Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs

3 min read
TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the April 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs.

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of April 27, 2022 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on April 29, 2022.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash Distribution Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.05664

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

0.06413

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.06312

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR/ FCRR.U

0.04143

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.04084

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.12784

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

0.08641

31615L105

CA31615L1058

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

0.08828

31615M103

CA31615M1032

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.03269

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash Distribution Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

0.03792

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.05179

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.04720

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

0.02703

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

0.03169

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $203 billion in assets under management (as at April 14, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Cision
Cision

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c9736.html

