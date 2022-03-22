U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.25
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,743.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,668.75
    +14.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,085.40
    +3.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    -0.46 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.87
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1031
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    +0.0580 (+2.51%)
     

  • Vix

    22.94
    -0.59 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3273
    +0.0105 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.2430
    +1.7750 (+1.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,401.61
    +1,380.32 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.11
    -0.44 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FCUV
  • FCSB
  • FCGI

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the March 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs.

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of March 29, 2022 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 31, 2022.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High
Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.10066

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Index ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

0.11481

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.11230

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR/
FCRR.U

0.06526

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.06399

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity International
High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.00764

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S.
High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

0.11949

31615L105

CA31615L1058

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S.
High Yield Bond
Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

0.12062

31615M103

CA31615M1032

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short
Term Corporate Bond
ETF

FCSB

0.04051

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic
Canadian Bond Index
ETF

FCCB

0.04478

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Core Plus
Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.06053

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global
Investment Grade Bond
ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.05256

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian
Monthly High Income
ETF

FCMI

0.03595

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly
High Income ETF

FCGI

0.03249

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Low
Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

0.22137

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low
Volatility Index ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

0.10157

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low
Volatility Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

0.10028

31647N103

CA31647N1033

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High
Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

0.13344

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality
Index ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

0.07165

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality
Currency Neutral Index
ETF

FCQH

0.07772

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Value
Index ETF

FCCV

0.03223

31609U103

CA31609U1030

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value Index
ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

0.34216

31647E103

CA31647E1034

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value
Currency Neutral Index
ETF

FCVH

0.35588

31646E104

CA31646E1043

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $202 billion in assets under management (as at March 18, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/22/c6220.html

Recommended Stories