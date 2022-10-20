Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs
TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the October 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs.
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of October 27, 2022 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on October 31, 2022.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker
Cash
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High
FCCD
0.07804
31608M102
CA31608M1023
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUD/
FCUD.U
0.07017
31645M107
CA31645M1077
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUH
0.06512
315740100
CA3157401009
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
FCRR/ FCRR.U
0.05677
31644M108
CA31644M1086
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
FCRH
0.05003
31644P101
CA31644P1018
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity International
FCID
0.11756
31623D103
CA31623D1033
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Canadian Short
FCSB
0.04582
31608N100
CA31608N1006
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker
Cash
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Exchange
Fidelity Systematic
FCCB
0.04991
31644F103
CA31644F1036
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global Core Plus
FCGB/
FCGB.U
0.06450
31623G106
CA31623G1063
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global
FCIG/
FCIG.U
0.05596
31624P105
CA31624P1053
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Canadian
FCMI
0.03987
31609T106
CA31609T1066
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global Monthly
FCGI
0.04619
31623K107
CA31623K1075
Monthly
Toronto Stock
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $185 billion in assets under management (as at October 19, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/20/c2801.html