U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,302.61
    -71.33 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,241.40
    -651.20 (-1.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,535.99
    -215.41 (-1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.39
    -26.70 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.17
    +8.45 (+8.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.90
    +41.20 (+2.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +1.07 (+4.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1126
    -0.0096 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6950
    -0.1440 (-7.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3314
    -0.0107 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8500
    -0.1400 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,732.21
    +2,475.28 (+6.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.69
    +8.70 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Fidelity Investments says more than 92% of its funds have no Russian securities

A Fidelity Investments store logo is pictured on a building in Boca Raton, Florida

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments on Tuesday said more than 92% of its mutual funds do not have any investment in Russian securities, as of the latest disclosures.

In a statement sent by a representative, the family-controlled asset manager said in the remaining funds, Russian securities are "a very small percentage" of each fund's assets. About a quarter of the funds still holding Russian securities are index funds, Fidelity said.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

    A production update from a peer doesn't bode well for what Rivian will tell investors next week.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • Dow skids about 750 points, U.S. stocks drop sharply as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stocks tumble Tuesday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on pace to post the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Global oil market is ‘going to look different’ after Russia-Ukraine war, strategist explains

    Blue Line Futures Chief Market Strategist Philip Streible joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the increase in oil prices and the outlook for the global oil market.

  • Steel Producer Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 91

    Cleveland-Cliffs stock had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 88 to 91 Tuesday. Decades of market research reveals that the market's biggest winners often have an RS Rating of at least 80 at the beginning of a new climb. Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock A Buy?

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff as British Gas owner abandons Russia

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Will AMC Entertainment Stock Finally Deliver Blowout Earnings This Week?

    The leading multiplex operator reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday afternoon. Recent trends are encouraging.

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market weakness? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Financial stocks plunge as Treasury yields crash and volatility spikes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies.

  • Vroom Stock Stalls Out as Used-Car Seller Posts Disappointing Quarter

    Tight supplies and soaring prices for new cars continue to have ripple effects on the market for used vehicles, and the companies that sell them.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 8.2% as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Monday. The gain reflected continued momentum for the stock after the company announced its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results on Friday.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • GoodRx Stock Is Plunging to a Record Low. Its Earnings Were That Bad.

    Prescription-drug-referral platform GoodRx is seeing shares dive after the company reported a disappointing fourth quarter and glum outlook.