Fidelity Investments Canada ULC announces risk rating changes

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of a routine review of its fund lineup, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced that risk ratings for the funds listed below will be changing, effective today. The funds' investment objectives and strategies remain unchanged. The changes are consistent with regulatory requirements and the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) risk classification methodology.

Fund Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Fidelity ClearPath® 2015 Portfolio Low Low to Medium Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF Medium Medium to High Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund Medium Medium to High Fidelity Global Concentrated Equity Currency Neutral Fund Medium Medium to High Fidelity Global Equity Currency Neutral Private Pool Medium Medium to High Fidelity International Concentrated Equity Currency Neutral Fund Medium Medium to High Fidelity International Equity Currency Neutral Private Pool Medium Medium to High Fidelity International Equity Currency Neutral Investment Trust Medium Medium to High Fidelity Canadian Growth Company Fund Medium Medium to High Fidelity Canadian Growth Company Class Medium Medium to High Fidelity U.S. Growth Opportunities Class Medium Medium to High Fidelity U.S. Growth Opportunities Investment Trust Medium Medium to High

Investors are encouraged to speak with their financial advisor about these changes. For account information, Fidelity's client services team can be reached between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT at 1-800-263-4077 (toll-free).

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $200 billion in assets under management (as at April 17, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.

