U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.67 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.6810 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,989.30
    -2,483.16 (-5.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Fidelity Life: Universal Life Insurance vs. Whole Life Insurance

Fidelity Life
·3 min read
Image
Image

CHICAGO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While universal life insurance and whole life insurance are both kinds of permanent life insurance policies that can provide financial security for loved ones, they have several key differences. Universal life insurance may carry more flexibility, while whole life insurance comes with more stability.

To find a permanent life insurance quote that works for a policyholder and their beneficiaries, it's important to understand the differences between these two policies. Here's how universal and whole life insurance work so policyholders can decide which type of plan fits their needs.

How does universal life insurance work?

Universal life insurance is a permanent life policy that will last the entirety of a policyholder's lifetime. Just like many permanent life insurance plans, the premium payments the policyholder makes will go toward both the death benefit and cash value growth component. The cash value's growth can depend on the current interest rate that shifts with market conditions. Once the policyholder has built up enough cash value, they can borrow against or withdraw from it as needed.

One important element of universal life policies is that they allow the policyholder to adjust their premium payments, as well as how much of these payments go toward the policy's cash value. These changes will also affect the policy's death benefit amount.

How does whole life insurance work?

Like universal life insurance, whole life insurance does not expire until the policyholder passes away as long as they continue to pay premiums. This type of plan can also accrue cash value, but policyholders cannot adjust the premium payments and cash value like they can with universal life policies. This means whole life insurance policies can be more expensive than many universal life policies, although the high amount of cash value policyholders can receive may make the higher cost worth it.

Universal life insurance vs. whole life insurance

The biggest difference between universal life insurance policies and whole life insurance policies is the ability for universal life holders to adjust the amount of their premium payments, death benefits, and accrued cash value. Keep in mind that the flexibility of universal life coverage means the interest rates for the policy's cash value could rise or fall, so the policyholder may not accrue as much as they would with whole life insurance.

On the other hand, whole life policies offer more stability with fixed premiums, although payments may be higher. Additionally, the interest rates for the cash value component will remain stable as time goes on. While policyholders can't adjust their premium payments and cash value, the cash value growth will stay consistent despite shifting market conditions.

Which type of life insurance should policyholders choose?

Every life insurance customer has different needs. To figure out what life insurance quote and coverage is best, it's wise to assess financial goals and compare them with the features and benefits of each insurance policy.

Customers with potentially shifting finances may want a more flexible policy that still offers the opportunity to grow cash value. In this case, universal life insurance may be the right choice for the policyholder. And customers in need of life insurance coverage with guaranteed cash value growth may want to consider getting whole life insurance. As long as the policyholder can properly manage higher premium payments, a whole life policy will remain a viable option.

Find the right life insurance coverage

Choosing the right life insurance policy will require customers to research options and figure out what type of coverage may best fit their financial goals. Universal and whole life insurance policies can benefit policyholders in different ways, so the right choice depends on their unique situation. Once the policyholder finds a life insurance plan that aligns with their needs, they can have peace of mind knowing their beneficiaries will have financial security in the event of their passing.

For all media inquiries, contact:

Laura Zimmerman, Chief Marketing Officer

laura.zimmerman@fidelitylife.com, (312) 288-0068

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Some Investors May Be Worried About Beacon Minerals' (ASX:BCN) Returns On Capital

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to...

  • Spanish Telecom To Enter Crypto & Metaverse With Its Cryptocurrency

    The company intends to enable payments in cryptocurrency initially and eventually make itself a part of the crypto-verse.

  • SMBC Nikko Says Staff Arrested for Alleged Market Manipulation

    (Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Prosecutors have arrested employees of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. on suspicion of market manipulation, the brokerage said in a statement Saturday.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Powerful Is a Cautionary T

  • China targets slower GDP growth of around 5.5% amid economic headwinds

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China on Saturday targeted slower economic growth of around 5.5% this year as domestic headwinds, including a downturn in the country's vast real estate sector and lacklustre consumption, cast a pall on the outlook for the world's second-largest economy. Gross domestic product grew 8.1% last year, its best showing in a decade and beating the government's target of over 6%, helped by robust exports to economies hit by COVID-19 and due to a low statistical base in 2020, when the pandemic began to spread worldwide. Yet, as economic conditions began to soften, the central bank has started cutting interest rates, local governments have expedited infrastructure spending and the finance ministry has pledged more tax cuts.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are having another rough session today. Despite an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this week, Novavax can't seem to shed the perception among some investors that it simply won't be able to compete effectively during the rapidly approaching endemic phase of COVID-19. Novavax, in turn, might experience a hefty downturn in annual sales after this year.

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Again Today

    Capping one of the worst weeks of its life as a stock, Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) share price took a more than 11% hit on Friday. The latest blow was a recommendation downgrade and a deep price target cut from an analyst at a high-profile investment bank. Joining a clutch of fellow prognosticators trimming their expectations for Sea Limited stock was Ranjan Sharma, of JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Want to Be a Contrarian Investor? Buy Viatris Stock Now

    Shares of this generic drug manufacturer are down by more than 30% in the past month, but it's probable that the market is overreacting to the long-term importance of the recent subpar earnings. 2021 was Viatris' first full year as a unified entity -- a company formed by the spinoff and merger of Pfizer's generic drug division with another generic maker called Mylan.

  • Palantir: New Contracts Don’t Alter the Bear Case, Says Analyst

    On February 23, Palantir (PLTR) retweeted a piece by defense media outlet Defense Daily that recounted how the Army’s Intelligence Systems and Analytics office granted Palantir a $34 million task order for CD-2 (Capability Drop 2) earlier in the month. Recall, in October, the U.S. Army’s Program Manager for Intelligence Systems and Analytics had chosen the company to deliver the Army’s Intelligence data fabric and analytics foundation for the Capability Drop 2 program. In tandem with services fo

  • Dow Jones Falls; Elon Musk Issues Challenge, Tesla Stock Does This; These Stocks Hit After Russia Attack

    The Dow Jones fell. Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued a challenge. Uranium stocks were punished after Russia attacked a nuclear plant

  • India is exploring a rupee-ruble arrangement for smooth bilateral trade with Russia

    India is looking to strengthen its rupee-ruble arrangement to ensure seamless trade with Russia amid disruptions caused by Western sanctions following the Ukraine war. Indian banks rely on The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, to settle international transactions related to trade and remittances. Indian traders have naturally raised concerns.

  • Tesla May Have a Path to a $4 Trillion Market Value. Here’s Why.

    Tesla investor Gary Black tweeted out some interesting math Friday, laying out a case for the market cap of the electric-vehicle giant to climb to $4 trillion from less than $1 trillion today.

  • C3.ai Shares Tumble as Deutsche Bank Tells Investors to Sell the Stock

    C3.ai shares are taking a beating Friday, pressured by a negative research note from Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville, who cut his rating on the stock to Sell from Hold, with a new price target of $18, down from $36. A provider of artificial intelligence software applications for enterprise customers, C3.ai (ticker: AI) posted financial results earlier this week that were generally well received. For the January quarter, the company posted revenue of $69.8 million, up 42% from a year ago, and ahead of both the company’s outlook range of $66 million to $68 million, and the Street consensus projection for $66.8 million.

  • Oil prices: $150 a barrel ‘is probably in the cards,’ strategist says

    Fitz-Gerald Group CIO Keith Fitz-Gerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the pressures of rising gas prices, the February jobs report, safely maneuvering the market in the current period of uncertainty, Microsoft, Pfizer, and the Fed.

  • 2 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Maybe the sector has been beaten down too much, or it's the role oil (now up to $100 per barrel) is playing in current geopolitical events, but electric vehicle stocks are up strongly over the past month. While a number of legacy carmakers like Ford and General Motors are down by around 10%, many EV makers are higher by about the same percentage or more. While there will be plenty of speed bumps ahead, because no industry revolution ever goes smoothly, the following electric vehicle duo still looks ready for a bull run.

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Brands Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) are tumbling 18.1% at 11:00 a.m. ET after the firearms manufacturer reported earnings indicating the sales surge it's enjoyed over the past few years has finally dissipated. Fiscal 2022 third-quarter net sales of $177.7 million plummeted 31% from the year-ago figure, though they're still 140% higher than where they were two years ago. GAAP net income was also cut in half, and adjusted earnings nearly so as president and CEO Mark Smith said the firearms market "has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge and seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns."