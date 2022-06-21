U.S. markets closed

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the June 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs.

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of June 28, 2022 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 30, 2022.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.10823

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

FCUD/ FCUD.U

0.12177

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.11726

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR/ FCRR.U

0.07665

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.07358

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.25575

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

0.09826

31615L105

CA31615L1058

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

0.09791

31615M103

CA31615M1032

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.04265

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

 

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash Distribution Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

0.04743

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/ FCGB.U

0.04797

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/ FCIG.U

0.05058

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

0.04717

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

0.05767

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

 

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash Distribution Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

0.16753

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF

FCUL/ FCUL.U

0.11912

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

0.11658

31647N103

CA31647N1033

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

0.16721

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF

FCUQ/ FCUQ.U

0.10740

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCQH

0.10517

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF

FCCV

0.07345

31609U103

CA31609U1030

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF

FCUV/ FCUV.U

-

31647E103

CA31647E1034

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCVH

-

31646E104

CA31646E1043

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

 

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash Distribution Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF

FCIL

0.24871

31624M102

CA31624M1023

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF

FCIQ/ FCIQ.U

0.37966

31623X109

CA31623X1096

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International Value Index ETF

FCIV

0.58324

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

 

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $181 billion in assets under management (as at June 20, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/21/c6719.html

