Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated December 2022 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated December 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 19, 2022 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)

The estimated per-unit cash distributions payable on December 30, 2022 to unitholders of record as of December 28, 2022 are detailed in the table below. Fidelity expects to issue a press release on or about December 23, 2022, which will provide the final per-unit cash distribution amounts.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol Estimated

Cash

Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF FCCD 0.10491 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U - 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF FCUH - 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR/ FCRR.U - 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF FCRH - 31644P101 CA31644P1018 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF FCID 0.15067 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.05108 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.06091 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 0.13847 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 0.04937 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 0.04353 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 0.09298 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF FCCL 0.19268 31608H103 CA31608H1038 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF FCUL/ FCUL.U 0.11500 31647B109 CA31647B1094 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF FCLH 0.11726 31647N103 CA31647N1033 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF FCCQ 0.18903 31610C100 CA31610C1005 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF FCUQ/ FCUQ.U 0.12886 31647C107 CA31647C1077 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF FCQH 0.13112 31648J101 CA31648J1012 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF FCCV 0.10280 31609U103 CA31609U1030 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF FCUV/ FCUV.U - 31647E103 CA31647E1034 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF FCVH - 31646E104 CA31646E1043 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF FCIL 0.35578 31624M102 CA31624M1023 Semi-Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF FCIQ/ FCIQ.U 0.40179 31623X109 CA31623X1096 Semi-Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International Value Index ETF FCIV 0.36814 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 Semi-Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Sustainable World ETF FCSW 0.57780 31642F105 CA31642F1053 Annually NEO Exchange Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF FCCM 0.17206 31609W109 CA31609W1095 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF FCMO/ FCMO.U 0.08472 31649P106 CA31649P1062 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF FCMH 0.07726 31649R102 CA31649R1029 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF FCIM 0.16852 31623V103 CA31623V1031 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF FBAL 0.15557 315818104 CA3158181048 Annually NEO Exchange Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF FGRO 0.19041 31581P106 CA31581P1062 Annually NEO Exchange Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™ FBTC/ FBTC.U - 31580V104 CA31580V1040 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF FEQT 0.12097 31581D103 CA31581D1033 Annually NEO Exchange Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF FCNS 0.11513 31581E101 CA31581E1016 Annually NEO Exchange Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF FMTV - 316422104 CA3164221044 Annually NEO Exchange Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™ FETH/ FETH.U - 31580Y702 CA31580Y7028 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange



Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2022 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $194 billion in assets under management (as at December 13, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

https://www.fidelity.ca

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/19/c6841.html