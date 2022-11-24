Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2022 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 31, 2022, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.
These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.
We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 19, 2022. The ex-dividend date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 23, 2022. The record date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 28, 2022 and those distributions will be payable on December 30, 2022.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker Symbol
Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of October 31, 2022 ($)
CUSIP
ISIN
Estimated annual capital gain per unit as of October 31, 2022 ($)
Estimated annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at October 31, 2022
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
FCCD
27.5534
31608M102
CA31608M1023
-
-
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
FCUD
29.0649
31645M107
CA31645M1077
0.74467
2.56209 %
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCUH
26.3473
315740100
CA3157401009
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
FCRR
31.1424
31644M108
CA31644M1086
1.34429
4.31659 %
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCRH
28.3585
31644P101
CA31644P1018
-
-
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
FCID
20.5604
31623D103
CA31623D1033
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
FCCL
30.2086
31608H103
CA31608H1038
0.09376
0.31038 %
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
FCUL
37.5989
31647B109
CA31647B1094
1.11678
2.97025 %
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCLH
35.4861
31647N103
CA31647N1033
-
-
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
FCIL
22.8079
31624M102
CA31624M1023
-
-
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
FCCQ
28.7487
31610C100
CA31610C1005
-
-
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
FCUQ
41.5773
31647C107
CA31647C1077
0.09636
0.23176 %
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCQH
39.2974
31648J101
CA31648J1012
-
-
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
FCIQ
28.3065
31623X109
CA31623X1096
-
-
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
FCSW
30.9742
31642F105
CA31642F1053
-
-
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
FCCB
21.4961
31644F103
CA31644F1036
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
FCSB
23.7351
31608N100
CA31608N1006
-
-
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
FCGB
21.2223
31623G106
CA31623G1063
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
FCMI
11.7053
31609T106
CA31609T1066
-
-
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
FCGI
11.6987
31623K107
CA31623K1075
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
FCCV
12.6955
31609U103
CA31609U1030
0.15205
1.19767 %
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
FCUV
12.7774
31647E103
CA31647E1034
0.59178
4.63146 %
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCVH
12.3934
31646E104
CA31646E1043
-
-
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
FCIV
24.1882
31622Y108
CA31622Y1088
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF
FCCM
9.6504
31609W109
CA31609W1095
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF
FCMO
10.1666
31649P106
CA31649P1062
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCMH
9.8794
31649R102
CA31649R1029
-
-
Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF
FCIM
8.2921
31623V103
CA31623V1031
-
-
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
FCIG
21.1882
31624P105
CA31624P1053
-
-
Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF
FBAL
9.7716
315818104
CA3158181048
0.07273
0.74430 %
Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF
FGRO
10.3279
31581P106
CA31581P1062
0.10524
1.01899 %
Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™
FBTC
9.3568
31580V104
CA3158V1040
-
-
Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF
FEQT
9.3802
31581D103
CA31581D1033
0.10853
1.15701 %
Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF
FCNS
9.1283
31581E101
CA31581E1016
0.03218
0.35253 %
Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF
FMTV
8.5587
316422104
CA3164221044
-
-
Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™
FETH
29.0700
31580Y702
CA31580Y7028
-
-
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2022 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $187 billion in assets under management (as at October 31, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
