Fidelity Investments says more than 92% of its funds have no Russian securities

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments on Tuesday said more than 92% of its mutual funds do not have any investment in Russian securities, as of the latest disclosures.

In a statement sent by a representative, the family-controlled asset manager said in the remaining funds, Russian securities are "a very small percentage" of each fund's assets. About a quarter of the funds still holding Russian securities are index funds, Fidelity said.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)