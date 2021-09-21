Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs
TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the September 2021 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs.
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of September 28, 2021 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 30, 2021.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker Symbol
Cash
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment Frequency
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
FCCD
0.07042
31608M102
CA31608M1023
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
FCUD
0.05697
31645M107
CA31645M1077
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCUH
0.05553
315740100
CA3157401009
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
FCRR
0.05281
31644M108
CA31644M1086
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCRH
0.05146
31644P101
CA31644P1018
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
FCID
0.02224
31623D103
CA31623D1033
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
FCHY
0.09541
31615L105
CA31615L1058
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF
FCHH
0.09672
31615M103
CA31615M1032
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
FCSB
0.02624
31608N100
CA31608N1006
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker Symbol
Cash
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment Frequency
Exchange
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
FCCB
0.03245
31644F103
CA31644F1036
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
FCGB
0.08022
31623G106
CA31623G1063
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
FCIG
0.07887
31624P105
CA31624P1053
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
FCMI
0.02835
31609T106
CA31609T1066
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
FCGI
0.02710
31623K107
CA31623K1075
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker Symbol
Cash
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment Frequency
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
FCCL
0.18403
31608H103
CA31608H1038
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
FCUL
0.08406
31647B109
CA31647B1094
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCLH
0.08311
31647N103
CA31647N1033
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
FCCQ
0.19023
31610C100
CA31610C1005
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
FCUQ
0.08650
31647C107
CA31647C1077
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCQH
0.08543
31648J101
CA31648J1012
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
FCCV
0.05767
31609U103
CA31609U1030
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
FCUV
0.03049
31647E103
CA31647E1034
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCVH
0.03262
31646E104
CA31646E1043
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $202 billion in assets under management (as at September 16, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/21/c7061.html