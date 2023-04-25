Fidelity Investments Canada ULC announces risk rating changes
TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of a routine review of its fund lineup, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced that risk ratings for the funds listed below will be changing, effective today. The funds' investment objectives and strategies remain unchanged. The changes are consistent with regulatory requirements and the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) risk classification methodology.
Fund
Current Risk Rating
New Risk Rating
Fidelity ClearPath® 2015 Portfolio
Low
Low to Medium
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
Medium
Medium to High
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund
Medium
Medium to High
Fidelity Global Concentrated Equity Currency Neutral Fund
Medium
Medium to High
Fidelity Global Equity Currency Neutral Private Pool
Medium
Medium to High
Fidelity International Concentrated Equity Currency Neutral Fund
Medium
Medium to High
Fidelity International Equity Currency Neutral Private Pool
Medium
Medium to High
Fidelity International Equity Currency Neutral Investment Trust
Medium
Medium to High
Fidelity Canadian Growth Company Fund
Medium
Medium to High
Fidelity Canadian Growth Company Class
Medium
Medium to High
Fidelity U.S. Growth Opportunities Class
Medium
Medium to High
Fidelity U.S. Growth Opportunities Investment Trust
Medium
Medium to High
Investors are encouraged to speak with their financial advisor about these changes. For account information, Fidelity's client services team can be reached between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT at 1-800-263-4077 (toll-free).
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $200 billion in assets under management (as at April 17, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.
