FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN THE BARCLAYS GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE

2 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, announced today that Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, Tony Park, Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Blunt, President and Chief Executive Officer of F&G, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting FNF's Investor Relations website at https://www.investor.fnf.com/. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.

FNF-G




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-announces-participation-in-the-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-301618360.html

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.; FGL Holdings

