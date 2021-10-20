U.S. markets closed

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs

3 min read
TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the October 2021 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs.

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of October 27, 2021 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on October 29, 2021.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High
Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.03215

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Index ETF

FCUD

0.07892

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.07688

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR

0.05045

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.04879

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity International
High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.12410

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S.
High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

0.09196

31615L105

CA31615L1058

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S.
High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

0.09284

31615M103

CA31615M1032

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short
Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.02509

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic
Canadian Bond Index
ETF

FCCB

0.03029

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Core Plus
Bond ETF

FCGB

0.05088

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global
Investment Grade Bond
ETF

FCIG

0.04460

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian
Monthly High Income
ETF

FCMI

0.02774

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly
High Income ETF

FCGI

0.03668

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange


About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $201 billion in assets under management (as at October 15, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

