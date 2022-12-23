U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.74 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.85 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    +1.86 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +10.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.30 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0630
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    +0.0820 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8720
    +0.5200 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,804.26
    -11.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.21
    -0.73 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final December 2022 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

·5 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final December 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs").

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)

On December 19, 2022, Fidelity announced estimated 2022 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. Subsequent to this announcement, investor activity has led to changes to the cash distribution per unit for the Fidelity ETFs, including a material change for Fidelity Sustainable World ETF (FCSW). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 19, 2022 press release for the Fidelity ETFs.

Detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 28, 2022 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 30, 2022.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash

Distribution

per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High

Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.10720

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Index ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

-

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Currency

Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

-

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U

-

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Currency

Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

-

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International

High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.15067

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic

Canadian Bond Index

ETF

FCCB

0.05108

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short

Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.06145

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Core Plus

Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.13917

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Monthly

High Income ETF

FCMI

0.04937

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly

High Income ETF

FCGI

0.04353

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global

Investment Grade Bond

ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.09261

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Low

Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

0.19268

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility Index ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

0.11500

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility Currency

Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

0.11726

31647N103

CA31647N1033

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High

Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

0.18903

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality

Index ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

0.12886

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality

Currency Neutral Index

ETF

FCQH

0.13112

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Value

Index ETF

FCCV

0.10280

31609U103

CA31609U1030

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value Index

ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

-

31647E103

CA31647E1034

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value

Currency Neutral Index

ETF

FCVH

-

31646E104

CA31646E1043

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International Low

Volatility Index ETF

FCIL

0.35578

31624M102

CA31624M1023

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International

High Quality Index ETF

FCIQ/

FCIQ.U

0.40179

31623X109

CA31623X1096

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International

Value Index ETF

FCIV

0.36814

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Sustainable

World ETF

FCSW

0.59301

31642F105

CA31642F1053

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Canadian

Momentum Index ETF

FCCM

0.17206

31609W109

CA31609W1095

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Momentum

Index ETF

FCMO/

FCMO.U

0.08048

31649P106

CA31649P1062

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Momentum

Currency Neutral Index

ETF

FCMH

0.07726

31649R102

CA31649R1029

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International

Momentum Index ETF

FCIM

0.16852

31623V103

CA31623V1031

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One

Balanced ETF

FBAL

0.15382

315818104

CA3158181048

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One

Growth ETF

FGRO

0.18769

31581P106

CA31581P1062

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Advantage

Bitcoin ETF™

FBTC/

FBTC.U

-

31580V104

CA31580V1040

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One Equity

ETF

FEQT

0.11601

31581D103

CA31581D1033

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One

Conservative ETF

FCNS

0.11641

31581E101

CA31581E1016

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Total Metaverse

Index ETF

FMTV

-

316422104

CA3164221044

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Advantage Ether

ETF™

FETH/

FETH.U

-

31580Y702

CA31580Y7028

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

 

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $194 billion in assets under management (as at December 13, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

https://www.fidelity.ca

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/23/c6474.html

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Avoid Like the Plague and 2 to Buy Instead

    Big dividend yields can be alluring. Unfortunately, many higher-yielding dividends are at high risk of getting cut if market conditions deteriorate. Because of that, yield-focused investors should avoid that stock and instead consider buying Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) or Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood wasn't buying a lot of stocks earlier this month, but she's been picking up the pace lately. The co-founder, CEO, and principal stock picker of Ark Invest publishes her daily transactions. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), and Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday.

  • AMC capital raise a ‘step in the right direction,’ analyst says

    Macquarie Group Senior Analyst Chad Beynon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMC’s proposed 1-to-10 reverse stock split, meme investors, the expectations for box offices heading into 2023, and the outlook for AMC.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Surges 8.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Medical Properties (MPW) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume.

  • Why Chevron and Other Oil Stocks Popped Today

    $80 oil and sub-10 P/E prices make ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips stocks look attractive today.

  • Morgan Stanley says the stock market could bottom out next year — but these 2 stocks are already in the ‘buy’ zone

    Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist, has been among the most prominent of the bearish prognosticators this past year, and while he still sees rough times ahead, he also offers some hope for the long term. At base, Wilson says the S&P 500 is likely to sink another 20% before hitting a bottom near 3,100 during 1Q23. The index slipped into a bear market in June of this year, when the Federal Reserve began its aggressive anti-inflationary interest rate hikes, and has been on a vol

  • Why Rivian Hit an All-Time Low Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public with a famously successful initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 10, 2021, at a price of $78 per share. The company banked nearly $12 billion from the IPO, and the stock price took off from there, reaching well over $100 per share. Rivian had some encouraging things to say in its third-quarter report, but data from used car retailer CarMax yesterday has investors rethinking the near-term future for Rivian and other early-stage electric vehicle companies.

  • 'The next global Lehman': Robert Kiyosaki just issued a dire warning about the current pension crisis, says 'fake money savers' will feel the most pain — he likes these 3 real assets

    This could put a dent in your retirement plans.

  • Vanguard to Launch First New ETF in More Than 20 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset-management giant Vanguard Group Inc. unveiled plans Thursday to launch a new exchange-traded fund in a rare move for one of the industry’s largest players.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travele

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • ‘Innovation Stocks Will Eventually Win’: Here Are Cathie Wood’s Top Holdings and Where They Are Headed

    Not long ago considered a trailblazing investing guru, sentiment has entirely shifted around Cathie Wood over the past year and a half. Her ARK Invest fund’s ARK Innovation ETF is loaded with growth-oriented pandemic-era winners but as anyone following the stock market’s trajectory will know, the tables have turned on stocks of that ilk. And the result is that the ARKK ETF is now down by a huge 65% in 2022. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and o

  • Why a recession is ‘actually pretty positive for Tesla’: Analyst

    Canaccord Genuity Managing Director George Gianarikas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market’s reaction to Tesla stock, how investors are dealing with the stock following uncertainty, uncertainty around EV delivery, a recession, growth, and the outlook for sustained leadership within the EV space.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks for 2023

    Berkshire's portfolio features several high-quality companies, but these three stocks look particularly timely for the new year.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Is There Any Hope for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has brought investors extreme gains and extreme losses in just a few years. Since, Novavax shares have made their way progressively back down to earth. Meanwhile, due to a late commercial start, Novavax's vaccine sales have disappointed.

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 12%

    After three winning sessions in a row, the stock market fell on Thursday when the weekly jobless claims came in below the expectations. That data point indicated continued tightness in the labor market, but the Federal Reserve has been hoping to see signs of a moderate increase in unemployment, to indicate that the anti-inflationary rate increases are taking hold. Barring that evidence, the Fed is likely to continue raising rates and tightening monetary policy, increasing the risk of recession.

  • Which of the 20 Most Valuable Brands in the World Are Great Investments Now?

    In this piece, we will analyze which of the top 20 brands in the world are also great investments. For more brands, head on over to 5 Most Valuable Brands That Are Great Investments Now. Cover even a basic course in finance and you are likely to come across several different ways to value a […]

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Surge

    We’re about to wrap up 2022, and it's time to take stock of the stock market. Earlier this month, we got some good news on inflation – the November data showed the rate of price increases slowing to 7.1% annualized, from 7.7% in the prior month. That was followed by the Federal Reserve’s seventh interest rate hike of the year, an increase of 50-basis points that marked a slowdown from the previous run of four 75 bp hikes. But comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell have made it clear that, while t

  • 2 Dazzling Growth Stocks Down Over 60% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Next Bull Market

    The S&P 500 had its worst first half since 1970, the Nasdaq Composite suffered its sharpest decline in more than a decade, and both indexes have fallen into a bear market. For instance, cybersecurity leaders CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices fall 65% and 70%, respectively, but both companies have continued to report monster financial results. CrowdStrike provides 23 software modules that address several cybersecurity verticals, from endpoint security to threat intelligence.

  • This Is My Top Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Ahead of 2023

    Due to economic and geopolitical headwinds, financial markets have been exceptionally volatile in 2022. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently noted that this year would likely be the sixth-most-volatile year dating back to the Great Depression. Shares of the hospital real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have plunged 53% so far this year.