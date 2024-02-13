Fidelity National Information Services (FIS): A “Triple-Crown” Loser

Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its “Large Cap Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Institutional Class returned +10.91% compared to a +11.96% return for the Russell 1000 Index. The Fund’s Institutional Class has returned +29.81% for the calendar year compared to a +26.53% return for the benchmark. It was a fantastic way to cap off an excellent year. The US economy has shown to be robust, and U.S. companies have been doing well overall. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Weitz Investment Management Large Cap Equity Fund featured stocks such as Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is a financial technology solutions provider headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On February 12, 2024, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) stock closed at $62.32 per share. One-month return of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was 1.90%, and its shares lost 8.10% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has a market capitalization of $36.924 billion.

Weitz Investment Management Large Cap Equity Fund stated the following regarding Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) (sold in the first quarter) and Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were the Fund’s primary annual detractors. FIS has been a rare “triple-crown” loser (2021, 2022, and 2023). At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we think the stock’s setup is much improved from today’s rebased price levels."

