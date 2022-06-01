U.S. markets closed

Fidelity National Financial Releases 2021 Sustainability Report and Launches Sustainability Webpage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) (the "Company") today announced the publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report and the launch of its sustainability webpage. Together, the report and webpage provide a comprehensive overview of the Company's maturing sustainability program and demonstrate ongoing commitment to sustainability practices that benefit all stakeholders.

Highlights from the 2021 Report:

Protecting Homeowners

  • FNF'sWireSafe program and Start inHere® digital opening process protect consumers from fraud when buying or selling a home

Environment

  • In 2021, the carbon emissions footprint at the Company's Jacksonville Headquarters was 1,994 MTCO2e, this represents a 25% decline in carbon emissions from the 2019 baseline year

  • FNF's total non-recycled waste footprint at our Jacksonville Headquarters was 28 tons of waste, a 30% decline from 2020, and a 72% decline from the 2019 baseline year

  • FNF's water consumption at our Jacksonville Headquarters was 6 million gallons, a 25% decline from 2020, and 36% decline from the 2019 baseline year

  • We have formalized our analysis of climate risk into a consolidated assessment to identify climate-related risks and opportunities at the enterprise-level

Social

  • 40% of FNF's leadership team and 71% of our U.S. workforce are female

  • In 2021, FNF retained over 92% of our U.S. workforce

  • We have supported over 900 community organizations in 2021 including the United Way and the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

Governance

  • ESG oversight is managed at the board level through the audit committee of our board of directors

  • 72% of FNF's Board of Directors are independent from management

Chief Executive Officer of FNF, Mike Nolan commented, "At FNF, we recognize that our focus to address Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") issues is important to FNF's success and who we are as a company. FNF's leadership and board of directors are committed to developing a long-term ESG strategy and monitoring our progress to better serve our employees, business partners, and local communities. Our 2021 report highlights our progress towards a more sustainable future."

Access to the Sustainability Webpage and 2021 Sustainability Report

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.

FNF-G

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-releases-2021-sustainability-report-and-launches-sustainability-webpage-301559550.html

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

