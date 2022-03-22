Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs
TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the March 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs.
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of March 29, 2022 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 31, 2022.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker
Cash
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High
FCCD
0.10066
31608M102
CA31608M1023
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUD/
FCUD.U
0.11481
31645M107
CA31645M1077
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUH
0.11230
315740100
CA3157401009
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
FCRR/
0.06526
31644M108
CA31644M1086
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
FCRH
0.06399
31644P101
CA31644P1018
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity International
FCID
0.00764
31623D103
CA31623D1033
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Systematic U.S.
FCHY
0.11949
31615L105
CA31615L1058
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Systematic U.S.
FCHH
0.12062
31615M103
CA31615M1032
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Canadian Short
FCSB
0.04051
31608N100
CA31608N1006
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Systematic
FCCB
0.04478
31644F103
CA31644F1036
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global Core Plus
FCGB/
FCGB.U
0.06053
31623G106
CA31623G1063
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global
FCIG/
FCIG.U
0.05256
31624P105
CA31624P1053
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Canadian
FCMI
0.03595
31609T106
CA31609T1066
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global Monthly
FCGI
0.03249
31623K107
CA31623K1075
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Canadian Low
FCCL
0.22137
31608H103
CA31608H1038
Quarterly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Low
FCUL/
FCUL.U
0.10157
31647B109
CA31647B1094
Quarterly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Low
FCLH
0.10028
31647N103
CA31647N1033
Quarterly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Canadian High
FCCQ
0.13344
31610C100
CA31610C1005
Quarterly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High Quality
FCUQ/
FCUQ.U
0.07165
31647C107
CA31647C1077
Quarterly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High Quality
FCQH
0.07772
31648J101
CA31648J1012
Quarterly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Canadian Value
FCCV
0.03223
31609U103
CA31609U1030
Quarterly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Value Index
FCUV/
FCUV.U
0.34216
31647E103
CA31647E1034
Quarterly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Value
FCVH
0.35588
31646E104
CA31646E1043
Quarterly
Toronto Stock
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $202 billion in assets under management (as at March 18, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
