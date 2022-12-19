Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated December 2022 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated December 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 19, 2022 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.
The estimated per-unit cash distributions payable on December 30, 2022 to unitholders of record as of December 28, 2022 are detailed in the table below. Fidelity expects to issue a press release on or about December 23, 2022, which will provide the final per-unit cash distribution amounts.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker Symbol
Estimated
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment Frequency
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
FCCD
0.10491
31608M102
CA31608M1023
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
FCUD/
FCUD.U
-
31645M107
CA31645M1077
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCUH
-
315740100
CA3157401009
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
FCRR/
FCRR.U
-
31644M108
CA31644M1086
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCRH
-
31644P101
CA31644P1018
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
FCID
0.15067
31623D103
CA31623D1033
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
FCCB
0.05108
31644F103
CA31644F1036
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
FCSB
0.06091
31608N100
CA31608N1006
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
FCGB/
FCGB.U
0.13847
31623G106
CA31623G1063
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
FCMI
0.04937
31609T106
CA31609T1066
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
FCGI
0.04353
31623K107
CA31623K1075
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
FCIG/
FCIG.U
0.09298
31624P105
CA31624P1053
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
FCCL
0.19268
31608H103
CA31608H1038
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
FCUL/
FCUL.U
0.11500
31647B109
CA31647B1094
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCLH
0.11726
31647N103
CA31647N1033
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
FCCQ
0.18903
31610C100
CA31610C1005
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
FCUQ/
FCUQ.U
0.12886
31647C107
CA31647C1077
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCQH
0.13112
31648J101
CA31648J1012
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
FCCV
0.10280
31609U103
CA31609U1030
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
FCUV/
FCUV.U
-
31647E103
CA31647E1034
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCVH
-
31646E104
CA31646E1043
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
FCIL
0.35578
31624M102
CA31624M1023
Semi-Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
FCIQ/
FCIQ.U
0.40179
31623X109
CA31623X1096
Semi-Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
FCIV
0.36814
31622Y108
CA31622Y1088
Semi-Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
FCSW
0.57780
31642F105
CA31642F1053
Annually
NEO Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF
FCCM
0.17206
31609W109
CA31609W1095
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF
FCMO/
FCMO.U
0.08472
31649P106
CA31649P1062
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCMH
0.07726
31649R102
CA31649R1029
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF
FCIM
0.16852
31623V103
CA31623V1031
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF
FBAL
0.15557
315818104
CA3158181048
Annually
NEO Exchange
Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF
FGRO
0.19041
31581P106
CA31581P1062
Annually
NEO Exchange
Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™
FBTC/
FBTC.U
-
31580V104
CA31580V1040
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF
FEQT
0.12097
31581D103
CA31581D1033
Annually
NEO Exchange
Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF
FCNS
0.11513
31581E101
CA31581E1016
Annually
NEO Exchange
Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF
FMTV
-
316422104
CA3164221044
Annually
NEO Exchange
Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™
FETH/
FETH.U
-
31580Y702
CA31580Y7028
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2022 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
