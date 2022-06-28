U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.55
    -78.56 (-2.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,946.99
    -491.31 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,181.54
    -343.06 (-2.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.84
    -32.90 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.90
    +0.14 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.90
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    +0.0120 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1260
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,296.08
    -522.27 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.05
    -9.01 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.17 (+0.66%)
     

Fidelity Life: 4 Living Benefits of Life Insurance

Fidelity Life
·3 min read
Image
Image

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One advantage of getting a life insurance policy is the death benefit. This helps loved ones replace the policyholder's income and pay off debts if the policyholder passes away during the policy term.

However, life insurance policies can also offer living benefits while the policy is in force. These benefits can help the policyholder make the most of their premium payments. This article will dive into how life insurance with living benefits can help policyholders while they are alive and the policy is still outstanding.

1. Cash value withdrawals

Cash value is a growth component of permanent life insurance policies. Part of each permanent policy premium goes into this component, which then grows tax-deferred at a certain rate depending on the permanent policy type.

Once the cash value grows large enough, policyholders may be able to withdraw funds from it for any use, such as emergencies, large purchases, or college tuition for their children. Keep in mind that proceeds above the policyholder's basis, or the amount initially invested, may be taxable.

2. Taking out loans against the cash value

Policyholders can also borrow against their cash value when it grows large enough. These loans often don't require a credit check, virtually guaranteeing approval and avoiding credit impact. Additionally, these loans don't usually have a due date, and rates tend to be low.

The IRS doesn't count loans as income, so the policyholder avoids taxes as well. As a result, cash value loans can act as a source of tax-free funds for the policyholder. However, the interest slowly accumulates and adds to the loan balance. If the loan grows larger than the remaining cash value, the policy can lapse.

3. Return of premium

Term life insurance lasts for a fixed period of 10 to 30 years. Usually, if a policyholder outlives the policy, they lose coverage but don't get their premiums back. But this is not the case with return of premium term life insurance. These policies have higher premiums than traditional term life insurance, but the insurer repays the policyholders all their premiums if they outlive the policy.

This can be an excellent benefit for policyholders who are confident they'll outlive the policy but still want coverage in case the worst happens.

4. Life insurance riders

Life insurance riders can allow the policyholder to receive some of their death benefit for various purposes before passing away. For example, policyholders can add an accelerated death benefit rider to their policy. This rider allows early access to the death benefit if the policyholder is diagnosed with a terminal illness, and funds can be used to pay for medical bills, travel, or anything else they may need.

The bottom line

Life insurance isn't just a tool for policyholders to cover their beneficiaries after passing away. Permanent life policies allow policyholders to build wealth through cash value, and they can withdraw or borrow against that cash value down the road.

On the other hand, if a policyholder wants a term life insurance policy, they can get a return of premium policy to receive their premiums back upon outliving the policy. And regardless of policy type, policyholders may be able to add a rider to tap their death benefit early if need be.

Policyholders should consider these living benefits of life insurance when shopping for quotes. That way, they can get a policy with the features and benefits that fit their budget and circumstances.

For all media inquiries, contact:

Laura Zimmerman, Chief Marketing Officer
laura.zimmerman@fidelitylife.com, (312) 288-0068

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: I Erred On Inflation, But Recession is Here

    Hotshot investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has said repeatedly in recent weeks that we're headed for disinflation soon. Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. "We were wrong on one thing and that was inflation being as sustained as it has been," Wood told CNBC.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • Markets: ‘You’re getting closer to a bottom,’ strategist says

    Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company CIO Brent Schutte joins Yahoo Finance Live to track the performances of tech and energy stocks alongside market movements, volatility amid inflation and the Fed's interest rate hike, and comparisons to past economic environments.

  • Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 10 Stocks to Dump Now

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to dump now according to hedge funds as they brace for impact. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 5 Stocks to Dump Now. Elite hedge funds in the United States are exceedingly cautious with their […]

  • While shareholders of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are in the red over the last year, underlying earnings have actually grown

    You can invest in an index fund if you want to make sure your returns approximately match the overall market. In...

  • Enterprise Products considering $1.7B of new chemical units in Mont Belvieu

    Enterprise Products Partners is mulling the addition of at least three units to its Mont Belvieu complex, which together would represent $1.725 billion of additional investment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    We’re facing a maelstrom of conflicting currents in the markets today, with a series of headwinds running head-on into each other. Consumer sentiment is low – in fact, at the lowest levels ever recorded, with 79% of consumers expecting economic conditions to get worse in the coming year. Inflation is high, at levels not seen since 1981, and is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2023. Fuel prices are major driver with the national average for a gallon of gasoline exceeding $5. The hou

  • Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 11%

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) - they aren't optimistic, having...

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were falling Tuesday after Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner cut his price target for the stock. Rosner thinks Tesla's second-quarter vehicle delivery numbers -- which will be reported at the beginning of July -- will be lower than previously expected. Investors apparently didn't like what Rosner had to say, and drove the EV stock down by 4.6% as of 2:18 p.m. ET.

  • The Fed ‘is not finished with its interest rate hikes’ amid high inflation: Strategist

    Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi and Clearnomics Founder and CEO James Liu join Yahoo Finance Live to analyze inflation fears, the pressure of rising gas prices, and the Fed's interest rate hikes.

  • 10 Best Stocks Under $50 According to Billionaire Ray Dalio

    In this article, we will look at 10 best stocks under $50 according to billionaire Ray Dalio. If you want to skip reading about Ray Dalio’s investment philosophy and his hedge fund’s returns, you can go directly to 5 Best Stocks Under $50 According to Billionaire Ray Dalio. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire investor […]

  • Why Congress’ new retirement reforms aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

    A new set of reforms to America’s retirement tax and savings plans passed a key hurdle in Congress last week. Variously known as the SECURE Act 2.0, the EARN Act and the RISE & SHINE Act, the measures will make changes to rules around IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-privileged retirement plans. They barely address the biggest retirement crisis facing the U.S.

  • 3 Reasons Tesla Could Soar After Its Stock Split

    Despite tough odds, plenty of doubters, and regular criticism over its actions, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has developed into the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles globally. The automaker has grown rapidly, and so has its share price. Like all stock splits, the increase in the number of shares and the resulting share price drop doesn't actually change the intrinsic value of each share or of the company overall.

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

  • Cathie Wood's flagship fund has taken in over $600 million since mid-June

    Investors are pouring millions of dollars into Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Invest fund despite its free-fall from pandemic highs.

  • Qualcomm CFO explains product expansion to create ‘better Wi-Fi’

    Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss its product expansion for Wi-Fi 7 networks, the chip shortage, and supply chains.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • DraftKings Lands New Bull as Profitability Nears. This Analyst Also Likes Penn.

    DraftKings and Penn National Gaming stocks will outperform the market by selling additional products to their existing customers, according to a new research note. JMP analyst Jordan Bender on Tuesday initiated coverage on the gaming companies with a Market Outperform rating. DraftKings’ stock was down 2.9% to $13.20 on Tuesday whereas Penn National was up 0.8% to $32.58.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.