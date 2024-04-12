Fidelity Total Bond Fund Sees 10% AUM Jump From Inflows; ETF Fund Flows as of April 12

Reuters

"Policy's in a good place right now, and I need to be fully confident that inflation is on track to come down to 2%, which is our definition of price stability, before we would consider a rate cut," Daly said at an event at the regional Fed bank. With the labor market strong and inflation falling more slowly than it did last year, she said, the Fed will maintain its current stance "as long as necessary" to bring down inflation. "There's absolutely, in my mind, no urgency to adjust the policy rate," she said, echoing a sentiment also expressed by several of her colleagues this week.