Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated December 2022 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

·5 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated December 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 19, 2022 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)

The estimated per-unit cash distributions payable on December 30, 2022 to unitholders of record as of December 28, 2022 are detailed in the table below. Fidelity expects to issue a press release on or about December 23, 2022, which will provide the final per-unit cash distribution amounts.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Estimated
Cash
Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.10491

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

-

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

-

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U

-

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

-

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.15067

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

0.05108

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.06091

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.13847

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

0.04937

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

0.04353

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.09298

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

0.19268

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

0.11500

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

0.11726

31647N103

CA31647N1033

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

0.18903

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

0.12886

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCQH

0.13112

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF

FCCV

0.10280

31609U103

CA31609U1030

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

-

31647E103

CA31647E1034

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCVH

-

31646E104

CA31646E1043

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF

FCIL

0.35578

31624M102

CA31624M1023

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF

FCIQ/

FCIQ.U

0.40179

31623X109

CA31623X1096

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International Value Index ETF

FCIV

0.36814

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF

FCSW

0.57780

31642F105

CA31642F1053

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF

FCCM

0.17206

31609W109

CA31609W1095

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF

FCMO/

FCMO.U

0.08472

31649P106

CA31649P1062

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCMH

0.07726

31649R102

CA31649R1029

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF

FCIM

0.16852

31623V103

CA31623V1031

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF

FBAL

0.15557

315818104

CA3158181048

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF

FGRO

0.19041

31581P106

CA31581P1062

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™

FBTC/

FBTC.U

-

31580V104

CA31580V1040

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF

FEQT

0.12097

31581D103

CA31581D1033

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF

FCNS

0.11513

31581E101

CA31581E1016

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF

FMTV

-

316422104

CA3164221044

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™

FETH/

FETH.U

-

31580Y702

CA31580Y7028

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange


Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2022 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $194 billion in assets under management (as at December 13, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

https://www.fidelity.ca

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/19/c6841.html

