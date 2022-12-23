Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final 2022 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the November 24, 2022 and December 19, 2022 press releases for the Fidelity ETFs.
These rates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These rates do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts.
The ex-dividend date for the 2022 annual distributions is today, December 23, 2022. The record date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 28, 2022 and those distributions will be payable on December 30, 2022.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker Symbol
Net asset
CUSIP
ISIN
Annual capital
Annual capital
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
FCCD
27.3255
31608M102
CA31608M1023
-
-
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
FCUD/
FCUD.U
30.0061
31645M107
CA31645M1077
0.73549
2.45113 %
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCUH
27.0613
315740100
CA3157401009
0.27508
1.01651 %
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
FCRR/
FCRR.U
32.0507
31644M108
CA31644M1086
1.19157
3.71777 %
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCRH
29.0325
31644P101
CA31644P1018
0.03642
0.12545 %
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
FCID
23.0592
31623D103
CA31623D1033
-
-
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
FCCB
22.4781
31644F103
CA31644F1036
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
FCSB
24.1873
31608N100
CA31608N1006
-
-
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
FCGB/
FCGB.U
22.2018
31623G106
CA31623G1063
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
FCMI
12.0354
31609T106
CA31609T1066
-
-
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
FCGI
12.2622
31623K107
CA31623K1075
-
-
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
FCIG/
FCIG.U
22.1272
31624P105
CA31624P1053
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
FCCL
30.8447
31608H103
CA31608H1038
0.10763
0.34894 %
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
FCUL/
FCUL.U
39.3896
31647B109
CA31647B1094
1.00614
2.55433 %
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCLH
37.0073
31647N103
CA31647N1033
-
-
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
FCCQ
29.1533
31610C100
CA31610C1005
-
-
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
FCUQ/
FCUQ.U
42.4299
31647C107
CA31647C1077
0.10134
0.23884 %
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCQH
39.9517
31648J101
CA31648J1012
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
FCCV
12.6680
31609U103
CA31609U1030
0.12871
1.01602 %
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
FCUV/
FCUV.U
12.7671
31647E103
CA31647E1034
0.33033
2.58735 %
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCVH
12.3061
31646E104
CA31646E1043
-
-
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
FCIL
25.1562
31624M102
CA31624M1023
-
-
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
FCIQ/
FCIQ.U
32.0821
31623X109
CA31623X1096
-
-
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
FCIV
27.7480
31622Y108
CA31622Y1088
-
-
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
FCSW
32.6688
31642F105
CA31642F1053
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF
FCCM
9.8089
31609W109
CA31609W1095
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF
FCMO/
FCMO.U
9.9845
31649P106
CA31649P1062
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCMH
9.6461
31649R102
CA31649R1029
-
-
Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF
FCIM
9.2627
31623V103
CA31623V1031
-
-
Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF
FBAL
10.1563
315818104
CA3158181048
0.04953
0.48768 %
Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF
FGRO
10.6896
31581P106
CA31581P1062
0.06417
0.60030 %
Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™
FBTC/
FBTC.U
8.0123
31580V104
CA31580V1040
-
-
Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF
FEQT
9.7023
31581D103
CA31581D1033
0.07150
0.73694 %
Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF
FCNS
9.5231
31581E101
CA31581E1016
0.03114
0.32699 %
Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF
FMTV
9.3497
316422104
CA3164221044
-
-
Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™
FETH/
FETH.U
23.6900
31580Y702
CA31580Y7028
-
-
