

3,875

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

206

 

 

 

-

 

Secured borrowings

 

 

7,548

 

 

 

7,654

 

 

 

7,707

 

 

 

9,644

 

 

 

10,584

 

Other liabilities

 

 

29,651

 

 

 

30,489

 

 

 

29,031

 

 

 

27,164

 

 

 

27,008

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,231,335

 

 

 

2,240,409

 

 

 

2,240,548

 

 

 

2,209,285

 

 

 

2,216,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

167,929

 

 

 

152,205

 

 

 

167,339

 

 

 

169,299

 

 

 

203,293

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

2,399,264

 

 

$

2,392,614

 

 

$

2,407,887

 

 

$

2,378,584

 

 

$

2,419,421

 


FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Mar. 31, 2023

 

 

Dec. 31, 2022

 

 

Sep. 30, 2022

 

 

Jun. 30, 2022

 

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

Selected returns and financial ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

1.25

 

 

$

1.27

 

 

$

1.36

 

 

$

1.35

 

 

$

1.33

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.24

 

 

$

1.26

 

 

$

1.36

 

 

$

1.35

 

 

$

1.32

 

Dividends per share

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.33

 

Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE)*

 

 

4.06

%

 

 

3.78

%

 

 

3.60

%

 

 

3.50

%

 

 

3.34

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

1.33

%

 

 

0.74

%

 

 

0.40

%

 

 

0.23

%

 

 

0.22

%

Cost of funds

 

 

0.98

%

 

 

0.53

%

 

 

0.29

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.16

%

Net interest spread (FTE)*

 

 

2.73

%

 

 

3.04

%

 

 

3.20

%

 

 

3.27

%

 

 

3.12

%

Net interest margin (FTE)*

 

 

3.13

%

 

 

3.27

%

 

 

3.32

%

 

 

3.34

%

 

 

3.18

%

Return on average assets

 

 

1.19

%

 

 

1.18

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.29

%

 

 

1.26

%

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets*

 

 

1.46

%

 

 

1.56

%

 

 

1.55

%

 

 

1.62

%

 

 

1.54

%

Return on average equity

 

 

17.00

%

 

 

18.63

%

 

 

18.23

%

 

 

18.16

%

 

 

15.01

%

Return on average tangible equity*

 

 

19.45

%

 

 

21.64

%

 

 

20.89

%

 

 

20.79

%

 

 

16.78

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE)*

 

 

57.72

%

 

 

56.02

%

 

 

56.40

%

 

 

55.49

%

 

 

56.26

%

Expense ratio

 

 

1.41

%

 

 

1.48

%

 

 

1.51

%

 

 

1.44

%

 

 

1.36

%


Other financial data

 

At period end:

 

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

 

Mar. 31, 2023

 

 

Dec. 31, 2022

 

 

Sep. 30, 2022

 

 

Jun. 30, 2022

 

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

Pre-provision net revenue*

 

$

8,657

 

 

$

9,393

 

 

$

9,387

 

 

$

9,593

 

 

$

9,180

 

Interest income adjustment to FTE*

 

$

760

 

 

$

700

 

 

$

687

 

 

$

682

 

 

$

668

 

Assets under management

 

$

809,897

 

 

$

736,401

 

 

$

678,431

 

 

$

619,420

 

 

$

672,166

 

Book value per share

 

$

31.05

 

 

$

28.94

 

 

$

26.02

 

 

$

28.77

 

 

$

30.97

 

Tangible book value per share*

 

$

27.33

 

 

$

25.18

 

 

$

22.24

 

 

$

24.99

 

 

$

27.17

 

Equity to assets

 

 

7.20

%

 

 

6.85

%

 

 

6.01

%

 

 

6.73

%

 

 

7.24

%

Tangible common equity ratio*

 

 

6.39

%

 

 

6.01

%

 

 

5.19

%

 

 

5.90

%

 

 

6.41

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

 

 

1.10

%

 

 

1.10

%

 

 

1.10

%

 

 

1.11

%

 

 

1.09

%

Non-accrual loans

 

5.36x

 

 

6.77x

 

 

5.23x

 

 

5.17x

 

 

6.97x

 

Non-accrual loans to total loans

 

 

0.21

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.20

%

 

 

0.21

%

 

 

0.16

%

Non-performing assets to total assets**

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

0.20

%

 

 

0.17

%

Net charge-offs to average total loans

 

 

0.04

%

 

 

0.04

%

 

 

0.04

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Adequacy Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

 

14.59

%

 

 

14.35

%

 

 

14.34

%

 

 

14.30

%

 

 

14.18

%

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

 

13.42

%

 

 

13.27

%

 

 

13.27

%

 

 

13.21

%

 

 

13.11

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

 

13.42

%

 

 

13.27

%

 

 

13.27

%

 

 

13.21

%

 

 

13.11

%

Leverage ratio

 

 

8.92

%

 

 

8.69

%

 

 

8.51

%

 

 

8.43

%

 

 

8.14

%

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures - see reconciliations below
**Note that based on the Company’s adoption of ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326) Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures, the recognition and measurement guidance related to troubled debt restructurings (TDR) has been eliminated. As such, TDRs were removed from non-performing assets for the current reporting period to adhere to this standard. Prior periods included accruing TDRs in non-performing assets.


FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP

 

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

 

Three Months Ended

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Mar. 31, 2023

 

 

Dec. 31, 2022

 

 

Sep. 30, 2022

 

 

Jun. 30, 2022

 

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

FTE net interest income (non-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (GAAP)

 

$

22,338

 

 

$

21,294

 

 

$

20,135

 

 

$

19,065

 

 

$

18,178

 

Adjustment to FTE

 

 

760

 

 

 

700

 

 

 

687

 

 

 

682

 

 

 

668

 

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

 

 

23,098

 

 

 

21,994

 

 

 

20,822

 

 

 

19,747

 

 

 

18,846

 

Interest expense (GAAP)

 

 

5,313

 

 

 

2,967

 

 

 

1,625

 

 

 

920

 

 

 

887

 

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

 

$

17,785

 

 

 

19,027

 

 

 

19,197

 

 

 

18,827

 

 

 

17,959

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expenses (GAAP)

 

$

12,857

 

 

$

12,854

 

 

$

13,034

 

 

$

12,808

 

 

$

12,665

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income (GAAP)

 

 

17,025

 

 

 

18,327

 

 

 

18,510

 

 

 

18,145

 

 

 

17,291

 

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

 

 

760

 

 

 

700

 

 

 

687

 

 

 

682

 

 

 

668

 

Non-interest income (GAAP)

 

 

4,489

 

 

 

3,920

 

 

 

3,911

 

 

 

4,256

 

 

 

4,554

 

Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest income (non-GAAP)

 

$

22,274

 

 

$

22,947

 

 

$

23,108

 

 

$

23,083

 

 

$

22,513

 

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

 

 

57.72

%

 

 

56.02

%

 

 

56.40

%

 

 

55.49

%

 

 

56.26

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets (GAAP)

 

$

2,443,021

 

 

$

2,378,372

 

 

$

2,435,768

 

 

$

2,414,940

 

 

$

2,420,774

 

Less: Intangible assets, primarily goodwill

 

 

(21,071

)

 

 

(21,167

)

 

 

(21,264

)

 

 

(21,360

)

 

 

(21,462

)

Tangible assets

 

 

2,421,950

 

 

 

2,357,205

 

 

 

2,414,504

 

 

 

2,393,580

 

 

 

2,399,312

 

Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)

 

 

175,887

 

 

 

162,950

 

 

 

146,487

 

 

 

162,619

 

 

 

175,243

 

Less: Intangible assets, primarily goodwill

 

 

(21,071

)

 

 

(21,167

)

 

 

(21,264

)

 

 

(21,360

)

 

 

(21,462

)

Tangible common equity

 

 

154,816

 

 

 

141,783

 

 

 

125,223

 

 

 

141,259

 

 

 

153,781

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding, end of period

 

 

5,665,255

 

 

 

5,630,794

 

 

 

5,630,332

 

 

 

5,651,777

 

 

 

5,659,068

 

Tangible Common Book Value per Share

 

$

27.33

 

 

$

25.18

 

 

$

22.24

 

 

$

24.99

 

 

$

27.17

 

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

 

 

6.39

%

 

 

6.01

%

 

 

5.19

%

 

 

5.90

%

 

 

6.41

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes (GAAP)

 

$

8,252

 

 

$

8,857

 

 

$

8,868

 

 

$

9,076

 

 

$

8,666

 

Plus: Provision for credit losses

 

 

405

 

 

 

536

 

 

 

519

 

 

 

517

 

 

 

514

 

Total pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)

 

 

8,657

 

 

 

9,393

 

 

 

9,387

 

 

 

9,593

 

 

 

9,180

 

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

 

$

35,110

 

 

$

37,267

 

 

$

37,240

 

 

$

38,476

 

 

$

37,232

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets

 

$

2,399,264

 

 

$

2,392,614

 

 

$

2,407,887

 

 

$

2,378,584

 

 

$

2,419,421

 

Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets (non-GAAP)

 

 

1.46

%

 

 

1.56

%

 

 

1.55

%

 

 

1.62

%

 

 

1.54

%