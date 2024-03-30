Fidelity Lowers Value of Stake in Musk’s X by 5.7% in February
(Bloomberg) -- Fidelity’s Blue Chip Growth Fund cut the value of its position in X by 5.7% in February, implying a 73% decline in the former Twitter Inc. since Elon Musk bought the social-media company.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Hedge Funds Bet on Europe in Hunt for Next Leg of Stock Rally
Fed’s Preferred Inflation Metric Cools While Spending Rebounds
SBF’s Best Friends Who Turned on Him Brace for Their Punishment
Fidelity, which gained a stake in X by helping Musk complete his $44 billion purchase in October 2022, valued the position at $5.28 million as of Feb. 29, according to a report posted Saturday listing the fund’s holdings. A month earlier, the value was $5.6 million.
Read more: Banks Stuck With X Debt Held Refinancing Talks With Elon Musk
The overall value of the Blue Chip Growth Fund’s X stake has fallen 73% since Musk’s purchase, suggesting a similar drop in the value of the company because the fund hasn’t disclosed any change in its position in X.
X has been trying to lure back advertisers since Musk’s chaotic takeover. Last year, ad sales were estimated to be roughly $2.5 billion, falling short of the company’s $3 billion target, Bloomberg reported.
Fidelity and X didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment sent outside regular business hours.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Cautionary Tale of Wirecutter and the Internet’s Favorite Wok
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.