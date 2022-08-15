U.S. markets closed

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated Special Distributions for Terminating ETFs

·3 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated special reinvested distributions for Series L units of Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF and Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF (the "Fidelity ETFs"). The Fidelity ETFs will be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at Fidelity's request, and terminate at the close of business on August 19, 2022.

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of August 8th, 2022 and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.

These estimates are for the special distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These distributions will be payable prior to the terminations on August 19, 2022.

We expect to announce the final special reinvested distribution amounts on or about August 19, 2022.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated
Distribution per Unit
($)

Fidelity Systematic
U.S. High Yield Bond
ETF

FCHY

31615L105

CA31615L1058

0.10040

Fidelity Systematic
U.S. High Yield Bond
Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

31615M103

CA31615M1032

0.09971

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated special distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $189 billion in assets under management (as at August 3, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high-net-worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/15/c7570.html

